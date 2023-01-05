ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, IL

ISP Investigates Homicide In East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS – At 9:46 a.m. on January 7, 2023, at approximately 9:46 a.m., the Illinois State Police Zone 6 Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) responded to the 7400 block of State Street to investigate a homicide. The victim, a 35-year-old male from East St. Louis, was fatally injured when he was struck by gunfire.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
27-Year-Old Pedestrian Dies After Sunday Accident In Alton

ALTON - A 27-year-old pedestrian died after a traffic crash Sunday on Landmarks Boulevard near the intersection of Ridge Street in Alton. Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said the pedestrian who died is identified as Keyani L. Thomas, 27, of Alton. Chief Ford said at 8:36 p.m. on Sunday, Jan....
ALTON, IL
'Mr. Hamel:' Madison County Remembers Board Member Who Died

EDWARDSVILLE — County Board member William S. “Bill” Meyer is being remembered as a man who served his constituents and worked hard for the taxpayers. Meyer, 75, of Hamel died Thursday due to health complications. The Republican spent 18 years serving County Board District 3 and 22 years as a Village of Hamel trustee and six years as Village of Hamel president.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
SIUE and SIU School of Law Team Up to Offer Students Joint Law, MPA Program

EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and the Southern Illinois University School of Law have joined to offer a JD/MPA program, which allows students to earn both degrees simultaneously with fewer courses, in turn providing enhanced career opportunities for leadership in public agencies and other fields.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
First Assembly of God in East Alton

Join us for service every Sunday at 10:30 online or in-person at 325 W Main St, East Alton, IL 62024. Know that you are loved and welcomed into our church family. Hope to see you soon!
EAST ALTON, IL
L&C Offers High Schools Fire Science Academy Dual Credit

Lewis and Clark Community College has teamed up with area high schools and fire departments to form the Fire Science Academy (FSA). The purpose of the FSA is to help incoming high school seniors take the initial steps needed to become a volunteer, on-call or full-time firefighter.
BETHALTO, IL
Dennis Lee Warner

Dennis Lee Warner, 71, of Alton, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at his home in Alton. He was born on January 13, 1951, in Wood River, the son of Nicholas and Evelyn (Reinhardt) Warner. He married Deborah Warner on June 5, 1993.
ALTON, IL
Alton Eagle Ice Festival 2023

With events spanning across the river bend, the annual Alton Eagle Ice Festival offered events at Flock Food Truck Park, The National Great Rivers Center, and The Hartford Confluence Tower along with bird watching tours all along the Mississippi River.
ALTON, IL
Dennis H. Rinderer

Dennis H. Rinderer, age 83 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL. He was born on Wednesday, July 5, 1939, in Highland, IL, the son of Fremont and Florence (nee Mueller) Rinderer. On Saturday, October 3, 1959, he married Sharon K....
HIGHLAND, IL
Alton Eagle Ice Festival Kicks Off Winter Watching Season For Majestic Bird

ALTON - The annual Alton Eagle Ice Festival on Saturday attracted a wide range of visitors to celebrate the return of the beautiful wintering American Bald Eagles to Southwest Illinois.
ALTON, IL
Cougars Drop Saturday Night Contest to Screaming Eagles

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Sophomore guard Sofie Lowis tied a career high in scoring with 22 points, but Southern Indiana took the lead two minutes into the contest and never looked back, downing the Cougars 79-59 on Saturday night at Screaming Eagles Arena.
EVANSVILLE, IN

