roselawgroupreporter.com
I-10 widening fails to get federal aid
CASA GRANDE — Widening of Interstate 10 from Casa Grande to Chandler will not be aided by a $360 federal grant as hoped by state and local officials. Casa Grande Mayor Craig McFarland announced Tuesday night at the end of a City Council meeting that the grant had not been approved because of priority given to “intermodal” projects, including pedestrian access.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Large U-Haul storage facility proposed for Queen Creek
The Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to approve a request for a conditional use permit and gave site plan approval for a U-Haul Moving & Storage facility and outdoor vehicle storage at the southeast corner of Ocotillo and Crismon roads. “This is our third project in the...
12news.com
Maricopa County launching independent investigation into election printer issues
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Maricopa County officials have asked a former Arizona Supreme Court justice to lead an investigation into the printer issue that caused problems at some polling places on Election Day in November. The Board of Supervisors has asked former Chief Justice Ruth McGregor to assemble a...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Supervisors approve representation agreement with Mohave County in lawsuit over Cibola water transfer
The La Paz County Supervisors have approved entering into a Joint Representation Agreement with Mohave County for a lawsuit to block the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation from transferring water from the Colorado River to the town of Queen Creek, Ariz. At the board’s Dec. 19 meeting, they Supervisors limited the county’s financial contribution to the costs at $25,000.
East Valley Tribune
Senator Bowie prepares for life as Citizen Bowie
Come noon next Monday, Jan. 9, state Sen. Sean Bowie will be officially adding “former” to that title as he hands over the seat he’s held for six years to Rep. Mitzi Epstein. It will be a bittersweet moment for Bowie, a 2002 Mountain Pointe High alumnus...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Scottsdale developer rolls out plans for $3.6B master-planned community
Courtesy of Nathan & Associates Inc. Scottsdale-based El Dorado Holdings Inc. has plopped down $82.7 million for 4,150 acres of vacant land at a time when the economy has caused land deals to come to a screeching halt. Plans call for developing a master-planned community that will include 12,000 homes...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Proposed lithium battery plant in Queen Creek still on hold
Plans for a multibillion-dollar electric vehicle lithium battery plant in Queen Creek remain in limbo. In July, South Korean company LG Energy Solution put the brakes on the proposed facility, citing the “unprecedented economic condition and investment circumstances in the U.S.” The company added that it would be reviewing “various investment options” including the Queen Creek plant.
kjzz.org
Former AZ Supreme Court chief justice leading investigation into Election Day printer issues
Former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Ruth McGregor will lead an independent investigation into printer problems at some polling locations in Maricopa County on Election Day. McGregor has helmed similar inquiries, such as a 2019 investigation into issues with locks on state prison cell doors. Maricopa County officials said printer...
ABC 15 News
ADOT will again start construction on the US 60 conjuring bad memories for drivers
MESA, AZ — The Arizona Department of Transportation moved up its construction timeline for the U.S. 60 freeway by six months, and work will begin on the eastbound lanes, starting at Dobson Road, Friday night. Drivers, however, still have bad memories from the first phase of the project. When...
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire immediately! (01/08)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Don't miss Arizona@Work's South Phoenix Hiring event, this Tuesday January 10th from 9am-Noon. Multiple employers are hiring during this job fair including Mastercorp, Fedex, Arizona Department of Health Services, Journey Out Homelessness, Albertsons, BCBS, Kelly Education, Erus Energy, Renaissance Hotel, Central Arizona Trucking, U.S. Vets Phoenix, Scion and more. It all happens at 4635 South Central Avenue, Phoenix, Maricopa County, Arizona 85040. Learn more here.
This Arizona County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker determined which counties in Arizona have the longest life expectancies.
ABC 15 News
Paying thousands for a solar system that doesn't trim the electric bill?
PHOENIX — With more than 250 days of sunshine each year, the Valley should be a great place for homeowners wanting to reduce their electricity bills by going solar, that is if you pick the correct installer. Tim Carson says he did not and learned a very expensive lesson....
Phoenix New Times
Phoenix Continues Sweeps in Homeless Camp But Ignores Dinosaurs It Wants Evicted
The giant metal dinosaurs that a California company set up in a homeless encampment in downtown Phoenix are still in place — well past the deadline the city set for them to be removed. The dinosaurs and other metal sculptures appeared behind fencing on a city sidewalk on Ninth...
KB Home Announces The Grand Opening of Cordillera, A New-Home Community in Gilbert, Arizona
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 6, 2023-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Cordillera, a new community of single-family homes in popular Gilbert, Arizona. The community is situated on East Riggs Road, just west of Higley Road near Loop 202 and Highway 101. Cordillera is zoned for the highly ranked Chandler Unified School District and just minutes away from Patterson Elementary School, Payne Junior High School and Basha High School. The new community is also close to shopping, dining and entertainment in Gilbert’s vibrant Heritage District and minutes to Gilbert Regional Park, which hosts a popular fishing lake, large splash pad, modern playground and volleyball, pickleball and tennis courts. Homeowners will appreciate the proximity to San Tan Mountain Regional Park, which features 10,000 acres of pristine desert hiking, horseback riding and mountain biking trails. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005440/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Cordillera, a new-home community in Gilbert, Arizona. (Photo: Business Wire)
ABC 15 News
Former State Senator Russell Pearce dead at 75, family announces
MESA, AZ — Former Arizona State Senator Russell Pearce has died at age 75, according to his family. Pearce, a Republican from Mesa, reportedly died after falling ill at his Mesa home earlier this week. The family released the following statement on social media to announce his death;. Our...
Phoenix hotel to be converted into shelter for homeless seniors
PHOENIX — It was a purchase four years in the making. "I have a picture of myself when the notary came to my house," said Lisa Glow, the CEO of Central Arizona Shelter Services. CASS officially bought the Phoenix Inn Hotel in December with plans to make it into...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix traffic eases on I-17 near Pinnacle Peak Road after car fire
PHOENIX - Traffic in Phoenix was backed up on I-17 near Pinnacle Peak Road due to a car fire Sunday night, the Arizona Department of Transportation said. "Traffic is being directed through the site in the HOV and left lanes. Please be prepared to slow down and merge over," ADOT said in a tweet at 6:46 p.m. By 7:39 p.m., ADOT confirmed traffic was flowing once again after moving the car that caught fire to the side of the road.
Over Easy to Take Up Residence in Peoria’s Shops at Lake Pleasant Development
The new shopping center, which is due to open this fall, also includes an In-N-Out, Raising Cane’s, and Handel’s Ice Cream.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Major restaurant won’t open in Maricopa after all
A high-profile restaurant that announced plans to open in Maricopa is backing out of its deal. Chili’s, which said in December, 2021, it would open at The Wells, has reversed course and will not be coming to the city anytime soon, according to chain owner Brinker International. “The process...
AOL Corp
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
