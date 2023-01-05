ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

St. Pete punk band Slap Of Reality plays free Saturday concert at The Bends

By Josh Bradley
 3 days ago
Slap of Reality
Slap of Reality guitarist Dave Peralta underwent heart surgery last summer. He seemed to bounce back quickly, as he was back onstage in October, and it’s been said that the locally legendary melodic-punk outfit is in the process of whipping together a new LP, currently due sometime in the next few months.

Caught Fire and Arcane Arcade open this Saturday's no-cover gig on Saturday, Jan. 8 at The Bends in St. Petersburg
, where, with any luck, Dave and friends will show off some currently unheard material. [event-1]

Tampa, FL
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage.

