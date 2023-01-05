Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
Severance star’s dad has the best theories about the sci-fi series
We have all sorts of theories coming into Severance season 2. The sci-fi series just begs for discussion and rampant speculation on what’s coming next because, well, that first season’s ending is an incredible cliffhanger. Turns out this is just as true of family-members in the cast. Of...
thedigitalfix.com
Toby Kebbell talks Servant, MCU return, and Dead Man’s Shoes
The Apple TV Plus thriller series Servant is coming to an end, with the fourth and final season set to premiere on the streaming service January 13. By March 17, it will all be over, and star of the show Toby Kebbell promises fans are going to get the resolution the TV series deserves.
Joy Behar Weighs in on Prince Harry Drama on ‘The View’: “The Royal Family Treats Meghan Markle Like Yoko Ono”
The bombshell excerpts leaked from Prince Harry‘s upcoming memoir have found their way onto The View, where Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were the Hot Topic of the day during a passionate conversation about England, race and royals. Joy Behar kicked it all off with a defense of...
thedigitalfix.com
Star Trek Picard season 3’s Crusher inspiration comes from Star Wars
Doctor Beverley’s story in Star Trek Picard season 3 takes its inspiration from Star Wars. With the Star Trek Picard season 3 release date now right on the horizon, fans of the new Star Trek series are increasingly eager for more details about the plot of the TV series, and the return of the TNG Star Trek characters.
Eric Braeden Was Shocked to See Marlon Brando Walk Off Set the Moment His Out Time Came: ‘I’ve Never Seen Anything Like It’
As Marlon Brando's co-star in 1965's 'Morituri,' Eric Braeden was shocked by the movie legend’s on-set behavior.
thedigitalfix.com
Will there be a Mythic Quest season 4?
Is Mythic Quest season 4 going ahead? Mythic Quest season 3 dropped in November, and the comedy drama series continued its fine run of form. The comedy series, created by the stars of premiere America sit-com Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, and Megan Ganz follows the trials and tribulations of a video game studio behind the fictional MMORP Mythic Quest. Naturally, things never go as smoothly as planned and there are challenges for the cast of characters to face at every turn.
thedigitalfix.com
Brendan Fraser was cast in The Whale after director saw this trailer
The Whale director Darren Aronofsky hadn’t seen Brendan Fraser’s movies before he cast him in the leading role in The Whale, and instead it was this trailer that convinced him. After a long period of absence, Brendan Fraser has once again returned to where he belongs: the spotlight.
thedigitalfix.com
Heartbreak High season 2 release date speculation, cast, plot and more
When is the Heartbreak High season 2 release date? Netflix has updated the classic ’90s show, with an entirely new cast of teenage kids who have to navigate the social mores of Hartley High in Sydney. Though it features a range of fresh-faced performers, this Netflix series is a...
thedigitalfix.com
Martin Scorsese believes in cinema again, thanks to this new movie
Martin Scorsese hasn’t shied away from criticism of the current era of blockbusters, but thanks to the new movie Tár the legendary director believes in cinema once again. Scorsese is widely considered to be one of the very best directors of all time, and Taxi Driver, GoodFellas, and Raging Bull are all some of the best movies ever made.
thedigitalfix.com
Yellowstone 1923 star has nothing but praise for Harrison Ford
When it comes to the Yellowstone timeline, the new prequel TV series about the Dutton family pulls no punches. 1923 is only three episodes in and already, we have seen plenty of characters killed off from the Yellowstone cast – including James Badge Dale. Dale played the Yellowstone character...
thedigitalfix.com
Jonah Hill perfectly explains best director he’s ever worked with
Jonah Hill names Martin Scorsese as the greatest director he’s ever worked with, and explains why perfectly. Jonah Hill has had a fascinating career. From starring in iconic teen comedy movie Superbad, to Moneyball, the actor has evolved more than anyone might have expected. That’s down to Hill’s talent...
thedigitalfix.com
Tom Hanks responds to ‘nepo baby’ controversy
The controversy around Hollywood’s nepotism babies was a huge talking point throughout 2022, and the discourse exploded when New York Magazine constructed a double-page spread detailing all the convoluted ways various Hollywood stars had prestigious family connections which, in some cases, may have contributed to their success. The ‘nepo...
thedigitalfix.com
Avatar 2 just set an incredible record for James Cameron
Three things are certain in life: death, taxes, and James Cameron movies making a boatload of money at the box office. Many people had doubts as to the value of an Avatar sequel (myself included), but the science fiction movie is making waves at the box office and just landed Cameron another record for his collection.
thedigitalfix.com
Lucy Boynton is ready to “sign up” for next Mike Flanagan show
Thanks to Mike Flanagan’s horror series such as The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, fans of the genre are spoiled for choice when it comes to TV binging. And now, one actor is keen to throw their hat into the spooky TV series ring – none other than Bohemian Rhapsody star Lucy Boynton.
thedigitalfix.com
James Cameron just confirmed something huge about Avatar 2
James Cameron has just provided the single biggest update on the future of Avatar yet, after the success of Avatar 2. Once again, the world of Pandora has taken the world by storm. Despite all the naysayers, Avatar 2 has joined its predecessor science fiction movie to become one of the biggest box office hits of all time.
thedigitalfix.com
How to watch The Old Way – can you stream the new Nicolas Cage movie?
How to watch The Old Way? After decades, Nicolas Cage has finally made a Western, and it’s exactly what you’d want. He’s a gun-toting bandit, Colton Briggs, and he’s on a warpath after his wife is killed. Directed by Brett Donowho, the Old Way is an...
thedigitalfix.com
Nicolas Cage rejects Star Wars because he loves Star Trek more
While doing press for his new movie The Old Way, Nicolas Cage has said that he will never star in a Star Wars movie or Star Wars series, because he loves Star Trek too much. Star Wars and Star Trek have a long and competitive shared history as two of the biggest science fiction franchises.
thedigitalfix.com
Mark Hamill says Harrison Ford could be a director, but for a big flaw
Mark Hamill has said that his Star Wars movie co-star Harrison Ford would be a great director, if it weren’t for one major flaw. Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford co-starred in the original Star Wars trilogy of science fiction movies, which are still regarded as some of the best movies around today.
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon – Rhaenyra Targaryen’s dragon Syrax explained
Who is Syrax? House of the Dragon has introduced plenty of influential people who shaped the history of Westeros. Still, everyone knows that the real stars are the fire-breathing dragons that allowed the Targaryens to conquer Westeros. Few dragons are as important to the fantasy series as Syrax, the personal...
thedigitalfix.com
Avatar 4 and 5 will go ahead, says James Cameron
After James Cameron announced that Avatar 2 would be profitable, the science fiction movie director also confirmed that further sequels Avatar 4 and 5 would be greenlit. Avatar 2 has been a huge success. Well over a decade after the first Avatar movie, the return to Pandora and the Na’vi has drawn in crowds from all across the world, and has becoming one of the biggest box office hits of all time.
Comments / 0