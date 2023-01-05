ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At the COP15 Biodiversity Summit, Leaders Sign 30x30 Deal to Protect Nature — and Ourselves

After nearly two weeks of meetings, the UN’s annual biodiversity conference, COP15, came to a close on Dec. 19, 2022. And at the end of the conference, parties from all across the world agreed to the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, which sets various targets for improving humanity’s relationship with nature, which should therefore improving biodiversity — and life on Earth for us humans.
Dark Chocolate Bars Test Positive for Heavy Metals in New Research: Should You Stop Eating It?

If you're a fan of dark chocolate, you’ve probably come across articles or studies about the health benefits of the delicious dessert, leading you to feeling triumphant and vindicated about your favorite sweet treat. Well sadly, the latest news on dark chocolate may have you feeling a bit worried, as new research has found heavy metals in dark chocolate made by a few popular brands.
Sustainable Engineering Is the Future — But What Is It Exactly?

Especially during the ongoing climate crisis, it's crucial to remember our planet's resources are finite. And with some countries more vulnerable than others, succumbing to the effects of global warming on a regular basis, we must more forward with the environment in mind. This brings us to sustainable engineering, a...
Know Before You Go: Are Elephant Experiences Ethical?

We've all seen it: someone you follow on Instagram takes the trip of their dreams to Thailand. And in addition to posting mouth-watering eats and euphoric beach pics, their photo dumps also often include photographic evidence of them spending time with elephants. And while it looks like a truly dreamy...
