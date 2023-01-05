ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man given two life sentences for murdering couple who tried to buy car online

By KYLA PEARCE kyla.pearce@denvergazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zHHUi_0k4cjYjp00
Kyree Brown was ordered to serve two life-in-prison sentences for murdering a couple in Aurora after luring them to buy a used car.  FILE PHOTO

An Arapahoe County judge sentenced a 20-year-old man to two consecutive life sentences for murdering a couple who responded to a used car advertisement he'd posted in 2020.

Arapahoe County Judge Elizabeth Weishaupl handed down Kyree Brown's sentence Wednesday after a jury previously convicted him of murdering Joe and Jossline Roland of Aurora in a failed robbery, attempt according to a news release from the 18th Judicial District Attorney.

The Rolands were parents to five children, ages 4, 8, 10, 12 and 17.

Brown used a false name, "James Worthy," to post a stolen vehicle for sale on Letgo, a sales app like eBay or Craigslist, in August 2020, according to police.

Joseph Roland communicated with Brown through the app to buy a used Toyota RAV4 SUV for $3,000.

On Aug. 14, 2020 just after 11 p.m., the Rolands met Brown in a shopping center parking lot. He then lured the couple to his home on East Cornell Circle in Aurora, where he claimed he had correct paperwork for the car, according to the release.

At the new location, Brown pulled a gun out and demanded the cash the Rolands brought for the car purchase. He then shot and killed the couple and fled with the money.

Brown set the stolen car on fire in the area of Havana Street and East Colfax Avenue, according to the release.

"The world lost an amazing couple and some of the best parents that I have ever known over some money and a scam," Jossline's sister Sammy Jo Boumadi-Heckerman said in the release. "A person that clearly didn't care about what is right or what is wrong didn't just steal money, he stole our family."

After the murder, Brown posted selfies with the stolen money and re-listed the advertisement for the same car.

Brown was convicted of aggravated robbery, aggravated motor vehicle theft, arson and bait advertising along with the two murders.

"My parents were and always will be the two most giving, compassionate, helpful, kind and selfless people I've ever met," the couple's oldest daughter Madison Roland said. "We will never get to experience anything as a family ever again."

Madison Roland, now an adult, and her four minor siblings filed suit this year against Letgo and its current owner, OfferUp, Inc. The lawsuit essentially accused Letgo of negligently standing by while Brown lured the Rolands to their deaths, permitting Brown to advertise himself as a "verified" seller on the app who was implicitly trustworthy.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael E. Hegarty, while acknowledging the "shocking and heartbreaking" circumstances of the double homicide, dismissed the case against Letgo after finding the Rolands' children had not offered a plausible claim of liability under Colorado law.

"Plaintiffs have not cited a single case in which a court held an internet platform potentially liable for violent criminal acts perpetrated by a platform user who lured an innocent consumer into a scheme through means of misrepresentations made by the criminal," Hegarty wrote in a Dec. 5 order.

The case also implicated a provision of federal law known as Section 230, which provides immunity for online platforms that simply host content created by third parties.

As described in the lawsuit, Brown, then 18, created a Letgo account under the false name "James Worthy." He did not have a "verified user" badge, which users could earn when they accumulated 50 points through a variety of verification mechanisms, including completing their online biography, going through their Facebook or Google account, or uploading a profile photo. The profile of Worthy instead showed he was "verified" with only a phone number.

Colorado Politics reporter Michael Karlik contributed to this story.

The Denver Gazette

