Pinkbike.com
Video: Brad Simms Hits Creative Gaps in 'Good Times in Madeira'
I ended 2022 by taking one of my favorite BMX videographers, Raphe Valdez, to Madeira to give him a glimpse into the mountain biking world and explore the island's extensive network of trails. Madiera's diversity of riding and micro-climates made for a fun and easy-going trip. Looking forward to returning soon.— Brad Simms.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Big Hits & Rowdy Sends with Evan Mercure
The Marin Alpine Trail is our big-hitting, big-wheeling, hard charger. It’s built for the roughest and rowdiest around. Whether you’re a park rat, enduro racer snake or just love to send it with the big dogs, the Alpine Trail is the perfect beast for the job. Evan Mercure puts it through it's paces in Romp Lobster.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Dylan Stark's 2022 Highlight Reel
The year 2022 was one I'll never forget. From losing my father at the start of the year, Filming my best video part Real heat 2 then finishing the year off with my first Red Bull Rampage. This video is a highlight of my favorite clips from the year 2022 either from video parts, Instagram clips or You Tube videos put to some of my favorite music. Sit back and click play, Hopefully this makes people stoked to pick up a bike and go ride! Huge thanks to my sponsors YT Industries, Pit Viper and E-thirteen components for the support and helping me be able to chase my dream of riding bikes and making videos! Stoked for whats to come in 2023!
Pinkbike.com
Fork'd Mountain Biking Launches on Android & iOS
Fork’d Mountain Biking is a new open world video game available for FREE on Android & iOS. Created by MakeShift Digital, an indie game studio based in Northwest Montana, Fork’d MTB provides top down mountain bike action right on your phone. The game currently features downhill racing against a ghost on 22 timed trails, with features like Freestyle Events, Obstacle Courses, Scavenger Hunts and more being added in the next few months.
Pinkbike.com
A Day in The Life: Exploring The Rugged Chilcotins with Sam Schultz and Margus Riga
Sam Schultz and Margus Riga explore the scenic and rugged terrain of the Chilcotin Mountains as part of a multi-day expedition. Earlier this past summer, when daylight hours were plentiful and alpine rides up for grabs, Sam Schultz and Margus Riga packed their bags, headed for the BC backcountry and put the new Element through multiple days of singletrack wilderness.
Pinkbike.com
Kasper Woolley Moves on from Yeti
Kasper Woolley has announced on social media that he is leaving Yeti after three years. Kasper secured multiple top 10 EWS finishes during the 2021 season but had a difficult year in 2022 with multiple injuries including a freak pump track accident in Whistler. 2022 was the first season for Kasper on the full factory team after taking impressive results while on the Yeti / OneUp team.
Pinkbike.com
Details Announced for Azores Enduro Fest 23
2023 marks the VI edition of the Azores Enduro Fest, 2nd year on the new venue, the municipality of Nordeste on the island of São Miguel, on the 13&14 of May. With the debut on the municipality last year, the town is keen on expanding its trail network and having the race as a way to celebrate it. So for next edition, the plan is to have 10 stages on the clock for the main category, around 23km of special stages.
