Bald Eagle Has Wing Amputated After Being Shot in West Virginia

In West Virginia, a bald eagle was discovered on New Year’s Eve with a gunshot wound. The wound had left its wing decimated, and so it was amputated from the elbow down.

“It was almost shot off, just kind of hanging by soft tissue,” said Katie Fallon. Fallon serves as the executive director of the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia (ACCA).

The state’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) located the eagle. The next day, it was taken to Cheat Lake Animal Hospital. Doctors there made the decision to amputate the wing.

However, while it may seem that the eagle was shot on New Year’s Eve, Fallon said they think the bird was shot up to a week before it was found by the DNR. The bald eagle was reportedly “extremely emaciated.” It also had an infection forming at the wing’s wound.

Katie’s husband is Dr. Jesse Fallon, who serves as the director of veterinary medicine for the ACCA. He stated that amputation was the best possible outcome. It means that the eagle won’t be able to return to the wild, but it will be able to live out the remainder of its life in either a zoo or educational center.

They believe the wound was caused by a gunshot considering metal fragments were discovered inside the wing once x-rays had been completed.

Authorities Searching for Person Who Shot Bald Eagle

The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act federally protects these birds. Killing, capturing, or shooting one of these birds can mean a one-year imprisonment, a fine of up to $100,000, or even both. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, this can occur even for a first-time offense.

However, Jesse Fallon said they’ve talked with West Virginia’s DNR to locate the responsible party.

“As soon as we got the data about the bird and found the injury, we provided [WVDNR] with all the information we had, the location of capture, the nature of injury, how the bird was doing, and sort of passed it off to the professionals to hopefully pursue and potentially find the perpetrator,” Fallon said.

It isn’t out of the question for birds to be treated for gunshot wounds at Cheat Lake Animal Hospital. They report to assist 500-600 birds per year. The area contains around 50 various birds native to the area, including bald eagles.

Recently, in Illinois, a bald eagle was rescued after being spotted struggling on a frozen block of ice. Rescuers were able to gently paddle in a kayak near the eagle, pushing the floating block to a dock where the eagle then could be rescued. Fortunately, they believe the eagle, which ingested rat poison, will make a full recovery.