Fans of college football will not be permitted to bring their own grills, coolers, or other tailgating items to SoFi Stadium for the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday. According to the parking section of the SoFi Stadium website, tailgating will not be allowed on the premises for the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs. Fox 4 says this directive seems to be coming from the College Football Playoff.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO