January 6, 2023
When Governor Ron DeSantis was first sworn into office four years ago, he vowed to protect Florida’s environment, support law enforcement, expand school choice, build a more conservative Florida Supreme Court and invest in skills-based educational programs. Earlier this week/ last week, he promised to continue the work he’s done in his first four years during his second inaugural speech. Valerie Crowder has more on what we’re likely to see in the first year of his second term.
