Animal Testing Is Still Required for Drugs and Certain Cosmetics — What Are the Pros and Cons?
Whether it's done for cosmetics, medication, or anything in between, animal testing is a cruel practice, and one that animals can never consent to. However, testing on animals is required for all new medications used in the U.S., and is still required in China's cosmetics industry in many instances. Keep...
The Air India passenger who urinated on a woman mid-flight has been fired by Wells Fargo, where he was a vice president
Wells Fargo said it was cooperating with police in India and found the incident “deeply disturbing.”
Fungal Infections Like Histoplasmosis are Becoming More Common, Thanks to Climate Change
Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it's devastating to hear that yet another serious disease is on the rise. And although it triggers feelings of apathy, it certainly isn't something you'll want to ignore. Identifying the causes and symptoms of histoplasma is absolutely imperative in staying safe from it. And unfortunately,...
At the COP15 Biodiversity Summit, Leaders Sign 30x30 Deal to Protect Nature — and Ourselves
After nearly two weeks of meetings, the UN’s annual biodiversity conference, COP15, came to a close on Dec. 19, 2022. And at the end of the conference, parties from all across the world agreed to the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, which sets various targets for improving humanity’s relationship with nature, which should therefore improving biodiversity — and life on Earth for us humans.
The Case of Propylene Glycol: Here's Why Is It's Banned in Europe
Synthetic liquid propylene glycol is banned in Europe, but it's still commonly used in the U.S. This is just one example of how U.S. chemical regulations pale in comparison to Europe. For some reason, many toxic chemicals in the U.S. remain unregulated and under-researched. But why is this the case?
Dark Chocolate Bars Test Positive for Heavy Metals in New Research: Should You Stop Eating It?
If you're a fan of dark chocolate, you’ve probably come across articles or studies about the health benefits of the delicious dessert, leading you to feeling triumphant and vindicated about your favorite sweet treat. Well sadly, the latest news on dark chocolate may have you feeling a bit worried, as new research has found heavy metals in dark chocolate made by a few popular brands.
Have Any Electric Planes Taken Flight? A Look Into a Few Successful Test Flights
Electric planes aren’t quite mainstream yet, but they have definitely made a lot of progress in recent years. In addition to working out technical challenges, the electric aviation industry still has a lot of work to do in terms of getting people on board. In the meantime, we can...
Sustainable Engineering Is the Future — But What Is It Exactly?
Especially during the ongoing climate crisis, it's crucial to remember our planet's resources are finite. And with some countries more vulnerable than others, succumbing to the effects of global warming on a regular basis, we must more forward with the environment in mind. This brings us to sustainable engineering, a...
Buying a Home With a Cesspool Could Put the Environment (And Your Wallet) At Risk
A cesspool is essentially yesterday's septic tank — an antiquated waste system that dates as far back as ancient Rome. However, it’s not fit for modern-day waste removal, due to its high maintenance costs and negative environmental impact. There are many risks to consider when buying a home with a cesspool, which is a good reason to consider other options.
Know Before You Go: Are Elephant Experiences Ethical?
We've all seen it: someone you follow on Instagram takes the trip of their dreams to Thailand. And in addition to posting mouth-watering eats and euphoric beach pics, their photo dumps also often include photographic evidence of them spending time with elephants. And while it looks like a truly dreamy...
