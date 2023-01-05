Read full article on original website
MassLive.com
School enrollment: Number of students in public schools drops as parents turned to home-schooling, private schools during pandemic
Before Principal Samuel Karlin’s students moved into a new school building in the fall of 2010, Chicopee was forced to build a four-classroom addition because there wasn’t enough room for all the children. A dozen years later, enrollment has declined so much at Chicopee’s Belcher School two of...
MA Residents (and beyond) Have a Shot at Winning $25,000 on Feb. 25
It's that time of year when residents all throughout Massachusetts and beyond have a shot at winning $25,000 all going toward a good cause. Every year in southern Berkshire County, the Kiwanis Club of Sheffield hosts their annual scholarship raffle. Now in its 23rd year, the raffle is a way for the club to raise money for scholarships for local youth throughout the southern Berkshires. Many scholarships have been given away over the years thanks in part to the annual scholarship raffle.
Greenfield Community College former downtown campus sold
GREENFIELD — Greenfield Community College Foundation sold the college’s former downtown campus center for $700,000 at the end of December. The sale was recorded Dec. 29 at the Franklin County Registry of Deeds. The college moved the remaining services and staff to its main campus a few miles...
67th annual Grand Colleen Pageant in Holyoke
The 67th annual Grand Colleen Pageant will select five women on Saturday who will be in the Grand Colleen's Court for the 70th Holyoke St. Patrick's Parade.
Former Springfield City Councilor Clodo Concepcion: Known as a long-term advocate for 16 Acres
SPRINGFIELD – A former City Council often known as “Mr. Sixteen Acres” has died. Clodovaldo Conception, who served on the Springfield City Council from 2010 through 2015, died on Saturday. He was 90. “Clodo was a good man and he was an honorable man,” said City Councilor...
WNYT
Ethics commission denies DA request to hire wife
Incoming Berkshire County D.A., Timothy Shugrue attempted to make a controversial move that the state of Massachusetts denied. Our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle are reporting Shugrue wanted his wife to potentially serve as his chief of staff. Shugrue says she’s been his right-hand at work during his time...
wamc.org
Berkshire DA Shugrue talks staffing appointments, plea agreement data sharing with Duke, relationship with Ford
On Wednesday, Pittsfield, Massachusetts lawyer Timothy Shugrue was sworn in as district attorney of Berkshire County. Just before entering Superior Court for the ceremony, he spoke with WAMC about key staffing appointments in his administration, his interest in continuing a data-sharing program with Duke University about the office’s plea agreements, and his relationship with retired Judge Daniel Ford- his mentor and a former Berkshire prosecutor whose record has faced criticism. Shugrue spoke with WAMC about his early goals.
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Public Market is Now Hiring Floor Staff
WORCESTER - The Worcester Public Market is now hiring floor staff to greet customers, clear tables and help the market's vendors. The market is hiring multiple floor staff members for light duty tasks. Hours are flexible but reliable candidates must be able to work weekends. Interested candidates can walk into...
Leaders respond to Holyoke, Springfield, W. Springfield police suspensions
A former West Springfield police captain accused of groping two co-workers at the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade last March. A Springfield police officer who hasn’t worked at the department in nearly two years and faces criminal charges after using a stun gun on a cowering pregnant woman. A Holyoke police officer accused of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
New Covid-19 variant causing a surge in cases to kick off 2023
The new Covid-19 variant concern is XBB, and it's causing a surge in cases to kick off 2023.
Ribbon cutting ceremony for Frankie’s Pizza in Longmeadow
Frankie's Pizza on Maple Road in Longmeadow will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday.
Top 10 Private and Public High Schools in the Nation Include 5 in New England
When it comes to education and the rankings of schools, colleges, and universities, it grabs most of our attention. The majority of us have at least one connection to a school, if not several, so if you're like me, it's always fun, interesting, and dare I say educational to see where schools land in rankings.
wamc.org
Springfield public health officials issue COVID-19 mask advice as infections rise sharply
A surge in COVID-19 cases has led to a mask recommendation in Springfield, Massachusetts. The city’s board of health is advising seniors and people with underlying health conditions to wear masks in public indoor places. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the Omicron variant XBB.1.5 now accounts...
spectrumnews1.com
Community Behavioral Health Center opens new location in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. - A new Community Behavioral Health Center has opened up in Chicopee through Gateway, the Center for Human Development. Program director Christy O'Brien said the CBHC is designed to provide patients with a wide range of immediate services including same-day evaluations and referral treatment for both major and minor crises.
iBerkshires.com
Shuttered Berkshire General Store Bought by Property Managers
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire General Store closed its doors for good at the end of 2022 but there may be hope for a similar venture in its space. On Wednesday, the Board of Health voted to transfer a tobacco permit from the store to Cavalier Management, which has purchased the business.
Car vs House accident in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday night around 11 p.m. the Springfield Fire Department was called to an accident on Garvey Street. A car hit a house at 260 Garvey Street Friday night in Springfield. One of the victims had to be extracted by the Springfield Fire Department but is expected to be ok.
Prominent office building on Main Street in Springfield sold
A downtown Springfield building has officially been sold.
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Regional Transit Authority Updates Snow Routes for Winter Weather
WORCESTER - The Worcester Regional Transit Authority has updated its snow routes this month, using alternate routes for significant winter weather. WRTA passengers should pay attention for forecasts calling for accumulating snow in the Worcester area and refer to the WRTA website, social media or call the WRTA's information number at 508-791-9782, to find out if snow routes are in effect. Snow routes will also be announced on local radio stations and passengers can ask bus drivers for updated route and detour information.
stcc.edu
STCC alumni, now married, make an impact on community
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – When he decided to go to Springfield Technical Community College, Vilenti Tulloch had no idea how his choice would transform his life in so many ways. At STCC, he met another student named Yeselie Mascaro, who tutored him. They became not only study partners, but close friends and today are married with three children.
hk-now.com
CSP: Update on Fatal Collision on Route 9 in Cromwell
(January 6, 2023)–The operator of Vehicle #1, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, has been positively identified as: Quentin Williams, Male, DOB 11/24/1983, of Middletown, Connecticut. The operator of Vehicle #2, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, has been positively identified as: Kimede Mustafaj, Female, DOB 05/01/1995,...
