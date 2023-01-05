ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

Mind-Blowing Inventions at CES 2023 Offer a Glimpse of the Future

At CES 2023, many electronics companies are showing off the latest and greatest products you can buy this year -- like ultralight laptops, giant wireless OLED TVs and dashboard cameras for your car. But the really fun stuff is the futuristic tech that's still under development. The convention is loaded...
TrustedReviews

Best in Show: The finest tech from CES 2023 chosen by our experts

CES, or the Consumer Electronics Show, is the traditional start to the year of big tech releases. After CES 2022 was blighted by big names pulling out due to Covid surges at the time, CES 2023 seems to be back to its best with major players in the tech industry converging in the Las Vegas desert to show off new products and technological advances.
Digital Trends

Samsung just teased the future of folding smartphones at CES 2023

Samsung is unveiling its next generation of both foldable and slidable products at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This new technology, dubbed Flex Hybrid, combines two innovative new smartphone display technologies into a single product. So how would this Flex Hybrid display work? Basically, the left side of the...
Engadget

The best of CES 2023

And we're back. After canceling our CES plans in 2022 (and not even having the option of attending in person in 2021), the Engadget team sent a dozen staffers to CES 2023 this week, including reporters, editors and videographers. It's too soon to say how many stories and videos we've published — in fact, we have more good stuff coming — but suffice to say, it was a lot. Though our team swears the show still wasn't as busy as pre-pandemic years, they were kept busy enough that it felt like a true return to form, not just for us, but for the tech industry at large.
TechRadar

Samsung’s 77-inch OLED is the best TV I’ve seen at CES 2023

CES always provides a perfect opportunity to check out envelope-pushing TV tech, whether it’s real world developments that will be incorporated in the next generation of sets shipping that year, or futuristic prototypes that allow manufacturers to flex their design and engineering muscles. CES 2023 is filled with plenty...
Digital Trends

The best smartphones at CES 2023

CES 2023 is not a show where you’ll see dozens of new smartphones, but don’t think that means there aren’t any at all in Las Vegas. While the Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15 are scheduled to come later this year, CES has still managed to bring a few surprises. Here are the best smartphones revealed at CES 2023.
makeuseof.com

Google Play Store vs. Samsung Galaxy Store: What's the Difference and Which Should You Use?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Google Play Store and the Samsung Galaxy Store are both app stores meant for Android devices. Being owned by Google, the Play Store comes preloaded on most Android phones except for those from the likes of Huawei. The Galaxy Store is available exclusively on Samsung phones and tablets.
Android Police

8 bizarre gadgets we found at CES 2023

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Tech companies have their own events where they show customers and shareholders what they’ve been working on all year, but they also take part in annual industry conferences like MWC and SXSW where they’re still expected to give the public something interesting. With pressure to push the envelope, they get so busy asking if they can that they sometimes forget to ask if they should, and we end up with several sublimely strange gizmos to admire. So from streaming ovens to streams of urine, these are the quirkiest, funniest, and downright weirdest new gadgets we’ve seen at CES 2023.
Android Authority

CES 2023: You probably can't afford LG's latest TVs

LG's 136-inch micro-LED TV will set you back $250,000, while its new OLED TV costs $25,000. LG has shown off a variety of screens at CES 2023. This includes a $25,000 OLED TV and a $250,000 micro-LED TV. The company also showed off a new projector and previously revealed monitors.
Digital Trends

Samsung confirms ultrabright 77-inch QD-OLED panel for CES 2023. Will it be a TV?

Samsung Display has confirmed it will be showing a newly developed 77-inch variant of its QD-OLED panel technology at CES 2023. Whether Samsung Electronics will follow suit with an announcement about a 77-inch QD-OLED TV remains to be seen for now, but I expect to know more within the early days of the show. The new QD-OLED panel has been dubbed “QD-OLED 2023” and the company claims it can exceed 2,000 nits of brightness.
Android Headlines

At CES 2023, Samsung announces a new TV for everyone

Samsung has announced a slew of new TVs and soundbars at CES 2023 today. The theme this year is that Samsung has a TV for every level of picture quality, and a TV for everyone. Starting with Micro LED, Samsung is announcing a new 76-inch Micro LED CX TV that...
BGR.com

Sony will not unveil any new TVs at CES this year…but might reveal a car

Sony, one of the pillars of CES, has announced that it will not be unveiling any televisions at the consumer technology show this year. As reported by The Verge, Sony will not be announcing any new television models at the Consumer Electronics Show this year. The company has historically been known to unveil its next-generation televisions — especially its high-end Bravia models — at the trade show. However, that’s not happening this year.
Engadget

CES 2023 Day 2 recap: Sony, Google and a Ram 1500 concept

Well CES is officially underway. The floor is open and hordes of PR reps, journalists and eager entrepreneurs are coursing through the arteries of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Of course even before the LVCC opened its doors today there’s been plenty of news coming out of CES 2023.
BBC

Gadgets unveiled at CES but Russia is banned

One of the world's largest technology shows kicks off in Las Vegas this week, with about 100,000 attendees expected and more than 3,000 exhibitors from around the world showcasing what they hope will be the next big thing. From the technology giants to the smallest start-ups, all are welcome here,...
