Casa Grande, AZ

Robert Slaughter
3d ago

They didn't spend any money to secure the Border either... but... They sent 47-billion dollars to Ukraine to secure theirs. If anyone wants federal money, they must first give Joe Biden his 10% kick-back.

12
Gary Guadagnino
3d ago

So much for the alleged infrastructure bill! Biden and his henchmen really seem to have it out for border states! The widening of the freeway should have been described as a major access to transport illegals; then the money would flow!

11
Michael Baird
3d ago

Great! This is terrible news but standard for Washington D.C. A town of Dirtbags...This project should of happened years back. Many, many serious accidents happen in this area every week. So many death's have occurred because of the need for an extra lane.

5
 

