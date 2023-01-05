ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natalie McNally stabbing: police say suspected murder weapon found

By Rory Carroll Ireland correspondent
 3 days ago
Natalie McNally Photograph: PSNI/PA

Police in Northern Ireland say they believe they have recovered the weapon used in the killing of Natalie McNally, who was stabbed multiple times in her home in Lurgan, County Armagh, on 18 December.

DCI Neil McGuinness said the weapon appeared to come from the victim’s home rather than having been brought to the property by the killer.

McGuinness said the main line of inquiry was that McNally, 32, who was 15 weeks pregnant, had a pre-existing relationship with her killer.

“I’m still keeping an open mind, but my main line of inquiry is that the murder was committed by someone that Natalie knew and indeed was comfortable allowing into her home,” McGuinness said.

He said there was no evidence that the killer posed a threat to other women. “I believe this was a targeted attack towards Natalie McNally. I am keen to build up a picture of Natalie’s relationships, her friends and lifestyle, so I would like to hear from any friends or acquaintances who have visited her in her home,” he said.

Police have arrested two people in connection to the killing but no one has been charged.

Detectives have obtained more than 3,000 hours of CCTV footage and shared grainy images of a man with a rucksack who entered Silverwood Green at 8.52pm on 18 December and left at 9.30pm. They have appealed for information about him.

Noel McNally, the victim’s father, urged the killer to “find it in his heart” to give himself up. The charity Crimestoppers has offered a £20,000 reward for information.

McNally did marketing for the public transport provider Translink. Her killing has devastated her family, who called her kind, generous and fiercely independent. Relatives were expected to join a silent vigil at Stormont, the seat of Northern Ireland’s defunct assembly, later on Thursday.

It was organised by the Sinn Féin vice-president, Michelle O’Neill, who said it was in memory of McNally and all victims of gender-based violence. “She was in her home where she should have been safe. Her death is the latest in the long and terrible number of murders inflicted on women and is a dark reflection of the misogyny that continues to permeate much of our society and culture,” she said.

