First Homicide of 2023 Being Investigated in St. Landry Parish
It's a shame to have to report this, but the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office is working on its first homicide case of 2023. St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says deputies were called out to the Linwood Subdivision just before six o'clock Tuesday morning to find a man had been shot.
Man With Large Gun Allegedly Robs Lafayette Business
Lafayette Crime Stoppers needs your help in identifying the person they say robbed a Lafayette business. According to a Facebook post by Crime Stoppers, "On December 29, 2022 at approximately 11:00 pm the Lafayette Police Department responded to an armed robbery in the 900 block of Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, where a local business was robbed at gunpoint."
Youngsville Police Respond to Body Found on East Milton Avenue
YOUNGSVILLE, La, (KPEL News) - Law enforcement are currently on the scene in Youngsville after the discovery of a body on East Milton Avenue. The Youngsville Police Department is investigating, according to KLFY. The victim's identity has yet to be released, as the family has not yet been notified, according...
La Espuela Cantina & Grill Opening New Location in Lafayette
There is another Mexican restaurant coming to Lafayette. La Espuela Cantina & Grill will be opening in the former Picante and Sombrero location at 3255 NW Evangeline Thruway. The name of this restaurant may sound familiar because this family-owned business started out in St. Martinville. The newest expansion to North...
Man Arrested at Gym in Lafayette After Assaulting Female and Police Officer
Lafayette Police have arrested a man after he allegedly punched a female in a gym and then allegedly assaulted a police officer. Police responded to a disturbance early Tuesday morning at Planet Fitness located at 3500 Ambassador Caffery after a man reportedly walked into the gym and demanded the phone from a female inside the facility.
Juvenile Dies, Can You Help New Iberia Police Identify a Shooter?
Sergeant Daesha Huges with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office says the victim who was shot this weekend has succumbed to their injuries. Officials need information about this homicide. You can make an anonymous call to the Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers Office at 337-364-TIPS (8477). If you prefer, you can anonymously...
Woman in Louisiana Arrested After Allegedly Posing As a Doctor
She got away with it for only so long. A woman in Allen Parish has been arrested after she allegedly posed as a dermatologist and treated patients in her own "practice". KNOE reports that Erica Giles had opened up a practice and was offering services she was not licensed to perform in the city of Oakdale, La.
Lafayette Mom Removed from Library Board Meeting Sparks Backlash
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Tensions were once again high at a library board meeting in Lafayette after a local mother who was critical of the board was made to leave by Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies. The woman, who was identified on social media as Melanie Brevis, spoke out strongly...
Comeaux High School students returning to campus after bomb threat investigation
Faculty and students of Comeaux High School return to campus after bomb threats against the school.
Youngsville Man Arrested in St. Landry Parish with More Than $22,000 Worth of Meth
ST. LANDRY PARISH (KPEL News) - A Youngsville man with more than $20,000 worth of methamphetamines was arrested along I-49 in St. Landry Parish. On December 14, 2022, Johnathan Bourque, 35, of Youngsville was pulled over on I-49 while the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office was conducting criminal patrol, according to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. Bourque was driving a white GMC Yukon when he was pulled over.
Acadiana Better Business Bureau Tips on Avoiding Puppy Scams
According to U.S. Census data, about 38 percent of households in Louisiana provides a home for at least one dog. Most people think of their dog as an extension of their family. The Better Business Bureau of Acadiana has a cautionary tale about purchasing a four-legged friend. If you are...
‘Antiques Roadshow’ Filming in Baton Rouge on May 2nd
The popular PBS television series "Antiques Roadshow" will be filming in Baton Rouge this year. Producers of the show have announced that they'll be making a stop in the Capital City on Tuesday, May 2. The exact location of filming has yet to be announced but that will be released at a later date.
Kid in East Baton Rouge Parish Dies After Being Mauled by Dog
Some terrible news to share. WBRZ is reporting that a 7-year-old girl in East Baton Rouge Parish has died as a result of the injuries she sustained in an attack by a dog. The child was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, where she later died from her injuries.
The Secret Off Menu Item at Don’s Seafood in Lafayette You Have to Try
The food, hospitality, culture, and sports make it one of my favorite places on planet earth. Did I mention the food? Yeah? Well, let me mention it again. Don's Seafood restaurant features a wide menu of Cajun cuisine, opening its doors at its first location back in 1934 by founder Don Landry.
Heymann Performing Arts Center Says Goodbye to Ticketmaster
It has been announced that the Heymann Performing Arts Center will no longer offer tickets through Ticketmaster. Tickets for events that will be held at the Heymann Performing Arts Center will now be offered through an online platform called Tixly. We are excited to be the first in the U.S....
LSU Football Adds Cornerbacks from Ohio State and Syracuse Through Transfer Portal
The LSU football team has added two more defensive players via the transfer portal. Ohio State cornerback JK Johnson and Syracuse cornerback Darian Chestnut have both announced via Twitter that they have transferred to the LSU football program. Johnson was a redshirt freshman for the Buckeyes this past season. He...
Aaron Lewis ‘2023 American Patriot Acoustic Tour’ Making a Stop at the Cajundome Convention Center on March 8th
Aaron Lewis has just announced that he will be making a stop on his 2023 American Patriot Acoustic Tour at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette on Wednesday, March 8th. When do tickets go on sale?. Tickets for this show go on sale this Friday, January 13th at 10:00 am...
