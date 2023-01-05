The year 2022 was one I'll never forget. From losing my father at the start of the year, Filming my best video part Real heat 2 then finishing the year off with my first Red Bull Rampage. This video is a highlight of my favorite clips from the year 2022 either from video parts, Instagram clips or You Tube videos put to some of my favorite music. Sit back and click play, Hopefully this makes people stoked to pick up a bike and go ride! Huge thanks to my sponsors YT Industries, Pit Viper and E-thirteen components for the support and helping me be able to chase my dream of riding bikes and making videos! Stoked for whats to come in 2023!

