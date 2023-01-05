Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia Bulldogs news: Former 5-star target enters portal, no tailgating at SoFi, more
As the Georgia Bulldogs prepare to face TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night, there are lots of stories buzzing around. Former 2020 Georgia target Jordan Burch, a five-star defensive lineman from South Carolina, has decided to enter the transfer portal. Burch was a recruiting focus in Georgia’s 2020 class but ultimately chose to stay home and play for the Gamecocks.
Clemson defensive lineman enters transfer portal
One of Clemson's defensive linemen is hitting the NCAA transfer portal. Reserve defensive tackle Etinosa Reuben has entered the portal, The Clemson Insider has confirmed. As a redshirt junior in (...)
Look: Alabama Wide Receiver Flips His Transfer Commitment
After originally committing to Gus Malzahn and the UCF Knights, former Alabama wide receiver Christian Leary has seemingly had a change of heart. Taking to Twitter Sunday, the sophomore playmaker announced his decision to flip his commitment to Georgia Tech, a surprising move for the Florida native. A four-star recruit...
Former LSU LB Antoine Sampah Reveals Transfer Destination
Former LSU linebacker Antoine Sampah has announced he will be transferring to Campbell University. A 4-star recruit out of high school, the Camels now reel in one of the highest ranked prospects in program history. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound product of Woolridge, Virginia was listed as the third best player in...
Jim Harbaugh’s Level 1 violation allegedly over lying about burgers
The Michigan football program is under investigation by the NCAA for a Level 1 violation for non-compliance or misleading NCAA investigators. The violation may relate to head coach Jim Harbaugh buying a couple of hamburgers for recruits during Covid, and then failing to be truthful about the informal meal. The...
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Frontrunner Emerges For No. 1 Transfer QB Malik Hornsby
Arkansas transfer Malik Hornsby could join a prominent Big Ten program. Hornsby is the top available quarterback on 247Sports' rankings after the 11 signal-callers above him found new homes for 2023. The outlet has a firm idea of where he could play next. Chris Hummer placed a Crystal Ball prediction...
theScore
Report: Lovie Smith met with Texans owner to argue for 2nd season
Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith has been meeting with owner Cal McNair to state his case for a second year in Houston, sources told Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Texans reportedly intend to evaluate Smith's future at the end of the season, his first with...
2024 4-star WR James Madison II narrows list 10 schools
Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas four-star 2024 wide receiver James Madison II has narrowed his recruitment down to 10 schools, he announced on Sunday afternoon. Among the contenders are: Auburn, Colorado, Florida State, LSU, Missouri, Oregon, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, and South Carolina. Madison is the No. 145...
Tailgate Tradition Banished: No Grills or Coolers Allowed at College Football Playoff National Championship
Fans of college football will not be permitted to bring their own grills, coolers, or other tailgating items to SoFi Stadium for the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday. According to the parking section of the SoFi Stadium website, tailgating will not be allowed on the premises for the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs. Fox 4 says this directive seems to be coming from the College Football Playoff.
247Sports
College Football Playoff: Ex-Auburn coach Bryan Harsin praises 'preparation' quote by Georgia's Kenny McIntosh
Bryan Harsin's Auburn head coaching tenure ended just more than two months ago, as the Tigers fired Harsin on Oct. 31 less than two years into his run on The Plains. And as SEC foe Georgia now gets ready to face TCU in Monday's College Football Playoff national championship game, the ex-Tigers coach seems to be throwing his support behind Auburn's historic conference rival.
Football World Reacts To 2023 Preseason Top 25 Rankings
The college football season still has one game left on its calendar, with No. 1 Georgia playing No. 3 TCU in the College Football Playoff national title game on Monday night. But it's never too early to look ahead to next season, right?. Brett McMurphy has already released his way-too-early...
Former Georgia Football Assistant Takes Job at Mississippi State
Veteran-SEC coach Will Friend, who spent four seasons at Georgia, has been hired as Mississippi State's next offensive line coach.
Big Ten Basketball Player Announces He's Stepping Away From Program
Illinois four-star freshman guard Skyy Clark is stepping away from the program, he announced Friday. In a statement released on Twitter, Clark said his decision "has nothing to do with basketball" but is about "prioritizing myself and my family's wellbeing." "For personal reasons, I need to step away from basketball...
Report: SEC Coach to Receive Huge Raise
Shane Beamer closed his second year at South Carolina with a flourish, beating a pair of top-10 opponents in Tennessee and Clemson to finish the regular season. Now, he's cashing in. Chris Low of ESPN reported Friday that Beamer is set to receive a raise that will bump his pay to around $6.5 ...
WATCH: Notre Dame's Cormac Ryan ejected, scuffle ensues after flagrant foul on UNC forward Puff Johnson
There wasn’t much drama on the court between Notre Dame and North Carolina until a little after halfway through the second half. With the Fighting Irish looking for a spark down nine, Cormac Ryan wasn’t going to allow any easy buckets. The Notre Dame guard went up physically with Tar Heels forward Puff Johnson as the latter went for a dunk, subsequently resulting in a foul and scuffle.
Joel Klatt Makes College Football Playoff National Title Prediction
On Friday afternoon, Joel Klatt of Fox Sports unveiled his prediction for the national championship game between Georgia and TCU. Klatt expects Georgia to successfully defend its national title on Monday night. "The championship mettle of the Georgia Bulldogs is too strong,” Klatt said. “32-1 in their last 33 games....
Brett McMurphy Reveals His 'Way-Too-Early' College Football Top 25
We're more than 48 hours away from the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, but for The Action Network's Brett McMurphy it's never too early to start looking ahead to next season. Taking to Twitter this morning, McMurphy revealed his "Ridiculously-Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2023." Taking the top two spots...
How To Watch: South Carolina at Mississippi State
The South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team continues their season on the road Sunday afternoon when they take on Mississippi State.
saturdaytradition.com
Michael Uini, 4-star OT via 2024 class, incudes 2 B1G programs in top 10
Michael Uini has narrowed down his choices, and two B1G programs have made the cut. The OT holds offers from 27 different schools across multiple conferences, including CFP National Championship contenders UGA and TCU. At 6’7 and 290 pounds, Uini would be a sizeable addition to any offensive line.
Comments / 0