Moscow, ID

Kamiah Man Arrested in Connection to Elk City Burglary

KAMIAH - On Friday, January 6, 2023, the Lewis County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 3240 Highway 62, near the City of Kamiah. With the assistance of the Idaho County Sheriff's Office drone deployment team, and Detectives division, the search warrant was executed at approximately 08:30 am. As a result of the search warrant obtained by lead investigator Sergeant Mark Pagliaro, -50-- year old Ralph Donaldson was taken into custody. Donaldson is currently being held on charges including two counts of Grand Theft and one count of Trafficking in Methamphetamine. The stolen items relate to a 2022 burglary in the Elk City, Idaho, area and a theft in Elk, Washington.
KAMIAH, ID
Key takeaways from the Bryan Kohberger affidavit

DNA from a knife sheath and cell phone records helped police connect Bryan Kohberger to the murders of four University of Idaho college students, according to court documents released Thursday. The probable cause affidavit is the first look at evidence investigators gathered to build their case against Kohberger, who was...
MOSCOW, ID
Moscow Murder Suspect Boards Flight at Pennsylvania Airport

The Monroe County man accused of a quadruple-murder in Idaho departed the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on Wednesday morning, airport officials said. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, of Albrightsville, waived extradition to Idaho during a court hearing Tuesday in Stroudsburg, four days after the 28-year-old's arrest on a fugitive warrant at his parent's home. He faces four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary charges in Idaho, where he is accused of brutally killing four University of Idaho students in November.
MOSCOW, ID
Kohberger's Housing Situation at Latah County Jail Dependent on Evaluation Upon Arrival, Says Latah County Sherif

The Monroe County man accused of murdering Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen departed a Pennsylvania Airport heading for Idaho. Bryan C. Kohberger waived extradition to Idaho during a court hearing Tuesday, four days after he was arrested on a fugitive warrant at his parent's home for the four murders. Kohberger is expected to arrive at the Latah County Jail Wednesday afternoon.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
Social media posts can help and hinder police investigations

Social media investigators have taken the spotlight in a murder case in Moscow, Idaho, that is gathering the attention of the nation. Four University of Idaho students were murdered on Nov. 13, and authorities have not revealed much of the information in the open investigation, although a suspect was taken into custody on Friday after more than a month of frustration from the public.
MOSCOW, ID
Lewiston Woman Killed in Tuesday Crash South of Spokane

SPOKANE - Washington State Patrol reports that on January 3, 2023 at 2:21 p.m., 9 miles south of Spokane, Phillip Provoncha, 32, of Greenacres, Washington was traveling northbound on SR195 when 54-year-old Jeannette Lavance, and Eric Lavance, 61, of Lewiston, were traveling southbound and crossed over the center line near milepost 77, near Spangle.
LEWISTON, ID
The Nimiipuu Youth Canoe Project

Lapwai - For the last five years, every Wednesday, during the school year, a group of 4th and 5th graders in Lapwai come together to learn a tradition that hasn’t been taught for several generations. There are no cell phones, video games or electronics of any kind. There’s just a fire in the fire pit, snacks to munch on, wood to carve and various wood working tools to be used.
LAPWAI, ID
City of Lewiston hosts open house for residents to learn more about Bryden Avenue reconstruction

The City of Lewiston will hold an open house to give residents the opportunity to learn more about the reconstruction of Bryden Avenue from 4th Street to 7th Street. This open house will be held on January 17, 2023, from 4:00pm - 6:00pm at the Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Avenue, Lewiston, Idaho 83501. City and consultant staff will be available to describe improvements, review right-of-way impacts, and answer questions.
LEWISTON, ID
Canola could reach 400,000 acres in 2023

MOSCOW - Northwest canola farmers could reach 400,000 acres this year, says the leader of the region’s canola association. “I hope we hit 400,000 acres — I would think we could,” said Karen Sowers, executive director of the Pacific Northwest Canola Association. “The demand is certainly there, so we’re going to rely on the weather and hope Mother Nature is as friendly as last year, or even more so.”
MOSCOW, ID
Lewiston to Launch new Stormwater Utility in 2024

LEWISTON - The Lewiston City Council Special Meeting held January 4th at 3pm, had a theme: the need to educate the public. First item on the agenda was the stormwater utility project. The Mayor and Council members heard a report given by Dustin Johnson, Public Works Director, regarding stormwater policy and updates before creating the Stormwater Utility for Lewiston. In March 2021, City Council adopted the Stormwater Master Plan in response to a federal mandate that requires a separate storm sewer system.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country's Pet of the Week

Each week we will be shining a spotlight on animals at local shelters that are looking for their forever home. This weeks Big Country Pet of the Week is Chimichanga. She is waiting to meet her new family at the Humane Society of the Palouse. Chimichanga is a black and...
MOSCOW, ID
