Related
The Air India passenger who urinated on a woman mid-flight has been fired by Wells Fargo, where he was a vice president
Wells Fargo said it was cooperating with police in India and found the incident “deeply disturbing.”
Jalopnik
Test Your Wits at 80 MPH on World’s Fastest Electric Skateboard
He was a skater boy, she said, ‘See you later, boy,’ he wasn’t fast enough for her. Gif: Raith Skateboards. I’m of the opinion that there’s a neat mode of electric mobility out there for everyone. If you’ve got a lot of stuff to carry ‘round, you might want a Cake bike. If you want a fun way to traverse city streets then you might opt for an electric scooter. And, if you want to scare yourself silly on your morning commute, you might want to try out the world’s fastest electric skateboard.
Jalopnik
Tesla Model 3 and Model Y Prices Slashed in China Once Again
The bad news just keeps piling on for Tesla. The electric vehicle maker has now cut prices in China for the second time in less than three months because of cooling demand in the world’s largest car market. Reuters reports that along with China, Model Y and Model 3...
Jalopnik
You Can Now Option a Steering Wheel or Yoke In Your Tesla Model S or X for No Extra Charge
Tesla’s experiment of forcing the steering yoke on their customers seems to have come to an end, at least for now. The EV maker has restored the wheel on the build pages of its Model S and Model X, and buyers can now opt for the practical, fault-free, time-tested steering method instead of one that’s objectively unsafe and confusing but looks cool to nerds.
Jalopnik
The Peugeot Inception Is the Beginning of the Next Generation of Peugeots
The Peugeot Inception is a concept car that Peugeot unveiled at CES on Friday that is both futuristic and also a little retro-feeling, the sort of car a child might make if tasked with making a car from the future. The Inception will also, Peugeot said, be the inspiration for every Peugeot from 2025 going forward, even the compact ones.
Jalopnik
Delta Will Offer Free Wi-Fi to Passengers Starting Next Month
If you’ve ever flown on a plane, you know how obnoxiously expensive they make in-flight Wi-Fi access. Well, unless we’re talking about JetBlue. JetBlue offers it for free, which is great. Now, though, Delta has announced that it’s going to follow JetBlue’s lead and make its in-flight Wi-Fi free, as well.
Jalopnik
Ram Debuts its 1500 Revolution Electric Pickup Concept
We’ve seen electric pickups either enter production or getting ready to enter production from the likes of Ford and two brands under the GM umbrella, and now, according to an announcement made on Thursday by Ram, it’s getting in on the fun too with its Revolution concept. The...
Jalopnik
BMW Goes Ahead With Offering Feature Subscriptions in the U.S. Anyways
Every year automakers inch closer and closer to making subscriptions for features a thing. We get it, there’s lots of money to be made. But while some automakers are still thinking about it, others are jumping in with both feet, even though the data shows people don’t want them. Mercedes already has a subscription to boost the performance of one of its EVs. Now, BMW is here to join the party, as Motor Authority confirms the brand will go ahead with subscription-based features for the U.S. market.
