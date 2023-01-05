Read full article on original website
Shae Hud
2d ago
But imma need her not to 😁 smile... Girl you should of just Left the situation. My Ex boyfriend just tired to kill me Dec 17 of 2022. First opportunity I got I disappeared DF. Press charges and dipped out the state. Murder is very unnecessary
cilfm.com
Two dead in homicide/suicide in Carterville
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people are dead following a shooting in Williamson County. Police responded to a report of an active shooter at Integrated Health in Carterville Friday morning, just before 9 a.m. When police arrived on scene they located 32 year old Michelle Aumiller of Harrisburg with...
wpsdlocal6.com
Carbondale gun violence meeting
Neighborhood leaders seek to reduce gun violence after multiple recent shots fired incidents. Gun violence is a hot button issue across the country and even here in our viewing area. Neighborhood leaders in Carbondale, Illinois say nearly 150 shots fired incidents in the city last year - along with another...
kbsi23.com
Arlington man facing drug charges after authorities search his home
ARLINGTON, Ky. (KBSI) – An Arlington man faces drug charges after a search warrant was executed at his home. Edward Wallace, 45, of Arlington faces charges of trafficking controlled substance 1st degree 2nd or greater offense, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a legend drug.
KFVS12
Multiple shots fired in Carbondale
A police officer who serves two communities in Dunklin County finds herself on the other side of the law tonight, accused of harassing two local children. The Carbondale Police Department is getting $600K from the federal government to make technology upgrades. Woman charged with murder in death of boyfriend last...
wpsdlocal6.com
Four arrested in Calloway County drug investigation
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Four people have been arrested in Calloway County in connection to an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking, the Calloway County, Kentucky, Sheriff's Office says. The sheriff's office on Friday announced the arrests of three Murray, Kentucky, residents charged with methamphetamine trafficking and a Louisville man...
Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Mt. Carmel teen
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — Wabash County deputies believe they have found the person responsible for a crime committed last month, all thanks to an anonymous tip. Law enforcement officials took into custody Dayton M. Hall, 19, and charged him with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and criminal damage to property. Officials […]
KFVS12
Sheriff identifies 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Carterville
Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes. The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. Missouri tax on recreational marijuana. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. With...
kbsi23.com
1 shot, suspect located in Carterville
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KBSI) – One person was shot and the suspect has been located in Carterville Friday morning. Carterville Police, Fire and EMS responded to a report of shots fired at Integrated Health located at 310 West Plaza Drive in Carterville at 10:15 a.m. Michelle Aumiller, 32, was shot...
wjpf.com
Carterville workplace shooting under investigation
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – A domestic dispute ended in a woman shot Friday at Integrated Health in Carterville. The shooting happened just after 9:00 a.m. The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Their condition is not known. Authorities say there is no ongoing risk to the...
KFVS12
Scott County Sheriff reacts to forced move
Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes. The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. Missouri tax on recreational marijuana. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. With...
kbsi23.com
Benton, KY man facing drug charges after traffic stop in Calloway County
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Benton, Ky. man faces charges after a traffic stopped turned into a durg arrest on New Year’s Eve. A Calloway County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle on Radio Road in the Almo community for a traffic violation on Saturday, December 31, 2022 around 10:30 a.m.
kbsi23.com
Chicago man arrested in Carbondale after police chase
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A Chicago man faces firearms charges after Carbondale police were called about a man with a gun. Police officers responded to the 300 block of East Walnut Street in Carbondale on Jan. 4 at 10:51 a.m. for a report of a man with a gun.
wpsdlocal6.com
'It happens': What human trafficking looks like locally
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The state of Kentucky saw a 31.03% jump in human trafficking from 2020 to 2021, according to Kentucky State Police. Our area is not immune to the problem. Thursday, we reported a St. Louis woman, Marlaa Jackson, was charged with bringing a 15-year-old runaway to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray teenager dies in Graves County single-vehicle crash
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A 17-year-old girl, of Murray, Kentucky, was killed in a single-vehicle car crash on KY 464 and Deward Road in Graves County on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says at about 9:25 p.m., they were dispatched to the area, about 4 miles east of Mayfield.
wpsdlocal6.com
Opioid abatement meeting returns to Paducah, gearing towards Black community
PADUCAH-- Kentucky's total settlement dollars from companies responsible for fueling the opioid epidemic has risen to over $842 million. But it's still undecided how that money will be used. The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission is holding another meeting in Paducah, hoping to gain input from the Black community. The...
wpsdlocal6.com
Carterville police locate 'armed and dangerous' shooting suspect following morning shooting
CARTERVILLE, IL — Authorities have located a suspect they believe to be involved in a morning shooting at Integrated Health in Carterville that sent one person to the hospital. According to a statement from the Carterville Police Department, the shooting was a domestic matter in which one person was...
kbsi23.com
Kevil man facing shoplifting, drug charges
KEVIL, Ky. (KBSI) – A Kevil man faces charges shoplifting and drug charges after sheriff’s deputies were called to a dollar store in Kevil. Rodney Carter, 61, of Kevil faces charges of theft by unlawful taking or disp shoplifting, possession of a controlled substance first degree third or greater offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
wish989.com
Two County Pursuit Wednesday Night Ends with Bush Man’s Arrest
MARION (WQRL/WISH/WMCL) – A Bush man is facing several charges after leading law enforcement on a two county pursuit late Wednesday night. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says around 11:40 p.m., deputies located a wanted individual occupying a motor vehicle in Herrin. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle...
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman arrested on animal cruelty charges in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Authorities have arrested a Marshall County, Kentucky, woman accused of cruelty to animals. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says a woman named Melissa Louati on seven counts of second-degree cruelty to animals Tuesday. According to the sheriff's office, a deputy responded to Louati's home in...
