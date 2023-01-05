ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots' top 10 offensive players from Week 17, according to PFF

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k0vtt_0k4cwQdg00

The New England Patriots are as good offensively as they’ve been all season heading into Sunday’s road game against the Buffalo Bills. And most of those improvements can be attributed to things they’ve shown in recent outings, particularly their Week 17 matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

Rhamondre Stevenson, who clearly had the weight of the world on his shoulders as the do-it-all running back, finally got a breather with Damien Harris returning and splitting the reps.

Harris was back to being the hammer coming out of the backfield, and coupled with Stevenson’s ridiculous versatility, the duo made a solid one-two punch for the Patriots.

But the real story of the Dolphins game on the offensive side of the ball was the emergence of rookie wideout Tyquan Thornton.

The second-round draft pick finally showcased the blistering speed and deep ball threat talent that initially caught the Patriots’ eye. Thornton’s ability to develop into a true No. 1 receiver could reshape the face of the offense for years to come. Granted, there’s still a long way to go to get to that point, but there were major positive flashes of what he could be in the future.

Let’s take a look at the top-10 offensive players for the Patriots, according to Pro Football Focus, from Week 17.

10

Matthew Slater

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OVC0h_0k4cwQdg00
Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

9

Michael Onwenu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J1Ox7_0k4cwQdg00
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

8

Pierre Strong Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ArVV_0k4cwQdg00
Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

7

Jakobi Meyers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HlS3T_0k4cwQdg00
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

6

Mac Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mffos_0k4cwQdg00
Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

5

Cole Strange

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N49vn_0k4cwQdg00
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

4

Conor McDermott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gUNPk_0k4cwQdg00
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

3

Trent Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V4YFe_0k4cwQdg00
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

2

Tyquan Thornton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cEHf0_0k4cwQdg00
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

1

Damien Harris

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0niY46_0k4cwQdg00
Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft: New top-5 order leads to huge QB-related trade

Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season did a major number on the top of the order of the 2023 NFL draft. The Houston Texans lost by winning, dropped from first to second after beating the Indianapolis Colts, and fired head coach Lovie Smith for good (or bad) measure. The Chicago Bears went from second to first after losing to the Minnesota Vikings, the Arizona Cardinals went from fourth to third after losing to the San Francisco 49ers, the Colts moved from fifth to fourth after that Texans loss, and the Seattle Seahawks moved from third to fifth by dint of the Denver Broncos (who traded that pick and others for Russell Wilson) beating the Los Angeles Chargers.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Justin Jefferson breaks another NFL record

Another game, another record set by Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson. This time, it was for receptions in the first three years of his career. With a 23 yard reception in the first quarter, Jefferson passed New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas with his 322nd reception in the first three seasons of a NFL career.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season

The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Lions absolutely crushed Aaron Rodgers with a hilarious mashup video after their win

The Detroit Lions went into Lambeau Field on Sunday night and kept Aaron Rodgers out of the playoffs with a 20-16 victory over the Packers which ended Green Bay’s season. Then a few moments after the game, the Lions’ social media team got its own win over the legendary quarterback when they posted a hilarious mashup video on TikTok that absolutely lit up Rodgers and the things he was saying leading up to this game as well as things he said recently in his career.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings Adam Thielen makes history in Week 18 vs. Bears

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen made history Sunday versus the Chicago Bears when he hauled in a four-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins early in the first quarter to put the Vikings up 6-0. The touchdown reception was Thielen’s 55th in his career. He has now tied former Washington player Hugh Taylor for the third-most receiving touchdowns by an undrafted player in NFL history.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers WR George Pickens on winning the game and missing the playoffs: 'It's like a birthday party without the cake'

One of the best stories of the 2022 season has been the remarkable impact rookie wide receiver George Pickens has had on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pickens propensity for highlight-reel-worthy catches is newsworthy and his future with quarterback Kenny Pickett looks bright. After the Steelers 28-14 win over the Cleveland Browns,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

203K+
Followers
253K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy