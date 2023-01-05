Read full article on original website
Gov. Healey’s Inauguration Speech: Housing, Free Community College, Child Care, Climate Change, & Economy Among Top Priorities
BOSTON – Mr. Speaker, Madame President, and members of the Legislature, Madame Chief Justice and members of the Judiciary,. Members of the Governor’s Council and the Cabinet, Former Governors, First responders, members of the armed services, veterans, and distinguished guests,. Residents of our beloved Commonwealth,. We gather today...
POLITICAL CORNER: Inauguration Issue
FRAMINGHAM – Senate President Karen Spilka issued the oath of office to new Governor Maura Healey and new Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll on Thursday, January 5. All of the state’s top office holders but two – Secretary of State and the Speaker of the House of Representatives – are now women.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Climate change taking toll on Mass. farms
RYAN VOILAND, owner of Red Fire Farm in Montague and Granby, says growing organic vegetables is hard enough, but doing it amidst climate change makes it nearly impossible. In 2021, his crops suffered significant damage due to excessive rains. This year the drought forced him to water his crops repeatedly, which yielded a decent harvest but required him to pay more for labor and fuel than he could get for his crops at market.
5 New England Locations on Top List of Where Homes Are Selling the Fastest in the U.S.
It's not a big surprise to people in New England to hear all about how hot the real estate market is in the region. Since the pandemic, people from across the country (and the world) have had their eyes and wallets locked on New England as a long term escape from big city life. A recent list released details the 50 towns and cities where homes are selling the fastest nationwide, and five places in New England are absolutely scorching hot.
‘A huge difference:’ New lawmakers from Central, Western Mass. talk first days in office
For Kate Donaghue, the State House is not unfamiliar territory — she has testified in its many hearing rooms and advocated for proposals making their way through the Legislature. But Friday was different. It was one of her first full days in office as a Democratic state lawmaker from...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts Governor Healey creates first Climate Chief, Office of Climate Innovation and Resilience
BOSTON – On the first full day of her administration, Governor Maura Healey signed an Executive Order establishing the position of Climate Chief and creating an Office of Climate Innovation and Resilience within the Governor’s Office. Melissa Hoffer has been appointed as Massachusetts’ first Climate Chief. Massachusetts is the first state in the nation to establish such a position at the cabinet level.
westernmassnews.com
Governor Healey addresses plans for East-West Rail
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Friday was Governor Maura Healey’s first full day in office. She addressed plans for the long-discussed east-west rail. State legislators are really pushing for that East-West rail to be developed and today Governor Healey announced she’ll be appointing someone to spearhead that project. “I’m just...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Lantern closure shakes marijuana delivery market
THERE’S ANOTHER major shakeup coming in the already-struggling marijuana delivery industry, with the impending closure of one of the largest marketing websites in Massachusetts. Lantern, a website where consumers can go to order legal cannabis delivered from a local dispensary, announced Wednesday that it will shut down by the...
PLANetizen
Explaining Massachusetts’ New TOD Law
Writing in Commonwealth Magazine, Amy Dain explains Massachusetts’ new MBTA Communities law, which requires “cities and towns served by the MBTA (outside of Boston) to zone a district “of reasonable size” for multi-family housing near MBTA stations, where practical.”. Dain describes the measure used by the...
New Covid-19 variant causing a surge in cases to kick off 2023
The new Covid-19 variant concern is XBB, and it's causing a surge in cases to kick off 2023.
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Public Market is Now Hiring Floor Staff
WORCESTER - The Worcester Public Market is now hiring floor staff to greet customers, clear tables and help the market's vendors. The market is hiring multiple floor staff members for light duty tasks. Hours are flexible but reliable candidates must be able to work weekends. Interested candidates can walk into...
Can a Landlord Kick You Out for No Reason in Massachusetts?
I have been in my home in the Berkshires now for 12 years and I must say I love being a homeowner. I live in a safe neighborhood in Pittsfield where residents take walks on a regular basis and always say hello and greet others with a smile which may seem small to some but it is definitely the type of attitude and friendliness one needs in this day and age.
MA Residents (and beyond) Have a Shot at Winning $25,000 on Feb. 25
It's that time of year when residents all throughout Massachusetts and beyond have a shot at winning $25,000 all going toward a good cause. Every year in southern Berkshire County, the Kiwanis Club of Sheffield hosts their annual scholarship raffle. Now in its 23rd year, the raffle is a way for the club to raise money for scholarships for local youth throughout the southern Berkshires. Many scholarships have been given away over the years thanks in part to the annual scholarship raffle.
Beaten by a mile: Hardwick voters soundly reject proposed horse breeding/racing facility
HARDWICK — Residents here Saturday handily rejected the controversial pitch for a horse breeding, retirement and racing facility at Great Meadowbrook Farm. With nearly 60% of registered voters turning out, a referendum vote on the racing aspect of the project failed 830 votes to 312 votes, according to an unofficial tally released shortly after...
whdh.com
At home with the Bakers: Couple reflects on time in office
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s the end of the Baker era at the State House. The governor has left the building. Jadiann Thompson sat down with Governor Baker and his wife Lauren to reflect on the past eight years. For eight years we’ve seen Governor Baker signing bills into...
nomadlawyer.org
The 05 Best Places to Live in Massachusetts
Best Place to Live in Massachusetts: As one of the safest US states, Massachusetts features the poshest metropolitans of Boston & Cambridge to the picturesque countryside of Sharon & Sudbury. The sixth state of the Union is known for low crime rates, affordable cost of living, best-in-class health & education...
Former Springfield City Councilor Clodo Concepcion: Known as a long-term advocate for 16 Acres
SPRINGFIELD – A former City Council often known as “Mr. Sixteen Acres” has died. Clodovaldo Conception, who served on the Springfield City Council from 2010 through 2015, died on Saturday. He was 90. “Clodo was a good man and he was an honorable man,” said City Councilor...
capecod.com
Sunday Journal – State Representative for the 5th Barnstable District Steven Xiarhos
We were pleased to welcome State Representative Steven Xiarhos (R) back onto Sunday Journal this weekend. Nearly a year after it was officially signed, Steve spoke about the impact of Nero’s Law in Massachusetts thus far. He also provided an overview of initiatives undertaken in 2022 as well as plans for the 2023 legislative year.
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items
With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
Massachusetts pandemic SNAP benefits to end in February
Extra, temporary benefits that was available through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Emergency Allotments is set to end in February.
