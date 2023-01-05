Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
theadvocate.com
LSU basketball to be without Cam Hayes, Mwani Wilkinson for game with Florida
LSU will be without one starter and a former starter for Tuesday night's Southeastern Conference matchup with Florida in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Guard Cam Hayes and forward Mwani Wilkinson were dresed in gray aweats and did not participate in pregame warmups. Hayes, who has started the past six...
12newsnow.com
Heartbreak in Hammond
HAMMOND, La. — Lamar University had five players in double figures led by a game-high 23 from Nate Calmese, but the Cardinals fell in overtime, 89-84, Saturday afternoon in Hammond. The loss drops LU to 4-12 on the season and 0-3 in Southland Conference play. The Cardinals had one...
theadvocate.com
'Women’s basketball in Livingston Parish is just a hotbed': Albany prevails over Denham Springs
The Denham Springs girls basketball team didn’t cross paths with Albany at last month’s Livingston Parish tournament, but the Yellow Jackets got a firsthand look at the Hornets last Friday. With its parish tourney loss to Springfield the only blemish on either team’s record, Denham Springs had a...
fox8live.com
LSU continues building their roster numbers through the transfer portal
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU netted 25 players in the early signing period, and is now building depth on the roster through the transfer portal. The Tigers portal additions sway heavy to the defensive side of the ball so far. Cornerback is a big need for the Purple and Gold...
WDSU
Fans find their cars broken into after Saints game
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints fans have reported that multiple vehicles have been broken into during the game. Some fans report their vehicles were broken into at the Dixie parking lot on Tchoupitoulas Street. They also reported that the parking lot costs $50 to park there during the...
theadvocate.com
Robin Fambrough: Grace over tragedy may sound like a cliche', but its a mission for Sims family
Fay Sims was all smiles Saturday afternoon. Sims and her husband, Wayne, a former LSU star, posed for a lot of photos after Scotlandville won the first Wayde Sims Foundation Invitational. Wearing the No. 44 University jersey her son once wore was appropriate for those photos. The smiles were a...
lafourchegazette.com
Thibodaux student gets perfect score on ACT test
A Thibodaux High School student got a perfect score on the ACT test. Tigers senior Micah Young accomplished the impressive feat, which was announced this weekend on the school's social media. Young is a brilliant mind who aced the test, getting all but about 10 questions correct on the exam,...
NOLA.com
$3.3 million Lotto ticket sold in New Orleans; see where the winning ticket was sold
A lottery ticket worth more than $3 million was sold at a New Orleans grocery store, Louisiana Lottery officials said Monday. The ticket matched all the numbers to win the $3,339,142 jackpot in Saturday's Lotto drawing. It was sold at Lakeview Grocery at 801 Harrison Avenue, officials said. The winning...
q973radio.com
Meet The Louisiana Contestant on “The Bachelor”
Vanessa Dinh is a LSU grad and restaurant marketer. She’ll be on the 27th season of “The Bachelor” trying to sway the heart of Zach Shallcross. Vanessa is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana native and is excited to make Louisiana proud on the TV screen!. Her bachelorette biography...
This Is Louisiana's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Pelican State's best public high schools.
houmatimes.com
Get Out & Fish! sites stocked with Rainbow Trout in January!
Rainbow Trout in Louisiana? Yes, you read that right! Beginning on January 10 and continuing throughout the month, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will stock 17 sites across Louisiana with adult-size Rainbow Trout, including the Bayou Country Sports Park in Houma! The local pond is scheduled for stocking on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Don’t have a boat? No problem! These sites are designed for bank fishing, so grab your gear and head out to a site with family and friends to catch a fish you don’t land every day in the Bayou State.
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
“Most Haunted Road In Louisiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Louisiana is a state with a rich history and culture, and it's no surprise that it has its fair share of haunted roads. From the bayous of the southern part of the state to the rolling hills of the north, tales of ghosts and other supernatural occurrences have been passed down through the generations. Here are the five most haunted roads in Louisiana:
theadvocate.com
Mississippi/Louisiana trio Chapel Hart launching first solo tour Jan. 21
Rising country music trio Chapel Hart is hitting the road on its first headlining tour, "Glory Days," Saturday, Jan. 21. Born and raised in Poplarville, Mississippi, sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and cousin Trea Swindle have called New Orleans home for the last few years. No sooner than taking the...
theadvocate.com
Around Livingston for Jan. 11, 2022
The Tangipahoa Parish Master Gardener Association 2023 pop-up Camellia Sale is from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Hammond Farmer's Market and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 15 at the LSU AgCenter Hammond Research Station. The annual garden stroll is canceled because of garden damage...
theadvocate.com
Two Denham Springs women called to local leadership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Robin Mangum and Denise Roy, of Denham Springs, were recently called to lead the youth of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Denham Springs Stake. Mangum will be overseeing 75-100 girls ages 11 to 18, and Roy will minister to about 200 children from ages 18 months to 11 years old. These women will work with eight congregations in a stake boundary reaching from Baton Rouge to Walker and northward to McComb, Mississippi.
wbrz.com
Overbilled Entergy customers still awaiting an unpredictable refund
BATON ROUGE - After overbilling customers for years, a ruling by the Federal Energy Regulatory system is calling for a refund for Entergy customers across Louisiana. When it'll come is something Entergy says they aren't sure of. In the meantime, residents across Baton Rouge are still dealing with incredibly high Entergy bills.
WDSU
Reports: New Orleans rapper among multiple people shot in Miami
MIAMI — Miami police said multiple people were shot outside of a restaurant Thursday night. Witnesses who spoke with NBC 6 South Florida said one of the victims was New Orleans rapper Rob49. The shooting reportedly happened during a music video shoot for rapper French Montana. Miami police did...
‘Q’ Dat: NOLA single mom pays it forward across the USA
"Q" is a single mom paying it forward across the USA
Funeral, second line held for New Orleans comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell
Less than two weeks after comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell was fatally shot in his hometown of New Orleans, loved ones will gather on Thursday to lay his body to rest.
