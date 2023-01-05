Read full article on original website
Using Analytics to Solve 3 Key Manufacturing Challenges
The manufacturing industry utilizes large, complex production systems which generate a huge amount of data. At the same time, the industry is highly competitive and manufacturers have to gather and utilize market data to get a good picture of future trends and remain competitive. Business analytics are the technologies and practices used on this data to gain insights into the production and management of the plant.
Improving Company Culture with Workforce Wearables
The old adage really is true: your employees are your most valuable asset. In the age of quiet quitting and high turnover, building a company culture that values quality of life has never been more important. Your people aren't just a representation of your organization, they are your organization – if they’re in pain or unhappy, your business will feel it. When somebody is hurting, their priorities and values in work and life shift to reflect those new challenges. That’s especially true for industries that require physically demanding work, because frequent lifting and bending take a toll on a person’s body.
Oxbotica raises $140 million to deploy self-driving commercial vehicles
LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Self-driving software startup Oxbotica has raised $140 million from investors to speed deployment of autonomous vehicles (AVs) in areas including heavy industry, ports and airports.
Agilent Investing $725M to Expand Therapeutics Manufacturing Capacity
Agilent Technologies today announced it is investing approximately $725 million to double manufacturing capacity of therapeutic nucleic acids in response to rapid growth of the $1 billion market and strong demand for the company’s high-quality active pharmaceutical ingredients (API). Therapeutic nucleic acids, also called therapeutic oligonucleotides or oligos, are...
Manufacturing Technology Orders Down Nearly One-Third in November
McLEAN, Va. – New orders of manufacturing technology totaled $436.5 million in November 2022, according to the latest U.S. Manufacturing Technology Orders Report published by AMT-The Association For Manufacturing Technology. November 2022 orders were down 4.5% from October 2022 and down nearly 32% from November 2021. Year-to-date orders dropped...
Increasing Intelligence of the H250 with Continuous Float Monitoring
Reliable and safe measurements are crucial for the success of any industrial organization’s mechanical processes. In order to ensure the reliability and safety of measurements in critical applications, it is important to detect any deficiencies in the measuring equipment itself as early as possible. Variable area flowmeters are a...
Remote Work Has Made Developing Relationships with Colleagues Harder
Having good relationships with colleagues is key to building a rewarding and effective work experience. Employees who are engaged with their co-workers, such as reporting "a best friend at work" in Gallup's well-regarded survey, are more likely to be productive, to stay with their organization and to contribute to the organization's performance.
Nexa3D Starts Shipping Its High-Throughput Laser Sintering Platform
Nexa3D, a maker of professional and industrial polymer 3D printers, today announced commercial availability of its highest throughput additive production system, the QLS 820. Previously announced at last year’s IMTS Trade Show, the QLS 820 is designed for high volume production of thermoplastic components. With an impressive print speed of up to 8 liters per hour and up to 20% packing density it provides the highest throughput in its class.
Northrop Grumman Assumes Full GMLRS Rocket Motor Production
Northrop Grumman will assume production of rocket motors for the U.S. Army’s Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS), fulfilling the full contract production quantity. The company recently delivered its 15,000th rocket motor and 20,000th warhead to Lockheed Martin for final assembly. “We are proactively investing in production facilities and...
