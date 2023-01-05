Read full article on original website
wcn247.com
Dead endangered whale washes up on Mississippi Gulf Coast
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (AP) — Scientists are examining the corpse of an endangered whale that washed up on a Mississippi Gulf Coast beach. The rare discovery Saturday marks the first time a fin whale stranding has been reported in Mississippi and just the fourth time since 2002 a fin whale stranding has been reported in the Gulf of Mexico. The scientists will attempt to learn more about the endangered species. One scientist says the whale is 30 feet long and weighs between 12-15,000 pounds. Lab tests are pending to determine cause of death. The species was classified as endangered and granted protection under the Marine Mammal Protection Act after the fin whale population declined due to hunting.
wcn247.com
Democratic Kansas Gov. Kelly to start 2nd term; Kobach is AG
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democrat Laura Kelly is preparing to be sworn in for a second term as Kansas governor. She is facing a skeptical, Republican-led Legislature and a new, hard-right state attorney general. Kelly and other statewide elected officials are scheduled to take their oaths of office in a ceremony at noon Monday that includes her inaugural address. She’s often used her major public speeches to promote bipartisanship. The ceremony also will cap a big political comeback for new Attorney General Kris Kobach. He has built a national reputation by advocating strict immigration and election laws but lost the 2018 governor’s race to Kelly and then a GOP primary for an open U.S. Senate seat in 2020.
wcn247.com
Pritzker: Hike cabinet pay to 'bring, retain great people'
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The pay raise plan that gives Illinois lawmakers an 18% annual salary hike started in the governor's office. But Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he didn't suggest increases for lawmakers. He sought raises for cabinet members to entice talented people to leave the private sector. It resulted in legislation to increase pay for 21 agency directors. The Senate will consider that legislation Sunday night. Pritzker's request expanded to include raises in the 10% range for six constitutional officers and a $13,000-a-year raise. House Majority Leader Greg Harris, who is retiring, said the hike for legislators is in a large mid-year spending bill to ensure the General Assembly isn't “only made up of the wealthy.”
wcn247.com
No. 17 Oklahoma women edge No. 11 Iowa State 82-79
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Ana Llanusa scored 23 points, Skylar Vann hit the final go-ahead basket, and No. 17 Oklahoma defeated No. 11 Iowa State 82-79 on Sunday in a matchup of the Big 12′s top two offenses. In a game with 25 lead changes, Oklahoma struck last. Vann scored at the basket to give the Sooners an 80-79 lead with seven seconds left. After a timeout Ashley Joens drove baseline for Iowa State, only to be met by Madi Williams who blocked Joens’ layup, grabbed the rebound and called timeout to essentially seal the win. Iowa State fouled Taylor Robertson who made two free throws for a three-point lead with 1.6 seconds left. After another timeout, Iowa State’s 3-point attempt by Nyamer Diew from the top of the key came up well short.
wcn247.com
Jon Rahm wins a stunner at Kapalua after Morikawa wipeout
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Jon Rahm pulled off a stunner to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions after trailing by seven shots. Equally shocking was the collapse by Collin Morikawa that made it all possible. Rahm ran off three birdies and an eagle in a four-hole stretch and shot 63. Morikawa went 67 holes without a bogey to start the tournament at Kapalua. He then made three in a row. Morikawa tied a PGA Tour record for losing the largest 54-hole lead. He led by six going into the final round. Rahm has won three of his last six starts worldwide.
