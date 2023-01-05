Read full article on original website
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Damar Hamlin has breathing tube removed, FaceTimes with Bills
Bills safety Damar Hamlin had his breathing tube removed and has begun talking with his care team, family and his teammates.
WKYC
REPORT: Damar Hamlin to be paid in full after cardiac arrest
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — NFL Insider Ian Rapoport is reporting Sunday morning, the Bills plan to honor Damar Hamlin's full contract after Monday's near-fatal injury in Cincinnati. Rapoport reports that Hamlin's contract contains a standard split to pay him at a lower rate if he ends up on injured...
WNY schools, businesses show support for Damar Hamlin
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — All week long, there's been an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin across Western New York, and around the country. On Friday, 2 On your Side was sent a photo of the students at Alden Intermediate School wearing their Bills gear, and standing in the shape of the number "3."
Damar Hamlin Holds Up Heart Hand Sign As He Watches Bills Game From Hospital Bed After Cardiac Arrest: Photo
Damar Hamlin is supporting his teammates on the Buffalo Bills from his hospital bed. The NFL star, 24, held up a heart symbol with both of his hands as he watched his team take on the New England Patriots in a match up on Sunday, Jan. 8. He was attached to a breathing tube as he wore a cap with his number 3 as well as a jersey reading “Love For Damar” next to his parents Nina and Mario. “GAMETIME @buffalobills LFG!!!!!!” he wrote, using an acronym for “lets f***ing go.” His mom and dad also sported “Love For Damar” shirts.
Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam donate $10,003 to Damar Hamlin's foundation
Joining others around the world in donations to Bills safety Damar Hamlin's foundations, Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam contributed funds as the organization continues praying for his recovery.
FOX Carolina
Bills Damar Hamlin shares first photo from hospital supporting team in game
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Buffalo Bills Defensive Back Damar Hamlin shared his first photo from the hospital on his Twitter account in support of the team’s game following his medical event. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday.
Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills has spoken for the first time since his cardiac arrest
This week, Damar Hamlin made his first public remarks since he collapsed with a heart attack during an NFL game. The Buffalo Bills safety said on Instagram on Saturday, "When you send true love out into the universe, it returns to you three times as much." The outpouring of support and prayers has been amazing, and I am grateful to every one of you.
