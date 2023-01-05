ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

wgxa.tv

Two Dead Following Single-Vehicle Wreck at I-75 N. and 475 Split

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two people are dead and two others are recovering after a single-vehicle wreck at the I-75 North and 475 split in Macon, just North of Hartley Bridge Road. In a media release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office , witnesses say a Toyota Land Cruiser...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Dog escaped Houston County house fire Saturday morning

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A home in Houston County is badly damaged Saturday after a morning fire. The fire started in a home on Piney Grove Road. That's off Highway 129 between Bonaire and Kathleen. Houston County fire officials say drivers traveling down Highway 247 around 7:15 a.m. called 911 to report smoke in the area. Firefighters put the fire out, but the home has substantial damage.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

MVC invites community to celebrate 20th anniversary with "The Love Boat" themed party

MACON-BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon Volunteer Clinic is celebrating twenty years of service to uninsured patients in the Macon-Bibb County community, and nearly one year for patients in Twiggs County. Many philanthropists, volunteer physicians, dentists, and nurses continue to make monetary donations and provide services to individuals who fall...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Houston County BOE swears in three members

PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Houston County Board of Education participating in a Swearing In Ceremony on Thursday. Judge Kristen Harris swore in three Houston County Board Members at the Houston County Probate Court. Members sworn in were:. District 2 Representative, Lori Johnson. District 4 Representative, Jon Nichols. District 6 Representative,...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Off-Duty Bibb County deputy shot, suspected arrested after crashing car into house

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An off-duty Bibb County deputy is recovering after being shot Friday night. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the Sprint Food store on Rocky Creek Road at Bloomfield Drive just before 10:45 p.m. Friday. They say an off-duty deputy, who has not been identified, had been shot and drove himself to the store.
BIBB COUNTY, GA

