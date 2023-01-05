Read full article on original website
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remark
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the scene
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to Pennsylvania
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to Affidavit
Murder of Four Students Rocks College Town, Suspect Pleads Innocence
Technique used to help ID Kohberger also used to find previous Idaho killer
A vicious murder committed by stabbing the victim to death at night, a community left on edge as the shocking crime was not followed with immediate answers. For many Idaho Falls residents the recent murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow, a community that had not seen a murder in seven years, rekindled memories of the 1996 murder of Angie Dodge.
Kamiah Man Arrested in Connection to Elk City Burglary
KAMIAH - On Friday, January 6, 2023, the Lewis County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 3240 Highway 62, near the City of Kamiah. With the assistance of the Idaho County Sheriff's Office drone deployment team, and Detectives division, the search warrant was executed at approximately 08:30 am. As a result of the search warrant obtained by lead investigator Sergeant Mark Pagliaro, -50-- year old Ralph Donaldson was taken into custody. Donaldson is currently being held on charges including two counts of Grand Theft and one count of Trafficking in Methamphetamine. The stolen items relate to a 2022 burglary in the Elk City, Idaho, area and a theft in Elk, Washington.
Key takeaways from the Bryan Kohberger affidavit
DNA from a knife sheath and cell phone records helped police connect Bryan Kohberger to the murders of four University of Idaho college students, according to court documents released Thursday. The probable cause affidavit is the first look at evidence investigators gathered to build their case against Kohberger, who was...
Idaho State Police investigate head-on collision that happened on US 12
LEWISTON - According to Idaho State Police on January 5, 2023, at approximately 12:39 p.m. they responded to a two-vehicle, head-on collision eastbound on US 12 at the intersection of US 12 and SH 3 near Arrow Bridge, Nez Perce County, Idaho. The roadway was closed and reduced to one lane for approximately 3 hours.
Moscow Murder Suspect Boards Flight at Pennsylvania Airport
The Monroe County man accused of a quadruple-murder in Idaho departed the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on Wednesday morning, airport officials said. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, of Albrightsville, waived extradition to Idaho during a court hearing Tuesday in Stroudsburg, four days after the 28-year-old's arrest on a fugitive warrant at his parent's home. He faces four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary charges in Idaho, where he is accused of brutally killing four University of Idaho students in November.
Kohberger's Housing Situation at Latah County Jail Dependent on Evaluation Upon Arrival, Says Latah County Sherif
The Monroe County man accused of murdering Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen departed a Pennsylvania Airport heading for Idaho. Bryan C. Kohberger waived extradition to Idaho during a court hearing Tuesday, four days after he was arrested on a fugitive warrant at his parent's home for the four murders. Kohberger is expected to arrive at the Latah County Jail Wednesday afternoon.
Suspect in Moscow Quadruple Homicide to Appear in Court on Tuesday
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The man accused of killing four students at the University of Idaho will appear in a Monroe County courtroom on Tuesday. Bryan Kohberger's extradition hearing is set for 3:30 p.m. at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg. He was arrested Friday in the Poconos, and faces four...
Two Hospitalized Following Head-on Collision on US95 Near Cottonwood Saturday Morning
COTTONWOOD, ID - On the morning of Saturday, January 7, 2023 at approximately 9:05 a.m., the Idaho State Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 95 near Cottonwood, ID. According to a press release from the ISP, a 29-year-old woman was traveling southbound on US95 when she...
Latah County Judge issues a nondissemination order in Moscow murder case
MOSCOW - According to a press release from Moscow Police Department issued at 6:02 PM, January 3, 2023, Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall issued a nondissemination order in regard to the murder case against Bryan C. Kohberger. The order prohibits any communication by investigators, law enforcement personnel, attorneys, and...
Building Heavily Damaged After Friday Afternoon Fire in Moscow
MOSCOW - The Moscow Volunteer Fire & Ambulance along with mutual aid partners Pullman Fire Department, Potlatch Fire & Ambulance, Genesee Fire Department and the City of Moscow Police Department were dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 200 block of 2nd Street at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Lewiston couple involved in fatal traffic collision outside Spokane
Spokane - Washington State Patrol reports that on January 3, 2023 at 2:21 PM, 9 miles South of Spokane, Phillip Provoncha, 32, of Greenacres, Washington was traveling northbound on SR195 when Jeannette, 54, and EricL Lavance, 61, of Lewiston, Idaho were traveling southbound and crossed over the center lane at mile post 77.
Social media posts can help and hinder police investigations
Social media investigators have taken the spotlight in a murder case in Moscow, Idaho, that is gathering the attention of the nation. Four University of Idaho students were murdered on Nov. 13, and authorities have not revealed much of the information in the open investigation, although a suspect was taken into custody on Friday after more than a month of frustration from the public.
Lewiston Woman Killed in Tuesday Crash South of Spokane
SPOKANE - Washington State Patrol reports that on January 3, 2023 at 2:21 p.m., 9 miles south of Spokane, Phillip Provoncha, 32, of Greenacres, Washington was traveling northbound on SR195 when 54-year-old Jeannette Lavance, and Eric Lavance, 61, of Lewiston, were traveling southbound and crossed over the center line near milepost 77, near Spangle.
The Nimiipuu Youth Canoe Project
Lapwai - For the last five years, every Wednesday, during the school year, a group of 4th and 5th graders in Lapwai come together to learn a tradition that hasn’t been taught for several generations. There are no cell phones, video games or electronics of any kind. There’s just a fire in the fire pit, snacks to munch on, wood to carve and various wood working tools to be used.
Lenore Bridge to Close January 16 and 17 for Repairs
LENORE - To finalize repair to bridge deck damages which occurred during November of 2022, the Nez Perce County Road and Bridge Department is closing the Lenore Bridge on January 16 and 17, 2023. The bridge provides direct access between US-12 and the town of Lenore, Idaho to all traffic...
City of Lewiston hosts open house for residents to learn more about Bryden Avenue reconstruction
The City of Lewiston will hold an open house to give residents the opportunity to learn more about the reconstruction of Bryden Avenue from 4th Street to 7th Street. This open house will be held on January 17, 2023, from 4:00pm - 6:00pm at the Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Avenue, Lewiston, Idaho 83501. City and consultant staff will be available to describe improvements, review right-of-way impacts, and answer questions.
Canola could reach 400,000 acres in 2023
MOSCOW - Northwest canola farmers could reach 400,000 acres this year, says the leader of the region’s canola association. “I hope we hit 400,000 acres — I would think we could,” said Karen Sowers, executive director of the Pacific Northwest Canola Association. “The demand is certainly there, so we’re going to rely on the weather and hope Mother Nature is as friendly as last year, or even more so.”
Lewiston to Launch new Stormwater Utility in 2024
LEWISTON - The Lewiston City Council Special Meeting held January 4th at 3pm, had a theme: the need to educate the public. First item on the agenda was the stormwater utility project. The Mayor and Council members heard a report given by Dustin Johnson, Public Works Director, regarding stormwater policy and updates before creating the Stormwater Utility for Lewiston. In March 2021, City Council adopted the Stormwater Master Plan in response to a federal mandate that requires a separate storm sewer system.
15th Annual Clarkston Bantam Boosters Auction Set for March 17
CLARKSTON - Clarkston High School's 15th Annual Bantam Boosters Auction will be held Friday, March 17, 2023 at the Elks Lodge in Lewiston. Any and all are welcome to attend this great event supporting CHS. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:15 p.m. The...
Big Country's Pet of the Week
Each week we will be shining a spotlight on animals at local shelters that are looking for their forever home. This weeks Big Country Pet of the Week is Chimichanga. She is waiting to meet her new family at the Humane Society of the Palouse. Chimichanga is a black and...
