Read full article on original website
Robert Slaughter
3d ago
They didn't spend any money to secure the Border either... but... They sent 47-billion dollars to Ukraine to secure theirs. If anyone wants federal money, they must first give Joe Biden his 10% kick-back.
Reply
12
Gary Guadagnino
3d ago
So much for the alleged infrastructure bill! Biden and his henchmen really seem to have it out for border states! The widening of the freeway should have been described as a major access to transport illegals; then the money would flow!
Reply(3)
11
Michael Baird
3d ago
Great! This is terrible news but standard for Washington D.C. A town of Dirtbags...This project should of happened years back. Many, many serious accidents happen in this area every week. So many death's have occurred because of the need for an extra lane.
Reply(2)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
roselawgroupreporter.com
Supervisors approve representation agreement with Mohave County in lawsuit over Cibola water transfer
The La Paz County Supervisors have approved entering into a Joint Representation Agreement with Mohave County for a lawsuit to block the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation from transferring water from the Colorado River to the town of Queen Creek, Ariz. At the board’s Dec. 19 meeting, they Supervisors limited the county’s financial contribution to the costs at $25,000.
ABC 15 News
ADOT will again start construction on the US 60 conjuring bad memories for drivers
MESA, AZ — The Arizona Department of Transportation moved up its construction timeline for the U.S. 60 freeway by six months, and work will begin on the eastbound lanes, starting at Dobson Road, Friday night. Drivers, however, still have bad memories from the first phase of the project. When...
This Arizona County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker determined which counties in Arizona have the longest life expectancies.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Large U-Haul storage facility proposed for Queen Creek
The Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to approve a request for a conditional use permit and gave site plan approval for a U-Haul Moving & Storage facility and outdoor vehicle storage at the southeast corner of Ocotillo and Crismon roads. “This is our third project in the...
East Valley Tribune
Senator Bowie prepares for life as Citizen Bowie
Come noon next Monday, Jan. 9, state Sen. Sean Bowie will be officially adding “former” to that title as he hands over the seat he’s held for six years to Rep. Mitzi Epstein. It will be a bittersweet moment for Bowie, a 2002 Mountain Pointe High alumnus...
KTAR.com
Maricopa County announces investigation into Election Day printer issues
PHOENIX — Maricopa County is launching an independent investigation into printer issues experienced at some polling sites during the Nov. 8 general election. Former Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Ruth McGregor will lead the probe, county officials announced Friday. “Justice McGregor will hire a team of independent experts to...
Hudbay ramps up excavation for Copper World Complex as local resistance continues and expands
As bulldozers and heavy equipment accelerate the pace of destruction on properties owned by Toronto-based Hudbay Minerals Inc. in the Santa Rita Mountains 28 miles southeast of Tucson, environmental groups, local tribes and agricultural interests in the region continue the fight to halt mining operations there. Hudbay is currently carving roads, drill pads and clearing […] The post Hudbay ramps up excavation for Copper World Complex as local resistance continues and expands appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Pinal County’s election director got a $25,000 bonus after reporting inaccurate results
Pinal County’s outgoing elections director collected a $25,000 bonus for running a smooth election despite reporting final results with significant inaccuracies, including around 500 uncounted votes in the neck-and-neck attorney general race. Virginia Ross, the former county recorder brought in to oversee the election on a short-term contract, either did not catch the mistakes or […] The post Pinal County’s election director got a $25,000 bonus after reporting inaccurate results appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
KTAR.com
Freeway closures on I-17, US 60, Loop 303 to affect metro Phoenix drivers this weekend
PHOENIX — Metro Phoenix drivers will have to contend with closures on Interstate 17, U.S. 60 and Loop 303 this weekend, according to state transportation officials. In north Phoenix, southbound I-17 will be closed from Greenway Road to Northern Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.
Scottsdale developer rolls out plans for $3.6B master-planned community
El Dorado Holdings Inc. has plopped down $82.7 million for 4,150 acres of vacant land for developing a master-planned community that will include 12,000 homes as well as commercial space.
'I'm not going to stop': Why this water hauler will drive several hours each day to help Rio Verde Foothills
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — It takes John Hornewer over an hour to drive from Rio Verde Foothills to a water-filling station in Apache Junction. "The things we're going to have to do for water," said Hornewer as he rounded the back of his water truck. It will then take...
KTAR.com
Valley woman gets 10 years for defrauding insurance company she worked for
PHOENIX — A Valley woman was sentenced this week to 10 years behind bars for stealing $2.5 million from the insurance company that employed her. Jamie Leeanne Baltazar, 47, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony theft after defrauding Oxford Life Insurance Company for nearly a decade, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said in a press release on Friday.
districtadministration.com
Arizona sues district to get $1.7 million back from superintendent
Superintendent Kristi Wilson and the Buckeye Elementary School District have been sued by the state of Arizona over $1.7 million in “additional compensation” the leader received in recent years. The district’s school board, however, has rejected the state’s claims, insisting it had the authority to pay Wilson for retirement credits and unused leave.
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire immediately! (01/08)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Don't miss Arizona@Work's South Phoenix Hiring event, this Tuesday January 10th from 9am-Noon. Multiple employers are hiring during this job fair including Mastercorp, Fedex, Arizona Department of Health Services, Journey Out Homelessness, Albertsons, BCBS, Kelly Education, Erus Energy, Renaissance Hotel, Central Arizona Trucking, U.S. Vets Phoenix, Scion and more. It all happens at 4635 South Central Avenue, Phoenix, Maricopa County, Arizona 85040. Learn more here.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Bashas’ getting new support center
Bashas’ corporate workers will be moving into some new digs this spring, owner The Raley’s Companies announced. Raley’s is currently investing in a new Arizona office space that will serve as Bashas’ new support center, and provide modern amenities and an open-concept layout that fosters collaboration to Bashas’ Division support and administrative team members, according to the company in a release.
West Valley View
Attorney general sues BESD, superintendent
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a lawsuit on Dec. 28 against the Buckeye Elementary School District and superintendent Kristi Wilson. This follows a report issued by the Arizona auditor general that found BESD paid Wilson more than $1.7 million of “additional compensation” from July 2016 to December 2021. That brought Wilson’s total compensation to about $3.3 million for that time, an estimated $571,256 of which she was not entitled to under her employment agreements.
KOLD-TV
‘Do it somewhere else’: Glendale residents asking Walmart to stop drone delivery service
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- People in a peaceful neighborhood off of 59th Avenue and Bell Road were in for a rude awakening when they say Walmart began testing their large delivery drones. Residents say it sounded like a helicopter flying directly above their homes. “It sounds like a hornet’s...
KOLD-TV
Police: Man who reportedly shot Scottsdale officer Friday in downtown Phoenix dead
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Tempe police confirmed Sunday morning that Kenneth Hearne, the man who allegedly shot a Scottsdale police officer Friday night in downtown Phoenix, died in the hospital. This update comes after Hearne’s arrest around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday when Tempe police found the 37-year-old suspect...
AOL Corp
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
What Are You Waiting For? Don't Sleep on Arizona's Real Estate Opportunity
If you’re looking to move to a new state, Arizona real estate is worth a look. Following is a primer on the state and the FSBO Arizona real estate market. Phoenix is by far the largest city in Arizona and it is growing fast. The sixth largest city in the United States, Phoenix is the official and economic capital of Arizona. The city is growing at such a high rate that it has engulfed the accompanying towns of Scottsdale and Tempe. Phoenix has a perpetual new feeling to it, which leads to criticisms that it has no inherent culture or roots.
Comments / 19