Read full article on original website
Related
Franklin News Post
Rocky Mount neighbors: Obituaries for January 7
Read through the obituaries published today in Franklin News Post. (1) update to this series since Updated 24 min ago. Gerald F. Thomas Gerald F. Thomas, a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars and longtime resident of Smith Mountain Lake, passed away on Novem…
Franklin News Post
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a cold day in Rocky Mount, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 5:00 AM EST until SUN 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Comments / 0