The "Retail Apocalypse" Continues: Marshalls to Shut Down Two Locations - Is Your Local Outlet Affected?Ty D.Philadelphia, PA
There’s a New Vegan Burger Bar Opening in Minneapolis Next WeekVegOut MagazineMinneapolis, MN
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
Cowboys Beat No. 13 St. ThomasHardin-Simmons UniversitySaint Paul, MN
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Minnesotans React to US Bank Stadium’s ‘Major’ Concert Announcement
The internet was buzzing yesterday and this morning. US Bank Stadium had announced they were going to make a 'major' concert announcement today (Friday, January 6th) and people were so curious about who it could be. I mean, Taylor Swift is a huge act and she didn't even get this kind of hype. Well, the announcement came and while many people are excited, to others it was a let-down.
KARE
Unveiling wedding trends for 2023
MINNEAPOLIS — Christmas and New Year's Eve are popular times of the year to pop the question. So there could be a lot of newly engaged couples thinking about planning their big day. The Unveiled wedding event put on by the Wedding Guys is Sunday. The President of the...
Is it Weird or No? Every Minnesota Winter I find One Activity Oddly Satisfying!
Weather. It is often the topic of discussion for Minnesotans and it really has been this winter with the amount of white stuff we've gotten so far. Just this week alone, over a couple of days we got 13.8 inches and we haven't even hit the middle of the season yet. So hold on everyone, this could be a bumpy ride.
10 “Odd” Things All Minnesotans Know
If you travel anywhere in the continental US or even outside of the United States, you hear people mention the stereotypes regarding Minnesota. We have all heard the quotes from the movie "Fargo". (Do people realize that Fargo isn't in MN)?. We have all heard the comments about winter-like "Do...
Another Reason to Hate Minnesota Winters: Snow Fleas Are Here
If you love winter because "It's cold, but that kills all the bugs," and you think all this new snow keeps you especially bug-free... you need to know something. It's all lies, Minnesota!. Sorry, There Are Winter Bugs In Minnesota. I could have gone my entire life not learning this,...
Have You Jumped on This Minnesota Craze Yet?
We were away from the St. Cloud area for about 10 years. Occupational hazard of the radio biz. When we came back, some of our friends introduced us to the game of Carbles. I had never heard of it before. But it kind of reminded me of the game Aggravation. That, mixed with the game Sorry and maybe a little Chinese Checkers (can you even say that anymore?)
krforadio.com
Perfect Minnesota Home Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And Was Owned By Minnesota Twins Player (PHOTOS)
Every year, I look back at some of my favorite stories that I've ever written and this, by far, is #1. If this house ever goes back on the market, I am calling dibs! It truly is the perfect Minnesota home. Perfect Minnesota Home Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And...
Eater
A Sneak Peek at Marty’s Deli, the New Permanent Home of Minneapolis’s Favorite Sandwich Pop-Up
Minneapolis sandwich shop Marty’s Deli has operated as a roving pop-up and delivery service for the past two years, leaning on a loyal, focaccia-loving fanbase and a trusty ’73 VW bus. But this Saturday, January 7, the deli is debuting its new home — and revamped menu — at 400 Lowry Avenue NE.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Deadline approaching to sign up for Hy-Vee’s Inclusive Business Summit
Hy-Vee has committed $50,000 to advance local minority and women-owned businesses across greater Minneapolis. Chances are good that in the next year, you will be able to dig into Sweet Peaches Cobblers, soon to be available at Hy-Vee. “During the pandemic, we wanted comfort food. I kept thinking about my grandma’s peach cobbler. There was nothing like that in the freezer section at the store so I started dabbling until I made one that mimicked hers,” said Denisha Jones of Kansas City, Mo.
These Minnesotans Just Gave New Meaning to Shoveling Snow
Is THIS what they mean when they talk about 'Minnesota Nice?'. There are many things about which we're proud here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow Covered) Lakes, right? Like our high standards of living, including our great schools, healthcare and more. And, of course, our ability to withstand all the cold, snowy weather Old Man Winter throws at us each winter.
fox9.com
Mesmerizing 'light pillars' illuminate the night sky in Minnesota
GRACEVILLE, Minn. (FOX WEATHER) - A phenomenon known as "light pillars" illuminated the night sky above Graceville, Minnesota, and put on a spectacular show early Thursday morning. Carol Bauer captured the serene sight and posted videos and photos of the dazzling show on Twitter. What are 'light pillars'?. Light pillars...
Dear Saint Cloud Minnesota Postman, I’m So Sorry…
Mother Nature. She's the boss. I'm not sure if there is anything that gets me down as much as being unable to keep up with snow removal. During the last couple of snowstorms, I've been able to dig out my mailbox, so I've probably only missed getting mail this year a couple of times. I try to be courteous and dig them a nice path. My son Drew even went outside after my attempts and cleared them an 'extra nice' spot through the thick hard snow, to try to make their job a little bit easier....and then...this happened.
ccxmedia.org
Golden Valley Pastor Partially Paralyzed After Icy Fall
A Golden Valley church pastor is attempting to recover from a devastating accident that left him partially paralyzed. Pastor David Kent of Christian Life Center in Golden Valley and Brooklyn Park slipped and fell on icy pavement on Dec. 16. “We have a small hill that comes into our [Golden...
Minnesota state Rep. Larry Kraft goes viral on TikTok
There’s a new TikTok sensation in the House: freshman Rep. Larry Kraft, DFL-Saint Louis Park. Kraft’s video, which was published Thursday and has over 1.5 million views, features Rep. Frank Hornstein, DFL-Minneapolis, trying to teach Kraft how to use the House’s electronic voting system. It’s set to audio by comedian Bo Burnham, often used for […] The post Minnesota state Rep. Larry Kraft goes viral on TikTok appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
It’s time to cover all kids in Minnesota
State lawmakers have an unprecedented opportunity to help thousands of undocumented children in Minnesota gain access to health insurance coverage this year. Under state law, undocumented individuals are barred from enrolling in Minnesota’s Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) programs – known as Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare, respectively – due to their immigration status. These two programs, funded jointly by the federal and state governments, provide health insurance coverage to Minnesotans with low incomes. Every year, Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare together cover half a million children under age 20.
Minnetonka-Based ‘Nautical Bowls’ is Expanding to St. Cloud
Nautical Bowls is expanding to the St. Cloud area in 2023. The Minnetonka-based acai bowl dining establishment began in 2018 by husband and wife duo Bryant & Rachel Amundson. They knew they wanted to start a business together that made a positive impact on the lives of others. The duo value a very healthy and active lifestyle, so they knew the business had to line up with that.
Frank Vascellaro recovering after shoulder surgery
MINNEAPOLIS -- Frank Vascellaro is recovering after undergoing shoulder surgery on Friday.WCCO's evening anchor shared that he won't be behind the desk for a few weeks; he slipped and fell the day after Christmas while helping his daughter load up her car, hurting his rotor cuff."I completely went up into the air and the first thing I hit was my left shoulder and I immediately knew I had done something bad," Vascellaro said Thursday on WCCO's 4 p.m. show."We have doctors and emergency personnel on the news all the time talking about the dangers of slipping and falling this time of year," he said. "I wish I would have listened to them better."It was his footwear choice that was partially to blame. He went out in Birkenstocks, and acknowledged that he should have worn his winter boots."Had I only worn the regular good shoes I wear, it never would have happened," he said.He suffered three tears in his rotator cuff and another on the tendon that holds his bicep into place. Doctors say his recovery could take a few weeks, though they're not sure of the exact timing.
How Many of These Minnesotan Terms Do You Know?
Yes, there are a lot of words in the English dictionary, but we Minnesotans decided to add more or even different meanings to those words. Do you know and use any of these? Are you a true Minnesotan?. Some of these terms were inspired or better elaborated by movoto.com, and...
KARE
George Floyd Memorial art exhibit opens
The exhibit titled “I Am Not You. You Are Not Me. Healing Begins with Acceptance,” runs from Jan. 6 to March 3.
mprnews.org
The COVID kraken has not (yet) been released in Minnesota
Last year kicked off with a huge surge in COVID-19 cases, driven by a new, highly transmissible variant called omicron. Since then, several omicron subvariants have proliferated and this year is kicking off with the rapid growth of one such offspring that some are now calling “the kraken.”. In...
