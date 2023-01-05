ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child

Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
Action News Jax

Golden Globes 2023: Winners list as the award show returns to television

LOS ANGELES — The 80th Golden Globe Awards kicks off award season on Tuesday with some of the biggest stars. The Golden Globes have returned to television Tuesday after it was boycotted last year, according to The Associated Press. NBC decided to not televise it, giving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association time to make some changes.
StyleCaster

Jenna Ortega Rocks Gen-Z Style & Gucci At The Golden Globes

Awards season is officially back and kicking off the months-long menagerie of acceptance speeches and red-carpet looks is the 80th Annual Golden Globes Awards. These huge award shows usher in the usual A-list crowd of actors, directors and producers but there’s something extra exciting about the nominated newcomers. At the top of our “must watch” list is Jenna Ortega, whose dead-pan stare earned her a nomination for her role as Wednesday in Netflix’s series of the same name in the Best Performance by an Actress in A Television Series—Musical or Comedy category. The TV character is famously goth but Jenna...
