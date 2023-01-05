ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
The Comeback

NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team

The Cincinnati Bengals entered Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills needing two wins to secure the No. 2 seed in the NFL playoffs and two wins and a loss from the Kansas City Chiefs to secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. But after Monday night’s game was canceled due to Read more... The post NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
PennLive.com

More good news for Damar Hamlin: NFL player’s breathing tube removed

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Bills: Damar Hamlin posts inspiring message for entire world

Just a few days removed from a traumatic injury, Damar Hamlin made his first public announcement. The Buffalo Bills and the entire world are clinging to every update they can get from the talented young safety. From not being able to speak, to being able to facetime teammates and move...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Love for Damar: NFL teams, fans show support for Hamlin in Week 18

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Nothing would be the same for the Bills after safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field Monday night. That included their Week 18 game, in what would typically be just a regular-season finale with playoff seeding on the line. But nearly a week removed from that scary moment in Cincinnati, the scene Sunday at Highmark Stadium became far more emotional.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
2 On Your Side

Damar Hamlin addresses supporters ahead of Sunday's Biills game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is sending his support to the team, just seven days after suffering cardiac arrest on the field. In a tweet Sunday, Hamlin said "GameDay.. Nothing I Want More Than To Be Running Out That Tunnel With My Brothers. God Using Me In A Different Way Today. Tell Someone You Love Them Today! Let’s go @BuffaloBills"
ORCHARD PARK, NY
WLWT 5

Bengals fans honor Hamlin during Week 18 pregame tailgates

This Week 18 for Who Dey nation has brought with it a special victory: A win that goes beyond the sidelines and the stands. "This showed me that this league is not 32 teams, but one family, one league.”. Josh Collins and his son were in the stands at Paycor...
CINCINNATI, OH
wearebuffalo.net

Street Named After Damar Hamlin in East Aurora

The entire country, not just the Buffalo Bills and NFL, were supporting and thinking about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest on the field during the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Thankfully, Hamlin has made remarkable progress in his recovery and...
EAST AURORA, NY
dallasexpress.com

Bills-Bengals Ruled a ‘No Contest’

The National Football League announced Thursday that the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals from Monday night will not resume and will be considered a “no contest.”. The game was stopped near the middle of the first quarter after Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Roger Goodell 'Expected To Attend' 1 NFL Game Tomorrow

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will apparently be in Orchard Park this Sunday to watch an AFC East matchup. According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, Goodell is expected to attend this weekend's game between the Bills and Patriots at Highmark Stadium. This will be the first time we see the Bills...
ORCHARD PARK, NY

