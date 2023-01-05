Read full article on original website
Santa Fe Animal Shelter holds ‘Name Your Own Price’ adoption event
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is hosting a “Name Your Own Price” adoption event. Officials say the promotion is trying to alleviate the already overcrowded shelter by allowing people looking to bring home a new pet, to name the price they want to pay for the adoption.
Native graphic designer and business owner aims to inspire young students
I pray that I can give each child a tool kit depending on their skill sets. They want to be a graphic designer? We get them an up-to-date computer where they can do graphic design web development all the cool stuff," said Tsosie.
The Pantry: Three Comfort Food Destinations
If you look at SantaFe.com’s archives of articles about good eats, you’ll find several mentions of The Pantry. It rates on just about everyone in the know’s lists for Santa Fe’s top breakfasts and favorite comfort food classics. I decided to write about it again, though, after a recent lunch there. Darn, I just love a place where everything works, and that more than delivers on its promise. As I thought about it, I realized I’ve felt that way for decades.
Santa Fe film office offering free training opportunity
Applicants must be 18 or older and live in the county.
High-tech beer may be coming to New Mexico soon
Los Alamos National Laboratory and local breweries are teaming up to make beer even better. They use a process called low-energy ultrasonic separation. According to LANL project manager James Coons, it’s been a brewing process coming for a while. "We started off about 12 years ago looking at ways...
Defined Fitness opens at Hilltop Plaza
Defined Fitness opened a new location at Hilltop Plaza in Rio Rancho on Jan. 2. “The grand opening of the new Defined Fitness Hilltop Club on Jan. 2 marked a significant moment in Defined Fitness history as our first club opening in January in what we anticipate to be our largest year of growth in our 34-year history,” Defined Fitness Director of Marketing Maria Lamar said.
Blue Bell brings back ‘highly requested’ ice cream flavor for limited time
Blue Bell Ice Cream announced Thursday that it is starting the year with the return of a highly desired flavor but in new packaging.
Nickelodeon’s ‘The Really Loud House’ finds a home in ABQ
It’s Tim Hobert’s last day on set in Albuquerque. He’s been busy for the past six months making “The Really Loud House” gets off the ground. “We’ve got a great cast and crew,” says the creator of the Nickelodeon series. “It’s been my first time working in New Mexico. The last time I was in New Mexico was for a wedding. Starting the series marked the first time I’ve worked in Albuquerque.”
SKY CITY BUFFALO RAM DANCER (ACOMA)
Sky City Buffalo Ram Dancer (Acoma) will be dancing on this third day of American Indian Week. Celebrate the seasonal cycles through prayer, song, and dance with our Cultural Dance Program. Dances connect us to our ancestors, community, and traditions while honoring gifts from our Creator. They ensure that life...
Leading restaurant chain opens new location in New Mexico
A leading restaurant chain recently opened another new location in New Mexico. Read on to learn more. The popular restaurant chain Del Taco recently opened another New Mexico location at 200 US-500 in Bernalillo.
Chilly and clear start north, cloudier south
Good Saturday morning everyone! Waking up this morning we’re seeing some frost in the ABQ metro! Some moisture is pushing south this morning, and so skies begin the day mainly cloudy for southern New Mexico. Clear skies have cooled temps into the teens for Taos and the northern mountain zones.
KRQE Newsfeed: String of shootings, Traffic laws, Breezy, Santa Fe restaurant reopened, Santa Fe adoption event
[1] Police investigate shootings at homes, offices of Albuquerque elected officials – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating at least four recent shootings at the homes and an office of two Bernalillo County commissioners and two state senators. APD says the shootings occurred on four separate days over the past month, with the latest happening on Thursday morning. During a news conference about the case Thursday, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller revealed that the fourth shooting happened at the office of newly appointed state Senator Moe Maestas. Thursday night, officials released additional information related to a possible, fifth shooting.
Two New Mexico cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub compared more than 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity, and more.
Cars and Coffee event makes return after temporary shutdown in 2022
The event is back after shutting down temporarily early last year.
Albuquerque students win model airplane world champion title
Local students are soaring to greatness after their hard work paid off on the world stage. From Albuquerque all the way to Romania, students put their skills to the test. Three local teens competed this past week in the World Championships for Indoor Duration Model Aircraft. Albuquerque students win model...
‘Buffalo Buffalo Turquoise Buffalo’ to film in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office announced Wednesday that the independent feature, “Buffalo Buffalo Turquoise Buffalo” has started principal photography in Santa Fe and Albuquerque. According to a news release, the film tells the story of two strangers who find themselves searching for meaning when their roommate disappears.
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Sandia casino gets new CO
ALBUQUERQUE – Sandia Resort & Casino has announced the appointment of Travis Garlick as chief operating officer. A 26-year industry veteran in Native American gaming, Garlick is transitioning from the Colorado casino market. Over his career, he has served in an executive capacity for both casino and resort operations.
What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 6 – Jan. 12
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 6 – 12. Albuquerque Jan. 6 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Art walk brings together various local artists, businesses and more. The event is free to attend and runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 6 – Dinner & a movie @ Pac Rim Cafe […]
Los Altos Park project: Phase One nears completion
The city said it hopes the new softball complex will bring more revenue across the metro.
