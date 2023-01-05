PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 6, 2023-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Cordillera, a new community of single-family homes in popular Gilbert, Arizona. The community is situated on East Riggs Road, just west of Higley Road near Loop 202 and Highway 101. Cordillera is zoned for the highly ranked Chandler Unified School District and just minutes away from Patterson Elementary School, Payne Junior High School and Basha High School. The new community is also close to shopping, dining and entertainment in Gilbert’s vibrant Heritage District and minutes to Gilbert Regional Park, which hosts a popular fishing lake, large splash pad, modern playground and volleyball, pickleball and tennis courts. Homeowners will appreciate the proximity to San Tan Mountain Regional Park, which features 10,000 acres of pristine desert hiking, horseback riding and mountain biking trails. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005440/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Cordillera, a new-home community in Gilbert, Arizona. (Photo: Business Wire)

GILBERT, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO