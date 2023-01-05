ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

CT Man Nabbed In Stolen Car Linked To Homicide

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JOcDw_0k4cvXqy00
Kaleem Uthmaan Photo Credit: Bridgeport Police Department

A Connecticut man was nabbed in a stolen car linked to a homicide following a chase through Fairfield County.

The incident began in Bridgeport around 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4 when members of the Fairfield County Regional Auto Theft Task Force, spotted the car and began to follow it without lights and sirens from a distance onto I-95 northbound.

Scott Appleby, Bridgeport's director of emergency management, said when the car reached the Milford area the driver turned off all exterior lights in an attempt to elude any following vehicles and began to accelerate in speed and recklessly changed lanes.

The vehicle exited the highway at Exit 37 where it was involved in a crash, Appleby said.

Appleby said two of the three occupants inside the car ran to a wooded area where a foot pursuit began, but they managed to escape capture.

The occupant that remained, New Haven County resident, Kaleem Uthmaan of Hamden was charged with:

  • Conspiracy to commit larceny,
  • Criminal trover
  • Interfering with police

Uthmaan was held in lieu of a $150,000 bond, pending his arraignment in court.

The vehicle, reported stolen out of Waterbury, was being processed by New Haven Police Department.

Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department at 203-576-TIPS

to follow Daily Voice Bridgeport and receive free news updates.

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Police find missing East Hartford man with dementia

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - UPDATE: Police say Robert Abrom has been found. Police say they are looking for a 72-year-old man who left his East Hartford home on Saturday. Robert Abrom left his home around 1:00 pm to go for a walk, police say. His family reported him missing...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

1 shot on Stillman Westbrook Court in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is in stable condition after being shot Sunday afternoon, according to Hartford police. The man arrived at the hospital at about 4:50 p.m. after being shot in the area of 32 Stillman Westbrook Court, according to police. He had been shot once. Anyone with information is […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Attacked With Hammer in Bridgeport: Police

Police are searching for the person who attacked a man with a hammer in Bridgeport Thursday night. Police said they received a 911 call at 10:16 p.m. reporting that a person had been hit with a hammer in Court A of Success Village and police and emergency medical crews found a man with a severe head injury.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Second Person Dies After 4 Found Shot In Car In Hamden

A second person has died after Connecticut State Police found four people shot in a vehicle. The incident took place in New Haven County around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 on Route 15 in Hamden. According to Connecticut State Police, troopers responded to a report of several people in...
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

72-Year-Old Man With Dementia Missing From East Hartford Found in Newington

A 72-year-old man with dementia who was missing from East Hartford has been found in Newington. Police said Robert Abrom was reported missing by his family on Saturday. His family said he left his home to go for a walk around 1 p.m. Later that evening, officers said they were notified by the family that he had not returned home.
NEWINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

1 Dead After Shooting at New Haven Inn

One person has died after a shooting at the New Haven Inn on Friday night. Officers received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and a call about someone shot at the motel on Pond Lily Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. According to police, officers at the scene found 41-year-old Charles Miller,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

West Haven Man Shot Dead On Pond Lily

A 41-year-old West Haven man named Charles Miller was shot and killed on Pond Lily Avenue on the far west side of town Friday night, becoming the city’s second homicide victim of the year — and the third in the past week. New Haven Police Department spokesperson Officer...
NEW HAVEN, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Two Arrested Attempting to Sell Two Kilos of Fentanyl

On January 5, 2023, the Greenwich Police Department Narcotics Section received information that two subjects may be traveling to Greenwich from Massachusetts to sell approximately two kilograms of fentanyl. The purported meeting place was going to be in the area of Exit 5 off Interstate 95. Detectives set up surveillance...
GREENWICH, CT
DoingItLocal

NY MAN ARRESTED FOR STEALING DELIVERY PACKAGES IN TRUMBULL

A New York man was arrested Wednesday, January 4, for package thefts from several Trumbull residences. Jesus Felix, age 23, of the Bronx, New York was charged with Larceny for stealing the packages, which contained Apple products worth more than $8,000. At about 12:00 p.m., Trumbull police were notified of...
TRUMBULL, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
447K+
Followers
63K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy