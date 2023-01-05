ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

This Florida County Has The Longest Life Expectancy

By Zuri Anderson
WHYI Y100
WHYI Y100
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dm2Lp_0k4ctmDP00
Photo: Getty Images

Many factors can prolong or shorten someone's lifespan, especially in America. Lifestyle changes and access to health care, clean water, housing, and other essentials can easily alter your well-being. Even where you live may affect how long you'll live, according to a new study by Stacker .

The statistics-based website detailed Florida's counties with the longest life expectancies. According to the study, Collier County has the state's highest average life expectancy at 86.1 years. That's 6.4 years more than the statewide average!

Here's how they determined their rankings:

"Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in Florida. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System."

These are the Top 10 Florida counties with the highest life expectancies:

  1. Collier County
  2. Glades County
  3. Lee County
  4. Palm Beach County
  5. St. Johns County
  6. Martin County
  7. Miami-Dade County
  8. Monroe County
  9. Sarasota County
  10. Manatee County

Check out the full report on Stacker 's website.

Comments / 10

FL-native-cracker
3d ago

Only a fool thinks he knows how long he/she will live. God Almighty is the only one that knows when every person with draw their last breath

Reply
6
Related
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
Cedar Key News

FWC RED TIDE REPORT 2023 JANUARY 8

FWC RED TIDE REPORT (JANUARY 8, 2023) VIEW MAP OF FLORIDA COUNTIES BY CLICKING ON "READ MORE" BELOW. The red tide organism, Karenia brevis was detected in 59 samples collected along Florida's Gulf Coast over the past week. Bloom concentrations (>100,000 cells/liter) were present in nine samples: one offshore of Pinellas County, one in Hillsborough County, four in Manatee County, two in Sarasota County, and one offshore of Charlotte County. Additional details are provided below.
FLORIDA STATE
C. Heslop

$400 For Florida Motorists

Millions of Florida drivers will feel relieved when they use the roads this year. The relief comes as the state eases the expense experienced by drivers. Sunshine state drivers will see $400 slashed from their everyday transportation routine.
FLORIDA STATE
Villages Daily Sun

Election 2024: The battle for Florida begins

The midterms are over; the race to the White House is on. It’s a race that, one way or another, winds through Florida and The Villages. In fact, it’s arriving Tuesday. That’s when former vice president Mike Pence is holding a fireside chat and signing for his recently published book, “So Help Me God.” The event, which is open to the public, is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ezell Recreation. While Pence hasn’t announced his intent to run for president, he’s one of several Republican politicians whose names are being floated as potential candidates. So far the only one to announce their candidacy is former president Donald Trump, but the fight to secure the Republican nomination is only beginning.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like traveling there often and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Announces $79 Million for Nursing Education Programs

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded $79 million for high-performing nursing education programs in Florida. The funding rewards public postsecondary nursing programs that have gone above and beyond to train Floridians and provides matching funds for scholarship awards, faculty recruitment, equipment and additional educational supports. This funding is through the Linking Industry to Nursing Education (LINE) and Prepping Institutions, Programs, Employers, and Learners through Incentives for Nursing Education (PIPELINE) programs, which are designed to mitigate Florida’s nursing shortage.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 1.1.23

Byron Donalds saw his stature rise this week during a contentious Speaker vote, while Matt Gaetz failed in blocking Kevin McCarthy's bid. Everyone take a deep breath, we finally have a House Speaker. After a week of collectively trying to figure out what the hell is going on, McCarthy finally...
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

COVID hospitalizations are rising in Central Florida

Florida’s weekly average of COVID-19 hospitalizations doubled between November and January, according to federal data. CDC data show Florida hospitalization numbers rose to a weekly average of 2,200 admissions by the first week of January. Orlando Health reports its numbers have been rising but not at a concerning rate.
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Executive Order and Activates National Guard to Provide Support as Biden Administration Ignores Alarming Influx of Migrants to Florida Keys

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order (EO) 23- 03 (Emergency Management – Illegal Migration), activating the Florida National Guard, directing state law enforcement agencies and other state agencies to provide resources in support of local governments responding to the alarming influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys, and providing additional support toward efforts to prevent further migrant landings on Florida’s shores.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Glenn: DeSantis speech is the ‘WINNING PLAN’ for Republicans

Why is it that so many D.C. Republicans seem entirely unwilling to LEARN? During the 2022 elections, a ‘Red Wave’ never occurred like we thought it would. But there was one, significant exception: Ron DeSantis won the race to become Florida’s governor (again) by 19 POINTS! His win represents Florida’s largest margin of victory in 40 years. In this clip, Glenn reads from DeSantis’ recent inauguration speech, which Glenn says is the ‘WINNING PLAN’ for other Republicans. So, why then isn’t the GOP studying, learning, and following in the Florida Governor’s footsteps?
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Governor Ron DeSantis activates National Guard amid influx of migrants to Keys

TALLAHASSEE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday mobilized the state national guard to help local officials respond to a large influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys.DeSantis activated the Florida National Guard and directed state law agencies to assist in the Keys through an executive order in response to the arrival of more than 700 mostly Cuban migrants over the New Year's weekend alone. In a statement, the governor criticized Democratic President Joe Biden and the federal government's immigration policies and response to the migrants landing in the Keys. The governor's statement made no mention of the Biden...
FLORIDA STATE
WHYI Y100

WHYI Y100

Miami, FL
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Miami #1 Hit Music Station

 https://y100.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy