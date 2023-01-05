ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

FanSided

Georgia Bulldogs news: Former 5-star target enters portal, no tailgating at SoFi, more

As the Georgia Bulldogs prepare to face TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night, there are lots of stories buzzing around. Former 2020 Georgia target Jordan Burch, a five-star defensive lineman from South Carolina, has decided to enter the transfer portal. Burch was a recruiting focus in Georgia’s 2020 class but ultimately chose to stay home and play for the Gamecocks.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Alabama Wide Receiver Flips His Transfer Commitment

After originally committing to Gus Malzahn and the UCF Knights, former Alabama wide receiver Christian Leary has seemingly had a change of heart. Taking to Twitter Sunday, the sophomore playmaker announced his decision to flip his commitment to Georgia Tech, a surprising move for the Florida native. A four-star recruit...
ORLANDO, FL
LSUCountry

Former LSU LB Antoine Sampah Reveals Transfer Destination

Former LSU linebacker Antoine Sampah has announced he will be transferring to Campbell University. A 4-star recruit out of high school, the Camels now reel in one of the highest ranked prospects in program history. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound product of Woolridge, Virginia was listed as the third best player in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Frontrunner Emerges For No. 1 Transfer QB Malik Hornsby

Arkansas transfer Malik Hornsby could join a prominent Big Ten program. Hornsby is the top available quarterback on 247Sports' rankings after the 11 signal-callers above him found new homes for 2023. The outlet has a firm idea of where he could play next. Chris Hummer placed a Crystal Ball prediction...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
theScore

Report: Lovie Smith met with Texans owner to argue for 2nd season

Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith has been meeting with owner Cal McNair to state his case for a second year in Houston, sources told Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Texans reportedly intend to evaluate Smith's future at the end of the season, his first with...
HOUSTON, TX
On3.com

2024 4-star WR James Madison II narrows list 10 schools

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas four-star 2024 wide receiver James Madison II has narrowed his recruitment down to 10 schools, he announced on Sunday afternoon. Among the contenders are: Auburn, Colorado, Florida State, LSU, Missouri, Oregon, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, and South Carolina. Madison is the No. 145...
COLORADO STATE
Larry Lease

Tailgate Tradition Banished: No Grills or Coolers Allowed at College Football Playoff National Championship

Fans of college football will not be permitted to bring their own grills, coolers, or other tailgating items to SoFi Stadium for the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday. According to the parking section of the SoFi Stadium website, tailgating will not be allowed on the premises for the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs. Fox 4 says this directive seems to be coming from the College Football Playoff.
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

College Football Playoff: Ex-Auburn coach Bryan Harsin praises 'preparation' quote by Georgia's Kenny McIntosh

Bryan Harsin's Auburn head coaching tenure ended just more than two months ago, as the Tigers fired Harsin on Oct. 31 less than two years into his run on The Plains. And as SEC foe Georgia now gets ready to face TCU in Monday's College Football Playoff national championship game, the ex-Tigers coach seems to be throwing his support behind Auburn's historic conference rival.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To 2023 Preseason Top 25 Rankings

The college football season still has one game left on its calendar, with No. 1 Georgia playing No. 3 TCU in the College Football Playoff national title game on Monday night. But it's never too early to look ahead to next season, right?. Brett McMurphy has already released his way-too-early...
GEORGIA STATE
Athlon Sports

Report: SEC Coach to Receive Huge Raise

Shane Beamer closed his second year at South Carolina with a flourish, beating a pair of top-10 opponents in Tennessee and Clemson to finish the regular season. Now, he's cashing in. Chris Low of ESPN reported Friday that Beamer is set to receive a raise that will bump his pay to around $6.5 ...
COLUMBIA, SC
On3.com

WATCH: Notre Dame's Cormac Ryan ejected, scuffle ensues after flagrant foul on UNC forward Puff Johnson

There wasn’t much drama on the court between Notre Dame and North Carolina until a little after halfway through the second half. With the Fighting Irish looking for a spark down nine, Cormac Ryan wasn’t going to allow any easy buckets. The Notre Dame guard went up physically with Tar Heels forward Puff Johnson as the latter went for a dunk, subsequently resulting in a foul and scuffle.
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Spun

Joel Klatt Makes College Football Playoff National Title Prediction

On Friday afternoon, Joel Klatt of Fox Sports unveiled his prediction for the national championship game between Georgia and TCU. Klatt expects Georgia to successfully defend its national title on Monday night. "The championship mettle of the Georgia Bulldogs is too strong,” Klatt said. “32-1 in their last 33 games....
ATHENS, GA

