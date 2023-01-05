ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

Upstate city takes part in The Butterfly Project

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Butterfly Project started in California in 2006 as a way to create and display 1.5 million butterflies worldwide, one for each child who lost their lives in the Holocaust. “We know that something terrible happened, but we’re going to create something happy and remember...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

City of Greenville Will No Longer Collect Recycling

A police officer in Blacksburg lost his home and four dogs in a fire Wednesday night.
GREENVILLE, SC
groundbreakcarolinas.com

Harper General Contractors President David Wise on Building Trust in the Carolinas

Grounded in a culture of trust and community and 73 years of experience, Harper General Contractors has grown into an almost 300-employee company, with offices spreading across North and South Carolina. Harper is a full-service general contracting and construction management firm with a very distinct and enduring philosophy: “Do what you say you’re going to do, the way you say you’re going to do it.”
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Is Greenville growing taller? How density will play a role in GVL 2040 plan

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As the city of Greenville continues to grow, we are looking ahead to a 2040 plan and a new development code. At the city’s design review board meeting Thursday night, 3 of the 4 big projects on the agenda were 7 stories or higher. One of the top concerns for residents in attendance was the height of some projects. As Fox Carolina learned today, tall development is what some areas might be seeing more of.
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Code Purple called for Jan. 9 ahead of freezing temperatures; list of resources here

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Code Purple has been issued for Monday, Jan. 9 as freezing temperatures move into Asheville and surrounding areas. Below-freezing temperatures trigger emergency shelter options for those experiencing homelessness. During Code Purple, participating shelters in Asheville and Buncombe County will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
ASHEVILLE, NC
wspa.com

Monitoring flood levels, parks in Greenville Co.

Monitoring flood levels, parks in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner responding to deadly crash in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner is responding to a deadly crash that happened on Highway 29. Highway Patrol said the crash happened near Lemans Drive on Saturday, Jan. 7 at around 10:57 a.m. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Child labor investigation at Upstate Arby’s leads to thousands in fines

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Department of Labor announced that the operator of 14 Arby’s locations in South Carolina was recently fined thousands for letting teenagers work outside federally allowed hours. Officials said the incident began with a child labor investigation at an Arby’s location in Laurens...
LAURENS, SC

