Minneapolis, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

106.9 KROC

Minnesotans React to US Bank Stadium’s ‘Major’ Concert Announcement

The internet was buzzing yesterday and this morning. US Bank Stadium had announced they were going to make a 'major' concert announcement today (Friday, January 6th) and people were so curious about who it could be. I mean, Taylor Swift is a huge act and she didn't even get this kind of hype. Well, the announcement came and while many people are excited, to others it was a let-down.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE

Unveiling wedding trends for 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — Christmas and New Year's Eve are popular times of the year to pop the question. So there could be a lot of newly engaged couples thinking about planning their big day. The Unveiled wedding event put on by the Wedding Guys is Sunday. The President of the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Y-105FM

10 “Odd” Things All Minnesotans Know

If you travel anywhere in the continental US or even outside of the United States, you hear people mention the stereotypes regarding Minnesota. We have all heard the quotes from the movie "Fargo". (Do people realize that Fargo isn't in MN)?. We have all heard the comments about winter-like "Do...
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Have You Jumped on This Minnesota Craze Yet?

We were away from the St. Cloud area for about 10 years. Occupational hazard of the radio biz. When we came back, some of our friends introduced us to the game of Carbles. I had never heard of it before. But it kind of reminded me of the game Aggravation. That, mixed with the game Sorry and maybe a little Chinese Checkers (can you even say that anymore?)
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Deadline approaching to sign up for Hy-Vee’s Inclusive Business Summit

Hy-Vee has committed $50,000 to advance local minority and women-owned businesses across greater Minneapolis. Chances are good that in the next year, you will be able to dig into Sweet Peaches Cobblers, soon to be available at Hy-Vee. “During the pandemic, we wanted comfort food. I kept thinking about my grandma’s peach cobbler. There was nothing like that in the freezer section at the store so I started dabbling until I made one that mimicked hers,” said Denisha Jones of Kansas City, Mo.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1520 The Ticket

These Minnesotans Just Gave New Meaning to Shoveling Snow

Is THIS what they mean when they talk about 'Minnesota Nice?'. There are many things about which we're proud here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow Covered) Lakes, right? Like our high standards of living, including our great schools, healthcare and more. And, of course, our ability to withstand all the cold, snowy weather Old Man Winter throws at us each winter.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Mesmerizing 'light pillars' illuminate the night sky in Minnesota

GRACEVILLE, Minn. (FOX WEATHER) - A phenomenon known as "light pillars" illuminated the night sky above Graceville, Minnesota, and put on a spectacular show early Thursday morning. Carol Bauer captured the serene sight and posted videos and photos of the dazzling show on Twitter. What are 'light pillars'?. Light pillars...
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Dear Saint Cloud Minnesota Postman, I’m So Sorry…

Mother Nature. She's the boss. I'm not sure if there is anything that gets me down as much as being unable to keep up with snow removal. During the last couple of snowstorms, I've been able to dig out my mailbox, so I've probably only missed getting mail this year a couple of times. I try to be courteous and dig them a nice path. My son Drew even went outside after my attempts and cleared them an 'extra nice' spot through the thick hard snow, to try to make their job a little bit easier....and then...this happened.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
ccxmedia.org

Golden Valley Pastor Partially Paralyzed After Icy Fall

A Golden Valley church pastor is attempting to recover from a devastating accident that left him partially paralyzed. Pastor David Kent of Christian Life Center in Golden Valley and Brooklyn Park slipped and fell on icy pavement on Dec. 16. “We have a small hill that comes into our [Golden...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota state Rep. Larry Kraft goes viral on TikTok

There’s a new TikTok sensation in the House: freshman Rep. Larry Kraft, DFL-Saint Louis Park. Kraft’s video, which was published Thursday and has over 1.5 million views, features Rep. Frank Hornstein, DFL-Minneapolis, trying to teach Kraft how to use the House’s electronic voting system. It’s set to audio by comedian Bo Burnham, often used for […] The post Minnesota state Rep. Larry Kraft goes viral on TikTok appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

It’s time to cover all kids in Minnesota

State lawmakers have an unprecedented opportunity to help thousands of undocumented children in Minnesota gain access to health insurance coverage this year. Under state law, undocumented individuals are barred from enrolling in Minnesota’s Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) programs – known as Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare, respectively – due to their immigration status. These two programs, funded jointly by the federal and state governments, provide health insurance coverage to Minnesotans with low incomes. Every year, Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare together cover half a million children under age 20.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Minnetonka-Based ‘Nautical Bowls’ is Expanding to St. Cloud

Nautical Bowls is expanding to the St. Cloud area in 2023. The Minnetonka-based acai bowl dining establishment began in 2018 by husband and wife duo Bryant & Rachel Amundson. They knew they wanted to start a business together that made a positive impact on the lives of others. The duo value a very healthy and active lifestyle, so they knew the business had to line up with that.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Frank Vascellaro recovering after shoulder surgery

MINNEAPOLIS -- Frank Vascellaro is recovering after undergoing shoulder surgery on Friday.WCCO's evening anchor shared that he won't be behind the desk for a few weeks; he slipped and fell the day after Christmas while helping his daughter load up her car, hurting his rotor cuff."I completely went up into the air and the first thing I hit was my left shoulder and I immediately knew I had done something bad," Vascellaro said Thursday on WCCO's 4 p.m. show."We have doctors and emergency personnel on the news all the time talking about the dangers of slipping and falling this time of year," he said. "I wish I would have listened to them better."It was his footwear choice that was partially to blame. He went out in Birkenstocks, and acknowledged that he should have worn his winter boots."Had I only worn the regular good shoes I wear, it never would have happened," he said.He suffered three tears in his rotator cuff and another on the tendon that holds his bicep into place. Doctors say his recovery could take a few weeks, though they're not sure of the exact timing.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

How Many of These Minnesotan Terms Do You Know?

Yes, there are a lot of words in the English dictionary, but we Minnesotans decided to add more or even different meanings to those words. Do you know and use any of these? Are you a true Minnesotan?. Some of these terms were inspired or better elaborated by movoto.com, and...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

The COVID kraken has not (yet) been released in Minnesota

Last year kicked off with a huge surge in COVID-19 cases, driven by a new, highly transmissible variant called omicron. Since then, several omicron subvariants have proliferated and this year is kicking off with the rapid growth of one such offspring that some are now calling “the kraken.”. In...
MINNESOTA STATE

