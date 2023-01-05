Read full article on original website
How Alabama commits performed in the All-American Bowl
Multiple Alabama signees put up great performances in the 2023 All-American Bowl. Keon Keeley finished the game with 2.5 tackles, a sack and a pass breakup. Keeley displayed a good motor throughout the game by consistently showing great effort when going after the opposing quarterback. The 6-foot-6, 240-pounder puts pressure on opposing offensive linemen with his combination of speed and power.
Alabama football’s early enrollees arrive to campus
Alabama football’s early enrollees will move in this week and begin their journeys at the University of Alabama. The Crimson Tide is expected to see 25 of its 28 2023 signees early enroll. A few of them posted to Twitter after they arrived this weekend. Each Alabama early enrollee...
Grading Alabama quarterbacks from 2022 season
Alabama concluded 2022 with a victory over Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. All eyes now shift to spring practice and the position battles that follow. However, the staff at Touchdown Alabama Magazine wants to grade the performances of each position group from last season. We begin this process now and it should finish at the end of the month. The quarterback position is where we begin.
Injury Bug Bites Alabama in Win over Auburn
Megan Abrams was in crutches postgame, while Brittany Davis also tweaked her ankle late in the game
Scarbinsky: Final Four team? Yeah, Alabama basketball is that good.
This is an opinion column. Alabama has never been to the Final Four, but if I may be so bold, never ends in April. On the first day of April, to be precise, they will play the national semifinals in Houston, and this is no April Fools’ joke. I believe with every fiber of my being and every fiber of Wimp’s amazing technicolor plaid coats that the Crimson Tide will be in the house. On the floor. Where they have never been before.
Time to remember Alabama’s first national championship under Nick Saban
Alabama’s goal as a football program is to return to the College Football Playoff and win a national championship. As its sights are on showing the masses it dominates the sport, we reflect on a special memory. On this date, 13 years ago, confetti fell on the Crimson Tide...
Alabama signees to participate in All-American Bowl
Alabama football will be well represented in the 2023 All-American Bowl. This year’s game will be played in San Antonio, Texas. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. CST. Five Alabama signees will participate in the game. Numbers for Alabama signees:. Team East. #2 Caleb Downs – 5-Star DB.
How to Watch: No. 7 Alabama Basketball at No. 13 Arkansas
What you need to know about the upcoming first meeting between the Crimson Tide and Razorbacks this season.
Nick Saban supporting Nate Oats, Alabama basketball in marquee game against Kentucky
Alabama men’s basketball coach Nate Oats is pursuing his 13th victory of the season. The Crimson Tide, who is ranked No. 7 in the nation, is battling Kentucky at Coleman Coliseum. Nick Saban guided the football program to 11 wins in 2022, including a 45-20 victory over Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. He and Miss Terry showed Oats support by coming to watch the basketball team. Katie Windham of Bama Central (Sports Illustrated) captured the moment.
Alabama Women's Basketball Blows Out Auburn 88-57
Every player scored for the Crimson Tide, led by Brittany Davis' 24 points.
Kirk Herbstreit gives his thoughts on if ‘Georgia is the new Alabama’
ESPN College Football analyst and commentator Kirk Herbstreit discussed if he felt Georgia was becoming the new Alabama in his media zoom call ahead of Monday’s National Championship game. Herbstreit will be on the call for the Bulldogs’ matchup against TCU on Monday night. Despite Alabama losing two...
Nate Oats reacts to seeing Nick Saban in crowd during Alabama's blowout win over Kentucky
No. 7-ranked Alabama basketball could hardly have had a better outing as it continued it successful ways of the 2022-23 season with a 78-52 win over the Kentucky Wildcats — a team that was expected to be among the best in the nation preseason — on Saturday. And...
Alabama freshman kicker signee a finalist for Chris Sailer honor
Alabama returns veteran placekicker Will Reichard for a fifth season, but it may have signed another elite specialist. Connor Talty arrives in this freshman class as a three-star from Chicago, Ill. He excelled as a kicker and punt at St. Rita High School, but Talty will handle the Crimson Tide’s...
Alabama coach calls out ‘spoiled’ Kentucky basketball, Tide football fans
One of the most storied rivalries in the SEC regardless of sport is between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Kentucky Wildcats. Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats discussed Kentucky’s basketball program on Friday and did not mince words about their fan base. Oats was asked during his weekly...
Crimson Tide baseball to take over Toyota Field
The Tide will be rolling into Toyota Field this year for a matchup against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.
Comeback Town: A startling phone call from an Alabama Segregationist Governor
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Michael D. Waters. Less than one month after Fob James was first inaugurated Governor of Alabama in January 1979, I answered my home telephone on a Saturday afternoon and a friendly voice on the other side said: “Hello, is this Mike Waters, the governor’s legal adviser?”
Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!
Alabama has it's share of popular tourist attractions. The Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville and our beautiful white sandy beaches on the coast, for example, attract thousands of tourists each year. If you're someone whose taste in adventure and sightseeing is a bit more eclectic, however, Alabama has lots of places where you can stray off the beaten path of tourism. Planning your summer getaways now? Take a look at the list below - I bet you'll find something new even if you've lived in Alabama your whole life! These places in Alabama should definitely be on your bucket list!
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Miles College Alum makes $500K historic donation
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Miles College has received a big donation for a former student who wanted to give back to the school that gave him the key to success. CBS 42’s Carly Laing speaks with Dale Thornton for more on why he donated $500,000 to his alma mater and the advice he offers other students […]
6 Alabama residents federally indicted in illegal sports-betting scheme
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal grand jury indictment was unsealed charging six Alabama residents and five other people across the U.S. in a multi-million dollar wagering excise tax evasion scheme Friday. The scheme involved management of an illegal sports-betting organization, per the 114-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court. According to the indictment, Timothy […]
