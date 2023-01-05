Tampa's two-day FYA Fest features Life of Agony's 'River Runs Red' 30th anniversary show
Following a 2022 outing that found Turnstile playing on the grounds of the old Homer Hesterly Armory in NoHo, FYA Fest is back in 2023 and reaching to the old school by tapping alt-metal veteran Life Of Agony to headline 30 years after the release of its landmark debut album River Runs Red .
Blasting in from the more recent past is Wilkes-Barre hardcore outfit Cold World, plus post-hardcore supergroup Fiddlehead who're part of a huge bill that includes aftershows.
Tickets for FYA Fest 9 happening Friday-Saturday, Jan. 7-8 at the Bryan Glazer Family JCC in Tampa are on sale now and start at $65.
Don't get caught drinking in the parking lot.
