CNET
Mind-Blowing Inventions at CES 2023 Offer a Glimpse of the Future
At CES 2023, many electronics companies are showing off the latest and greatest products you can buy this year -- like ultralight laptops, giant wireless OLED TVs and dashboard cameras for your car. But the really fun stuff is the futuristic tech that's still under development. The convention is loaded...
TrustedReviews
Best in Show: The finest tech from CES 2023 chosen by our experts
CES, or the Consumer Electronics Show, is the traditional start to the year of big tech releases. After CES 2022 was blighted by big names pulling out due to Covid surges at the time, CES 2023 seems to be back to its best with major players in the tech industry converging in the Las Vegas desert to show off new products and technological advances.
CES 2023 Day 2: Top 9 new gadgets you need to see
From transparent OLED TVs to a health device that can examine your urine, these are the highlights from the second day at CES.
Digital Trends
Samsung just teased the future of folding smartphones at CES 2023
Samsung is unveiling its next generation of both foldable and slidable products at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This new technology, dubbed Flex Hybrid, combines two innovative new smartphone display technologies into a single product. So how would this Flex Hybrid display work? Basically, the left side of the...
The coolest new tech and gadgets from CES 2023 Day 1
Tony WareNew devices include a tiny factory for your home, a smart mixer, and tons of new audio products.
Engadget
The best of CES 2023
And we're back. After canceling our CES plans in 2022 (and not even having the option of attending in person in 2021), the Engadget team sent a dozen staffers to CES 2023 this week, including reporters, editors and videographers. It's too soon to say how many stories and videos we've published — in fact, we have more good stuff coming — but suffice to say, it was a lot. Though our team swears the show still wasn't as busy as pre-pandemic years, they were kept busy enough that it felt like a true return to form, not just for us, but for the tech industry at large.
TechRadar
Samsung’s 77-inch OLED is the best TV I’ve seen at CES 2023
CES always provides a perfect opportunity to check out envelope-pushing TV tech, whether it’s real world developments that will be incorporated in the next generation of sets shipping that year, or futuristic prototypes that allow manufacturers to flex their design and engineering muscles. CES 2023 is filled with plenty...
Digital Trends
The best smartphones at CES 2023
CES 2023 is not a show where you’ll see dozens of new smartphones, but don’t think that means there aren’t any at all in Las Vegas. While the Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15 are scheduled to come later this year, CES has still managed to bring a few surprises. Here are the best smartphones revealed at CES 2023.
makeuseof.com
Google Play Store vs. Samsung Galaxy Store: What's the Difference and Which Should You Use?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Google Play Store and the Samsung Galaxy Store are both app stores meant for Android devices. Being owned by Google, the Play Store comes preloaded on most Android phones except for those from the likes of Huawei. The Galaxy Store is available exclusively on Samsung phones and tablets.
8 bizarre gadgets we found at CES 2023
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Tech companies have their own events where they show customers and shareholders what they’ve been working on all year, but they also take part in annual industry conferences like MWC and SXSW where they’re still expected to give the public something interesting. With pressure to push the envelope, they get so busy asking if they can that they sometimes forget to ask if they should, and we end up with several sublimely strange gizmos to admire. So from streaming ovens to streams of urine, these are the quirkiest, funniest, and downright weirdest new gadgets we’ve seen at CES 2023.
CNET
Futuristic Tech at CES 2023 Shows Off Fantastic Inventions of Tomorrow
At CES 2023 in Las Vegas, there are plenty of innovative devices and gadgets you can get right now, but much of the fun of the electronics show is seeing all the grand promises of the future. The convention is loaded with prototypes, designs and big ideas of fascinating products still to come.
Android Authority
CES 2023: You probably can't afford LG's latest TVs
LG's 136-inch micro-LED TV will set you back $250,000, while its new OLED TV costs $25,000. LG has shown off a variety of screens at CES 2023. This includes a $25,000 OLED TV and a $250,000 micro-LED TV. The company also showed off a new projector and previously revealed monitors.
Digital Trends
Samsung confirms ultrabright 77-inch QD-OLED panel for CES 2023. Will it be a TV?
Samsung Display has confirmed it will be showing a newly developed 77-inch variant of its QD-OLED panel technology at CES 2023. Whether Samsung Electronics will follow suit with an announcement about a 77-inch QD-OLED TV remains to be seen for now, but I expect to know more within the early days of the show. The new QD-OLED panel has been dubbed “QD-OLED 2023” and the company claims it can exceed 2,000 nits of brightness.
yankodesign.com
TCL just announced a pair of sleek AR Glasses along with a bunch of other tech devices at CES 2023
While the AR glasses stopped us dead in our tracks, the company also unveiled a host of other devices from TVs to soundbars, ACs, refrigerators, tablets, phones, TWS earbuds, and a VR headset. I was today years old when I learned that TCL is USA’s 2nd largest TV seller. The...
notebookcheck.net
CES 2023 | TCL CSOT next-gen 98-inch 4K 240Hz gaming TV teased alongside innovations in OLED, sliding screens and VR tech
TCL has announced that it has a new wave of mini-LED and QLED "large screens" to unleash on the market from Spring 2023, in accordance with its conviction that TVs of 65 inches at the least are the future. Then again, thanks to its CES 2023 showcase, some consumers might be inclined to hold out for something bigger and bolder yet.
Best of CES 2023: An OLED TV that streams content wirelessly
Tech companies of all sizes are showing off their latest products at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics show.
Android Headlines
At CES 2023, Samsung announces a new TV for everyone
Samsung has announced a slew of new TVs and soundbars at CES 2023 today. The theme this year is that Samsung has a TV for every level of picture quality, and a TV for everyone. Starting with Micro LED, Samsung is announcing a new 76-inch Micro LED CX TV that...
Sony will not unveil any new TVs at CES this year…but might reveal a car
Sony, one of the pillars of CES, has announced that it will not be unveiling any televisions at the consumer technology show this year. As reported by The Verge, Sony will not be announcing any new television models at the Consumer Electronics Show this year. The company has historically been known to unveil its next-generation televisions — especially its high-end Bravia models — at the trade show. However, that’s not happening this year.
Engadget
CES 2023 Day 2 recap: Sony, Google and a Ram 1500 concept
Well CES is officially underway. The floor is open and hordes of PR reps, journalists and eager entrepreneurs are coursing through the arteries of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Of course even before the LVCC opened its doors today there’s been plenty of news coming out of CES 2023.
BBC
Gadgets unveiled at CES but Russia is banned
One of the world's largest technology shows kicks off in Las Vegas this week, with about 100,000 attendees expected and more than 3,000 exhibitors from around the world showcasing what they hope will be the next big thing. From the technology giants to the smallest start-ups, all are welcome here,...
