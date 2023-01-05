WATCH: Farmer Shears Unbelievable Number of Sheep in Eight Hours, Sets World Record

(Photo by clickhere via Getty Images)

They say if you’re good at something, you should never do it for free, which is why British farmer Marie Prebble made sheep shearing a full-time job. And if you’re really good at something, why not attempt a world record? Well, Prebble did that, too – and won.

Last year, sweat streamed and fleece flew as Marie Prebble sheared a staggering 370 sheep in just eight hours. That equates to roughly one complete shearing every 90 seconds and an average of about 46 sheep per hour, making her the newest female world record holder.

For the Kent farmer and those like her, shearing isn’t a hobby or even a career, it’s a lifestyle. Like any other strenuous activity, sheep shearing requires frequent gym sessions, a rigorous training plan, and a finely tuned diet to stay at the top of your game.

“Since the start of the season, I’ve pretty much sheared every day,” Marie Prebble told Kent Online. “So that’s the physical preparation in terms of it being the job that you’re doing every single day. You’re making your body and mind resilient to doing that job.”

“But also to train for something like a world record I was in the gym pretty much every day doing a lot of mobility, some strength training, following a training plan and eating right. Just keeping my mental focus on the task at hand.”

The days in training can be grueling, but the passion Prebble feels for shearing makes even the toughest day easy to take. “It becomes quite addictive,” she said regarding her unusual love of shearing. “It’s just the sort of skill that you just want to get better and better at because you’re constantly learning.”

Farmer Turns Sheep Shearing Into a Thriving Career

Marie Prebble has been a farmer all her life and is well-acquainted with the shearing process, but only recently discovered that it was where her true talents laid.

“I’ve always called myself a sheep farmer who does a bit of shearing,” the 34-year-old farmer said. “But actually, I’ve tried to become more of a sheep shearer now and sort of qualify myself as that by working for different contractors.”

And though Prebble set the bar for every other female sheep shearer in the world, she feels her career has only just begun. “You can travel the world with it, you can take it as far as you want to once you’ve got that skill and as you get better at it,” she said.

“I think the best part about the job actually is the people because it is such a globally-connected community. You’ve got that skill you can pretty much travel with anywhere and everyone really supports each other.”

“I feel like this is almost the beginning for me in terms of how far I could take it,” Prebble said. “Because it’s something you can always improve on, you can always learn more and always get better at, so it’s like any sport I suppose.”