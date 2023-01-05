Read full article on original website
ISP Investigates Homicide In East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS – At 9:46 a.m. on January 7, 2023, at approximately 9:46 a.m., the Illinois State Police Zone 6 Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) responded to the 7400 block of State Street to investigate a homicide. The victim, a 35-year-old male from East St. Louis, was fatally injured when he was struck by gunfire.
Alton Police Chief: Woman Airlifted From Brown Street Crash On Friday Has Died
ALTON - A driver involved in a serious traffic crash on Brown Street at the intersection of Spaulding Street in Alton on Friday has died, Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said Monday afternoon. Alton Police and Fire were called to the scene around 3:53 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023....
27-Year-Old Pedestrian Dies After Sunday Accident In Alton
ALTON - A 27-year-old pedestrian died after a traffic crash Sunday on Landmarks Boulevard near the intersection of Ridge Street in Alton. Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said the pedestrian who died is identified as Keyani L. Thomas, 27, of Alton. Chief Ford said at 8:36 p.m. on Sunday, Jan....
'Mr. Hamel:' Madison County Remembers Board Member Who Died
EDWARDSVILLE — County Board member William S. “Bill” Meyer is being remembered as a man who served his constituents and worked hard for the taxpayers. Meyer, 75, of Hamel died Thursday due to health complications. The Republican spent 18 years serving County Board District 3 and 22 years as a Village of Hamel trustee and six years as Village of Hamel president.
SIUE and SIU School of Law Team Up to Offer Students Joint Law, MPA Program
EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and the Southern Illinois University School of Law have joined to offer a JD/MPA program, which allows students to earn both degrees simultaneously with fewer courses, in turn providing enhanced career opportunities for leadership in public agencies and other fields. The School of Law...
Edwardsville School District 7 Board Of Education Approves April Bond Referendum
During a Monday, Jan. 10, 2023, special meeting, the Board of Education voted unanimously to put a $100 million zero-tax-rate change bond referendum on April 4, 2023, ballot, aimed at improving school safety and the infrastructure of District 7 buildings. If the referendum is approved by voters in April, District...
First Assembly of God in East Alton
Join us for service every Sunday at 10:30 online or in-person at 325 W Main St, East Alton, IL 62024. Know that you are loved and welcomed into our church family. Hope to see you soon!
L&C Offers High Schools Fire Science Academy Dual Credit
Lewis and Clark Community College has teamed up with area high schools and fire departments to form the Fire Science Academy (FSA). The purpose of the FSA is to help incoming high school seniors take the initial steps needed to become a volunteer, on-call or full-time firefighter. Sign in to...
Dennis Lee Warner
Dennis Lee Warner, 71, of Alton, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at his home in Alton. He was born on January 13, 1951, in Wood River, the son of Nicholas and Evelyn (Reinhardt) Warner. He married Deborah Warner on June 5, 1993. Dennis was a member of the...
Alton Eagle Ice Festival 2023
With events spanning across the river bend, the annual Alton Eagle Ice Festival offered events at Flock Food Truck Park, The National Great Rivers Center, and The Hartford Confluence Tower along with bird watching tours all along the Mississippi River.
Dennis H. Rinderer
Dennis H. Rinderer, age 83 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL. He was born on Wednesday, July 5, 1939, in Highland, IL, the son of Fremont and Florence (nee Mueller) Rinderer. On Saturday, October 3, 1959, he married Sharon K....
Monday Sports Roundup: Jersey, Marquette, McGivney Basketball Girls Capture Wins
Sign in to hide this notification. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. Three players scored in double figures as Jersey won over Gillespie at Havens Gym. The teams were tied after the first quarter 16-16, with the Panthers going ahead 40-22 at halftime. The...
Alton Eagle Ice Festival Kicks Off Winter Watching Season For Majestic Bird
ALTON - The annual Alton Eagle Ice Festival on Saturday attracted a wide range of visitors to celebrate the return of the beautiful wintering American Bald Eagles to Southwest Illinois. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in...
Cougars Drop Saturday Night Contest to Screaming Eagles
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Sophomore guard Sofie Lowis tied a career high in scoring with 22 points, but Southern Indiana took the lead two minutes into the contest and never looked back, downing the Cougars 79-59 on Saturday night at Screaming Eagles Arena. Sign in to hide this notification. Get...
Triad's Four-Goal First Period Too Much For Alton To Overcome On Senior Night
EAST ALTON - Alton hosted Triad Monday night in MVCHA action from East Alton Ice Arena. The Redbirds were celebrating Senior Night but suffered a 6-4 loss. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. Alton...
