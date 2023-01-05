Read full article on original website
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team
The Cincinnati Bengals entered Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills needing two wins to secure the No. 2 seed in the NFL playoffs and two wins and a loss from the Kansas City Chiefs to secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. But after Monday night’s game was canceled due to Read more... The post NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Chiefs, Raiders Honor Damar Hamlin Ahead of Their Final Regular Season Matchup
The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders paid tribute to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in a special way prior to Saturday’s game. Players on both teams sported unique warm-up shirts while preparing for the final regular season kickoff of the year. Bleacher Report shared photos of the...
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s breathing tube was removed on Thursday night, allowing him to talk to his family and care team, the team announced Friday morning. The “remarkable development” comes after Hamlin collapsed in Cincinnati on Monday night and was transported to a Cincinnati hospital in critical condition.
Packers' Matt LaFleur Sounds Off On Quay Walker
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was none too happy with the conduct of his rookie linebacker in Sunday's loss to Detroit.
Just a few days removed from a traumatic injury, Damar Hamlin made his first public announcement. The Buffalo Bills and the entire world are clinging to every update they can get from the talented young safety. From not being able to speak, to being able to facetime teammates and move...
It's Your Week: How USA TODAY Sports covered Damar Hamlin and the NFL
"Nothing matters more to us than being respectful."
Love for Damar: NFL teams, fans show support for Hamlin in Week 18
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Nothing would be the same for the Bills after safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field Monday night. That included their Week 18 game, in what would typically be just a regular-season finale with playoff seeding on the line. But nearly a week removed from that scary moment in Cincinnati, the scene Sunday at Highmark Stadium became far more emotional.
Fans confident ‘Who Dey’ spirit will return to Paycor Stadium on Sunday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals host the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, meaning thousands of season-ticket holders will find themselves back in the same seats from which six days prior they gazed down upon Damar Hamlin’s injury. Some are wary about reviving the trauma of that experience.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is sending his support to the team, just seven days after suffering cardiac arrest on the field. In a tweet Sunday, Hamlin said "GameDay.. Nothing I Want More Than To Be Running Out That Tunnel With My Brothers. God Using Me In A Different Way Today. Tell Someone You Love Them Today! Let’s go @BuffaloBills"
Bengals fans honor Hamlin during Week 18 pregame tailgates
This Week 18 for Who Dey nation has brought with it a special victory: A win that goes beyond the sidelines and the stands. "This showed me that this league is not 32 teams, but one family, one league.”. Josh Collins and his son were in the stands at Paycor...
The entire country, not just the Buffalo Bills and NFL, were supporting and thinking about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest on the field during the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Thankfully, Hamlin has made remarkable progress in his recovery and...
Pat McAfee has solution to crazy potential coin toss scenario that could decide NFL playoffs
PAT MCAFEE has come up with a solution to a potential coin-toss scenario that could play a big factor in the NFL playoffs. A potential Wild Card Round game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens has been the cause of some tension. The NFL decided that home field...
Bills-Bengals Ruled a ‘No Contest’
The National Football League announced Thursday that the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals from Monday night will not resume and will be considered a “no contest.”. The game was stopped near the middle of the first quarter after Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on...
Roger Goodell 'Expected To Attend' 1 NFL Game Tomorrow
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will apparently be in Orchard Park this Sunday to watch an AFC East matchup. According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, Goodell is expected to attend this weekend's game between the Bills and Patriots at Highmark Stadium. This will be the first time we see the Bills...
