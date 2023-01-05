ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Animal Shelter holds ‘Name Your Own Price’ adoption event

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is hosting a “Name Your Own Price” adoption event. Officials say the promotion is trying to alleviate the already overcrowded shelter by allowing people looking to bring home a new pet, to name the price they want to pay for the adoption.
SANTA FE, NM
santafe.com

The Pantry: Three Comfort Food Destinations

If you look at SantaFe.com’s archives of articles about good eats, you’ll find several mentions of The Pantry. It rates on just about everyone in the know’s lists for Santa Fe’s top breakfasts and favorite comfort food classics. I decided to write about it again, though, after a recent lunch there. Darn, I just love a place where everything works, and that more than delivers on its promise. As I thought about it, I realized I’ve felt that way for decades.
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

High-tech beer may be coming to New Mexico soon

Los Alamos National Laboratory and local breweries are teaming up to make beer even better. They use a process called low-energy ultrasonic separation. According to LANL project manager James Coons, it’s been a brewing process coming for a while. "We started off about 12 years ago looking at ways...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
rrobserver.com

Defined Fitness opens at Hilltop Plaza

Defined Fitness opened a new location at Hilltop Plaza in Rio Rancho on Jan. 2. “The grand opening of the new Defined Fitness Hilltop Club on Jan. 2 marked a significant moment in Defined Fitness history as our first club opening in January in what we anticipate to be our largest year of growth in our 34-year history,” Defined Fitness Director of Marketing Maria Lamar said.
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

Nickelodeon’s ‘The Really Loud House’ finds a home in ABQ

It’s Tim Hobert’s last day on set in Albuquerque. He’s been busy for the past six months making “The Really Loud House” gets off the ground. “We’ve got a great cast and crew,” says the creator of the Nickelodeon series. “It’s been my first time working in New Mexico. The last time I was in New Mexico was for a wedding. Starting the series marked the first time I’ve worked in Albuquerque.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
spotlightepnews.com

SKY CITY BUFFALO RAM DANCER (ACOMA)

Sky City Buffalo Ram Dancer (Acoma) will be dancing on this third day of American Indian Week. Celebrate the seasonal cycles through prayer, song, and dance with our Cultural Dance Program. Dances connect us to our ancestors, community, and traditions while honoring gifts from our Creator. They ensure that life...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Chilly and clear start north, cloudier south

Good Saturday morning everyone! Waking up this morning we’re seeing some frost in the ABQ metro! Some moisture is pushing south this morning, and so skies begin the day mainly cloudy for southern New Mexico. Clear skies have cooled temps into the teens for Taos and the northern mountain zones.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: String of shootings, Traffic laws, Breezy, Santa Fe restaurant reopened, Santa Fe adoption event

[1] Police investigate shootings at homes, offices of Albuquerque elected officials – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating at least four recent shootings at the homes and an office of two Bernalillo County commissioners and two state senators. APD says the shootings occurred on four separate days over the past month, with the latest happening on Thursday morning. During a news conference about the case Thursday, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller revealed that the fourth shooting happened at the office of newly appointed state Senator Moe Maestas. Thursday night, officials released additional information related to a possible, fifth shooting.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Two New Mexico cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub compared more than 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity, and more.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque students win model airplane world champion title

Local students are soaring to greatness after their hard work paid off on the world stage. From Albuquerque all the way to Romania, students put their skills to the test. Three local teens competed this past week in the World Championships for Indoor Duration Model Aircraft. Albuquerque students win model...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

‘Buffalo Buffalo Turquoise Buffalo’ to film in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office announced Wednesday that the independent feature, “Buffalo Buffalo Turquoise Buffalo” has started principal photography in Santa Fe and Albuquerque. According to a news release, the film tells the story of two strangers who find themselves searching for meaning when their roommate disappears.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Sandia casino gets new CO

ALBUQUERQUE – Sandia Resort & Casino has announced the appointment of Travis Garlick as chief operating officer. A 26-year industry veteran in Native American gaming, Garlick is transitioning from the Colorado casino market. Over his career, he has served in an executive capacity for both casino and resort operations.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 6 – Jan. 12

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 6 – 12. Albuquerque Jan. 6 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Art walk brings together various local artists, businesses and more. The event is free to attend and runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 6 – Dinner & a movie @ Pac Rim Cafe […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

