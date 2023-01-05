BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An off-duty Bibb County deputy is recovering after being shot Friday night. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the Sprint Food store on Rocky Creek Road at Bloomfield Drive just before 10:45 p.m. Friday. They say an off-duty deputy, who has not been identified, had been shot and drove himself to the store.

BIBB COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO