Thibodaux, LA

12newsnow.com

Heartbreak in Hammond

HAMMOND, La. — Lamar University had five players in double figures led by a game-high 23 from Nate Calmese, but the Cardinals fell in overtime, 89-84, Saturday afternoon in Hammond. The loss drops LU to 4-12 on the season and 0-3 in Southland Conference play. The Cardinals had one...
HAMMOND, LA
WDSU

Fans find their cars broken into after Saints game

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints fans have reported that multiple vehicles have been broken into during the game. Some fans report their vehicles were broken into at the Dixie parking lot on Tchoupitoulas Street. They also reported that the parking lot costs $50 to park there during the...
lafourchegazette.com

Thibodaux student gets perfect score on ACT test

A Thibodaux High School student got a perfect score on the ACT test. Tigers senior Micah Young accomplished the impressive feat, which was announced this weekend on the school's social media. Young is a brilliant mind who aced the test, getting all but about 10 questions correct on the exam,...
THIBODAUX, LA
q973radio.com

Meet The Louisiana Contestant on “The Bachelor”

Vanessa Dinh is a LSU grad and restaurant marketer. She’ll be on the 27th season of “The Bachelor” trying to sway the heart of Zach Shallcross. Vanessa is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana native and is excited to make Louisiana proud on the TV screen!. Her bachelorette biography...
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Get Out & Fish! sites stocked with Rainbow Trout in January!

Rainbow Trout in Louisiana? Yes, you read that right! Beginning on January 10 and continuing throughout the month, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will stock 17 sites across Louisiana with adult-size Rainbow Trout, including the Bayou Country Sports Park in Houma! The local pond is scheduled for stocking on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Don’t have a boat? No problem! These sites are designed for bank fishing, so grab your gear and head out to a site with family and friends to catch a fish you don’t land every day in the Bayou State.
LOUISIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Around Livingston for Jan. 11, 2022

The Tangipahoa Parish Master Gardener Association 2023 pop-up Camellia Sale is from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Hammond Farmer's Market and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 15 at the LSU AgCenter Hammond Research Station. The annual garden stroll is canceled because of garden damage...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Two Denham Springs women called to local leadership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Robin Mangum and Denise Roy, of Denham Springs, were recently called to lead the youth of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Denham Springs Stake. Mangum will be overseeing 75-100 girls ages 11 to 18, and Roy will minister to about 200 children from ages 18 months to 11 years old. These women will work with eight congregations in a stake boundary reaching from Baton Rouge to Walker and northward to McComb, Mississippi.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
wbrz.com

Overbilled Entergy customers still awaiting an unpredictable refund

BATON ROUGE - After overbilling customers for years, a ruling by the Federal Energy Regulatory system is calling for a refund for Entergy customers across Louisiana. When it'll come is something Entergy says they aren't sure of. In the meantime, residents across Baton Rouge are still dealing with incredibly high Entergy bills.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Reports: New Orleans rapper among multiple people shot in Miami

MIAMI — Miami police said multiple people were shot outside of a restaurant Thursday night. Witnesses who spoke with NBC 6 South Florida said one of the victims was New Orleans rapper Rob49. The shooting reportedly happened during a music video shoot for rapper French Montana. Miami police did...
MIAMI, FL

