Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
Related
FOX Carolina
Upstate city takes part in The Butterfly Project
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Butterfly Project started in California in 2006 as a way to create and display 1.5 million butterflies worldwide, one for each child who lost their lives in the Holocaust. “We know that something terrible happened, but we’re going to create something happy and remember...
FOX Carolina
City of Greenville Will No Longer Collect Recycling
A police officer in Blacksburg lost his home and four dogs in a fire Wednesday night. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Police are investigating after a car crashed into a building in Walhalla.
groundbreakcarolinas.com
Harper General Contractors President David Wise on Building Trust in the Carolinas
Grounded in a culture of trust and community and 73 years of experience, Harper General Contractors has grown into an almost 300-employee company, with offices spreading across North and South Carolina. Harper is a full-service general contracting and construction management firm with a very distinct and enduring philosophy: “Do what you say you’re going to do, the way you say you’re going to do it.”
Another Upstate woman dead in 2nd weekend shooting
Another Upstate woman is dead in a seemingly un-related shooting over the weekend. Pickens County Deputies responded to a disturbance call at a home on Crest Way in Easley, Saturday.
FOX Carolina
Is Greenville growing taller? How density will play a role in GVL 2040 plan
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As the city of Greenville continues to grow, we are looking ahead to a 2040 plan and a new development code. At the city’s design review board meeting Thursday night, 3 of the 4 big projects on the agenda were 7 stories or higher. One of the top concerns for residents in attendance was the height of some projects. As Fox Carolina learned today, tall development is what some areas might be seeing more of.
WLOS.com
Code Purple called for Jan. 9 ahead of freezing temperatures; list of resources here
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Code Purple has been issued for Monday, Jan. 9 as freezing temperatures move into Asheville and surrounding areas. Below-freezing temperatures trigger emergency shelter options for those experiencing homelessness. During Code Purple, participating shelters in Asheville and Buncombe County will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
wspa.com
Monitoring flood levels, parks in Greenville Co.
Monitoring flood levels, parks in Greenville Co. Monitoring flood levels, parks in Greenville Co. Monitoring flood levels, parks in Greenville Co. Passenger dies in crash in Laurens Co. Passenger dies in crash in Laurens Co. SCHP investigate fatal hit-and-run in Spartanburg …. SCHP investigate fatal hit-and-run in Spartanburg Co. Shooting...
FOX Carolina
Coroner responding to deadly crash in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner is responding to a deadly crash that happened on Highway 29. Highway Patrol said the crash happened near Lemans Drive on Saturday, Jan. 7 at around 10:57 a.m. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.
Madalina Cojocari ‘family member’ was in Madison County, police say; seeking eyewitnesses
On Friday, a judge ordered that portions of the search warrants in the case be unsealed. Queen City News is still waiting to get our hands on those documents that could bring forth even more information about the missing girl.
Elderly Upstate woman killed in weekend shooting
An elderly woman is dead and an investigation is ongoing after a weekend shooting in the Upstate. he Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded around 4 PM Saturday afternoon to a reported shooting in Taylors.
South Carolina deputies find woman dead with gunshot wound after 911 disturbance call
The Pickens Co. Sheriff's Office said that they are investigating after finding a woman dead on Saturday.
Man faces slew of charges following disturbance in SC
An Upstate man is facing a slew of charges following a disturbance Tuesday where deputies said he jumped through a window of a business and fell through the ceiling of another business.
Man dies in head-on crash in Anderson Co.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office is responding to a crash that happened on Saturday.
Mother, child robbed at gunpoint in Union Co.
Deputies said an investigation is underway after a mother and child were robbed at gunpoint at a local gas station in Union County.
Woman dies in Laurens Co. crash
The Laurens County Coroner's Office has identified the passenger that died in a crash on Thursday.
FOX Carolina
Child labor investigation at Upstate Arby’s leads to thousands in fines
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Department of Labor announced that the operator of 14 Arby’s locations in South Carolina was recently fined thousands for letting teenagers work outside federally allowed hours. Officials said the incident began with a child labor investigation at an Arby’s location in Laurens...
Newberry County residents concerned by 'blood dumps' in the road; sheriff responds
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Frustrated residents in Newberry County have begun questioning an unusual sight in their community - blood in the road and what some describe as "protein" and others simply call "guts." And while the cause may be less disturbing than it initially sounds, some residents say it's...
FOX Carolina
Multiple agencies respond to shooting incident on I-85, woman airlifted to hospital
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating after a woman was sent to the hospital following a shooting incident on I-85 between mile markers one and two. Officials say they responded to a call in reference to gunshots that were fired...
Comments / 0