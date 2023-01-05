Read full article on original website
Chadron Arts Center, public library seek area artwork for exhibit
Chadron- Chadron Public Library is partnering with the Chadron Arts Center and faculty from Chadron State College and Chadron Public Schools to host a community art show in February, 2023. Residents of Chadron and surrounding communities are invited to be creative and make something for the show. All ages and...
Knight Museum to hold barn quilt painting workshop
Alliance – The Knight Museum & Sandhills Center invites you for a barn quilt painting workshop on Saturday, January 21st from 1:00 – 4:00 PM. Registration and payment are required in advance to attend this workshop. Deadline is Tuesday, January 10th. If you discover this event after the deadline you can contact the Knight Museum to check for availability.
Post Podcast: Alliance City Council meeting, Jan. 3
Today we'll return you to the Jan. 3 Alliance City Council meeting. The council approved a vest donation for the Alliance Police Department during the consent calendar, a proclamation for Catholic Schools Week for Jan. 29 - Feb. 4, a redevelopment contract for Heartland Flats Mall and Apartments project and more.
Alliance Senior Center nutrition dining room closed
Alliance –The Nutrition Site dining room will not be open Tuesday, January 3rd. Nutrition Site meals will be delivered on Tuesday, January 3rd. If you would like to be added to the delivery schedule, please call 308-762-1293 or 308-762-8774 and leave a message with your contact information and delivery address.
Alliance Arts Council to host Nebraska State Poet Matt Mason
The Alliance Arts Council is sponsoring a program by Nebraska State Poet, Matt Mason, on Friday January 20th at 7 p.m. at the Alliance High School Performing Arts Center. This program is open to the public and tickets are available at Carnegie Arts Center, Redman’s Shoes or at the door. Mr. Mason will also be working in the Alliance elementary schools from January 16-20.
Lambing, kidding school to be held in Gordon
A lambing and kidding school will be held in Gordon on Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Craven Feed Center.
City of Alliance to begin Christmas tree disposal
Alliance – The City of Alliance crews will be picking up Christmas trees starting today, January 4th through Wednesday January 11th. Please place your trees in the front of your property, on the curbside easement. Do not place trees in the alleys or dumpsters, and please remove all decorations.
Road Trip: My Angels Restaurant in Alliance
Welcome to my new column Road Trip. Every week I will be going to some place fun for lunch, or something interesting you might like to experience with me. It seems like some of my best finds have ended up being favorites forever. Most places will be in a three-hour area of the panhandle. There are a lot of hidden treasures out there. And sometimes you just need to jump in the car, turn on the tunes, and head out on a day adventure.
Local NRD partners with Chadron State College on 'Range Day'
The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District (UNWNRD) will again partner with Chadron State College (CSC) & C.F. Coffee Family Foundation to hold the Annual Range Day at the Student Center on the CSC Campus on Wednesday, January 18th, 2023. “Anyone interested in improving their range health or learning more about the importance of a healthy range ecosystem, is encouraged to attend the Range Day,” noted Pat O’Brien, UNWNRD General Manager.
Scottsbluff police continue to seek info on 2008 homicide
The City of Scottsbluff, Nebraska Police Department continues to seek information on an unsolved 2008 homicide. We are seeking any information regarding the 2008 Homicide of 40-year-old Jason Vesper of Scottsbluff. Vesper was found in his Blue Dodge Dakota pickup near his home in the early morning hours of January...
Panhandle police activity, Dec. 29 - Jan. 4
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
Program seeks to lure out-of-state nursing students to rural Neb.
OMAHA — In Nebraska’s ongoing effort to attract health care workers, the University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced a new scholarship program for nursing students from certain neighboring states to attend its rural campuses. The “Nebraska Neighbors: UNMC Nursing Rural Advantage Scholarship” is open to nursing students...
Scottsbluff police respond to vehicle vs. pedestrian accident
On Jan. 1 at approximately 8:23 p.m. Scottsbluff police were dispatched to the area of 10th Avenue and East Overland in response to what was reported as a “vehicle vs. pedestrian” crash. An intoxicated male was leaning against the stop sign at that intersection. "A vehicle prepared to...
Scottsbluff police respond to BNSF train vs. vehicle collision
On Jan. 7 at approximately 2:10 a.m. the Scottsbluff police were dispatched to the intersection of West Railway and West 20th Street to a train vs. vehicle collision. A 2008 white Dodge Nitro driven by 37-year -old Ruben Castillo of Scottsbluff was west bound on West 20th Street. Castillo failed to stop at the lowered railroad crossing arms and proceeded to cross the railroad tracks in front of the approaching east bound BNSF train.
Alliance man convicted of manslaughter dies at Nebraska RTC
69-year-old George W. Smith of Alliance died at the Nebraska Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln on Dec. 30, 2022. The cause of death has not yet been determined. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. A grand jury will conduct an investigation.
knopnews2.com
Nebraska State Patrol arrests Alliance Man on multiple warrants
ALLIANCE, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol, with the assistance of the Alliance Police Department, arrested an Alliance man on multiple outstanding warrants on Friday. Investigators learned that the subject of two arrest warrants, 34-year-old Richard Garcia, was located in a household in the 400 block of...
MBB: Eagles drop closely contested road game in Salt Lake City
The Chadron State men’s basketball team put up a fight, but fell a few points shy Saturday night while being edged by the Westminster Griffins in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference donnybrook in Salt Lake City. The final score was 76-73. The Eagles led most of the first half,...
