$21 Million Milk Class Action Settlement
A $21 Million Class Action Settlement has been reached after a lawsuit was filed against multiple milk manufacturers. The Defendants include:. • Mike McCloskey and Sue McCloskey (“the McCloskeys”), and;
One Green Planet
Goodyear Demonstrates Tire That is Made From 90% Sustainable Materials
Tire and rubber company Goodyear has demonstrated a new tire that is made from 90 percent of what they call “sustainable materials.” The company said they are striving to increase this percentage to 100 percent by the end of the decade. Source: Goodyear/YouTube. In addition to being made...
Why Deere Thinks Satellites Are the Next Big Technology to Invest in
John Deere's Chief Technology Officer Jahmy Hindman told CNBC the world's largest agriculture equipment player is in the process of finalizing a satellite partner. The goal is essentially to create a geospatial map that farmers can use to better track productivity and the performance of crops. Currently, farmers can use...
Primaloft Partner Closer to Building Sustainable Manufacturing Plant
Origin Materials Inc. is scaling onwards and upwards in a big way. The carbon-negative materials company with the mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials secured funding to build a new factory in Louisiana. The company announced that the Louisiana State Bond Commission plans to give its final approval of up to $1.5 billion of tax-exempt bondstofinance the construction of Origin 2, its first world-scale manufacturing facility to be located in Geismar, La. In February, the pending state and local incentives were estimated to be worth more than $100 million. In addition, a private activity bond (PAB) volume cap allocation from the...
John Deere brings electric farming equipment to CES 2023
The farm equipment company is trying to convince farmers and the public that going electric in the agriculture space is key to the future of food production.
swineweb.com
In Swine Versation: The Modern Farmer, with Stewart Skinner
Stewart Skinner, owner of Imani Farms in Ontario Canada joins us for a great discussion. We discuss the tagline “Modern Farmer” when social media came to the forefront in 2009. We talk about this story, his family farm Stonaleen Farms and how we created and developed Imani Farms and the meaning behind it. The strength and qualities or being a Canadian Pig Farmer, along with rapid fire questions. We also discuss reaching a decision maker and how this is a challenge in our industry, and how we makes decisions as a Hog Manager. We wrap on how Stewart matches a personal and corporate vision vs social responsibility, profit and longevity?
Can You Ship CBD With FedEx?
Photo byPhoto by Bannon Morrissy on UnsplashonUnsplash. The holidays are nearly upon us and it is time to think about how to get your holiday gifts to your friends and family living too far away to visit. Gift boxes are always a popular option for that hard to shop for individual, and CBD gift box sets are an ideal gift for many people. But once you purchase your gift box, how do you ship the gift?
Digiday
CES 2023 brings focus to clean rooms and attention metrics at the C Space
Electric quadcopters and earbuds that read your mind? Only at CES. That’s right, CES 2023 was back in full swing in Las Vegas and online, as companies showcase their upcoming consumer technologies — from flying cars to haptic suits. After two years of dips in attendance, the Consumer Technology Association expects some 100,000 attendees, 1,000 new exhibitors and more than 3,000 companies to show this year.
Standard Fiber Taps Noble Biomaterials for Healthy Home Textiles
After recently launching partnerships with bedding brands Rest Duvet and Silvon Home, Noble Biomaterials announced a new collaboration with home textile maker Standard Fiber. Standard will incorporate Noble’s Ionic+ mineral microbial finish in its home textile products. Ionic+ uses positively charged silver ions, which are attracted to negatively charged odor-causing bacteria’s DNA, disrupting its respiration, cell division and replication process. The silver ions are permanently bound within polymer fibers so they won’t wash out over time. Standard plans to incorporate Ionic+ technology across multiple home goods product categories, including mattress textiles, pads, toppers, and encasements; basic bedding and towels for consumer and institutional...
salestechstar.com
Ohio-based haptic startup Contact CI is launching a new product, “Maestro EP” at CES 2023!
Maestro EP is a cutting-edge Multi-Force Ergonomic Haptics product. Contact CI is ushering in a new era for user interaction within simulation training and ultimately VR/AR experiences on the whole. Maestro EP enables virtual reality users to reach their hands into the experience while feeling engaged tangibly via highly tailored and impactfully nuanced simulations of the sense of touch.
labroots.com
Cannabis and its Impact on the Environment
Since the cannabis industry is still so new, many of the controls that regulate comparable industries do not yet exist in the weed business. As a result, there are several environmental impacts that are produced by and affect the industry. For example, in cannabis cultivation facilities, workers are subject to...
Educational Content will be Key for Cannabis Brands in 2023
With the arrival of 2023, predictions from various sources note pivotal changes will be needed to survive this year's market. These changes include how brands market to their target audience. Today, with the amount of information available online, consumer education has never been more important.
beefmagazine.com
Omega Feeders introduces new cattle feedlot
Texas-based Omega Feeders recently announced a new state-of-the-art facility that can accommodate up to 6,000 head capacity upgrading to 9,000 head in 2023. The feedlot will provide an efficient and environmentally friendly way to produce high-quality beef, the company said, adding that it has invested in the latest technology to ensure the feedlot exceeds all industry standards.
ceoworld.biz
How Big Companies Can Innovate Like Small Start-ups?
The Indian market is on a roll, with startup’s mushrooming and flourishing at an unfathomable rate, this has left big corporations pondering over what could be the secret concoction to their rolling success. The unicorns have hogged the limelight for quite some time, they are more like an overnight sensation, and this has left everyone’s eyeballs rolling !
Teladoc Health Launches Fully Integrated Whole-Person Care Experience App
– Teladoc Health launches a fully integrated healthcare experience through a new comprehensive digital application enabling personalized whole-person care to individuals. – The app will enable consumers to seamlessly access Teladoc Health’s full range of services, including primary care, mental health and chronic condition management from one place and under a single portable account.
constructiontechnology.media
Cat invests in US battery specialist
Caterpillar said it is investing in Lithos Energy, Inc., a US specialist in the design and manufacture of lithium-ion battery packs. The amount invested has not been disclosed. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, Lithos produces shock resistant and high performance battery packs for applications including off-road vehicles and marine. The...
Apiece Apart Turns Sustainable Eye Toward Packaging
New York womenswear label Apiece Apart is taking its preference for sustainable materials a step further, adopting fully compostable packaging to minimize its environmental impact. The direct-to-consumer brand, which deals in premium women’s basics and seasonal trends made from preferred fibers, has committed to using TIPA’s biodegradable plastic polybags across its business, deepening a relationship that began in 2019. “Our sustainability story is a journey,” Apiece Apart director of product and sustainability Carlisle Kaiser told Sourcing Journal. “We have always prioritized organic, ethically sourced and biodegradable fabrics and natural fibers like organic cotton, linen and silk, and replacing our packaging with a...
globalspec.com
New solar development training service
According to the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the U.S. is projected to double the total amount of installed solar photovoltaics (PV) by the end of 2025, with annual deployments growing by over 500% to 100 GW of capacity a year by the end of the decade. Such growth in solar installations will require a major increase in professionals to develop these projects.
ValueWalk
Almost A Quarter Of Crypto Business Leaders Studied Computer Science
Research reveals the most common degrees studied by the world’s crypto business leaders and what universities they attended. CoinJournal has revealed which university subjects were studied by the most business leaders in the sector in a study of more than 150 CEOs, founders and chairmen of blockchain and cryptocurrency companies. The study also revealed which countries offer the most crypto job opportunities and the countries with the highest paying crypto jobs.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Farm Progress America, January 6, 2023
Max Armstrong reports the 1 millionth ton of wheat for food aid left a Western port near the end of 2022. The wheat is headed to Yemen. Max notes that the United States ships more food for hunger support than any other country. In addition, the country is a leading contributor to the World Food Program. Max shares more details of that big load that left Washington state in late November.
