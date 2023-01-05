Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wgxa.tv
Two Dead Following Single-Vehicle Wreck at I-75 N. and 475 Split
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two people are dead and two others are recovering after a single-vehicle wreck at the I-75 North and 475 split in Macon, just North of Hartley Bridge Road. In a media release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office , witnesses say a Toyota Land Cruiser...
wgxa.tv
Macon Country Club back in the hands of its founding family, plans to build on legacy
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A 50-year-old country club is undergoing renovations after new ownership. River North Country Club, formerly known as Healy Point, seems to have come full circle, now being in the hands of local and familial ownership. The estimated 1,800 acres were first purchased by Robert J. Adams...
wgxa.tv
Dog escaped Houston County house fire Saturday morning
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A home in Houston County is badly damaged Saturday after a morning fire. The fire started in a home on Piney Grove Road. That's off Highway 129 between Bonaire and Kathleen. Houston County fire officials say drivers traveling down Highway 247 around 7:15 a.m. called 911 to report smoke in the area. Firefighters put the fire out, but the home has substantial damage.
wgxa.tv
MVC invites community to celebrate 20th anniversary with "The Love Boat" themed party
MACON-BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon Volunteer Clinic is celebrating twenty years of service to uninsured patients in the Macon-Bibb County community, and nearly one year for patients in Twiggs County. Many philanthropists, volunteer physicians, dentists, and nurses continue to make monetary donations and provide services to individuals who fall...
wgxa.tv
Active investigation: Young woman shot in the neck while sleeping
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins deputies and first responders tend to a victim injured when gunshots were fired. Deputies reported that around 3:15 A.M. on Friday they responded to a call about shots fired. Upon arriving on scene, they spoke with a woman who had been shot in the neck.
wgxa.tv
Houston County BOE swears in three members
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Houston County Board of Education participating in a Swearing In Ceremony on Thursday. Judge Kristen Harris swore in three Houston County Board Members at the Houston County Probate Court. Members sworn in were:. District 2 Representative, Lori Johnson. District 4 Representative, Jon Nichols. District 6 Representative,...
wgxa.tv
Three people, including child, shot in separate incidents in first three days of the year
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Three people, including one child, were shot in separate incidents in the first three days of the New Year. On December 2nd, 49-year-old Stephanie Cates was leaving her Villa Esta Avenue home for her sister's house in Lizella to teach an online English class. As she...
wgxa.tv
First Gilman-McCain Scholarship Winner awarded to CGTC military spouse and nursing student
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Central Georgia Technical College's (CGTC) Study Abroad Program names its first Gilman-McCain Scholarship winner. The scholarship is named after the late U.S. Senator John McCain and awards active military families money to study or interim abroad in credit-bearing programs. Military spouse and Registered Nursing Student,...
wgxa.tv
Off-Duty Bibb County deputy shot, suspected arrested after crashing car into house
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An off-duty Bibb County deputy is recovering after being shot Friday night. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the Sprint Food store on Rocky Creek Road at Bloomfield Drive just before 10:45 p.m. Friday. They say an off-duty deputy, who has not been identified, had been shot and drove himself to the store.
wgxa.tv
Death Investigation: Man loses control of vehicle following fatal gunshot wound
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County deputies are investigating the death of a young man involved in a vehicle wreck on Friday around 8:35 P.M. Deputies said witnesses reported hearing gunshots fired near Spike Street and Broadway. The same street that a silver Honda Accord was driving on. Per deputies,...
Comments / 0