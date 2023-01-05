Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Shooting on busy Waikiki thoroughfare prompts calls for greater law enforcement presence
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A shooting on a busy Waikiki street that left a man critically injured has residents calling for more patrol officers in the state’s no. 1 tourist destination. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Kalakaua Avenue and Lewers Street. Police sources said...
Waikiki shooting an example of ‘unacceptable’ crime
Hawaii has yet to close out the first week of 2023 and there has already been a shooting in Waikiki.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Social media post of man urinating at Kilauea eruption viewing site stirs harsh backlash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A photo of a man urinating at a Kilauea eruption viewing site that was posted on social media is igniting anger — with some saying it underscores the need for cultural education. Kumu Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, a Native Hawaiian activist, said Halemaumau Crater has great symbolism and...
YAHOO!
Man, 33, suspected in Manoa home robbery arrested in Kapolei
Jan. 7—Honolulu police arrested one of two men in connection with Tuesday's home robbery in Manoa. Police said a 33-year-old man turned himself in at the Kapolei Police Station at about 7:35 p.m. Thursday and police arrested him on suspicion of second-degree robbery. The other suspect remains at large.
erienewsnow.com
Hawaii boutique fights shoplifting via social media posts of culprits
KAHALA, Hawaii (KITV) -- Oahu business “Sugar Sugar Hawaii” has changed the way they are fighting shoplifting. Owners said it is just as effective as filing a police report. Their tactic is posting surveillance footage of shoplifters onto the company’s social media page as well as putting up...
hawaiinewsnow.com
China Uemura, longtime Waikiki beachboy and surf contest organizer, dies at 68
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Longtime Waikiki beachboy and surf organizer China Uemura died Friday afternoon at the age of 68. The news of his passing was posted to the China Uemura Surfing Foundation Instagram page on Saturday morning. “It was one hell of a ride pops. All the stories of you...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Demand for blood donors also met with demand for phlebotomists
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - January is National Blood Donor Month. Not only does Hawaii need to replenish its blood supply, but there is also a need for the frontline workers who help collect it. While some people are afraid of needles and blood, others are drawn to them and their ability...
hawaiinewsnow.com
City: Oahu’s digital parking meters will be free for at least 6 months
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 2,200 digital parking meters on Oahu will be free of charge for at least the next six months. The city says that’s how long it’ll take to replace its wireless credit card readers to match a technology upgrade by Verizon. The city said half...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Car strikes pole, leading to closure of Farrington Highway in West Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash led to the partial closure of Farrington Highway in the Nanakuli area Sunday morning. Police tell HNN on scene that a car crashed into a pole. Officers shut down all lanes of the highway between Kaukama and Hakimo Roads before 11 a.m. The closure is...
Fugitive CEO accused of securities fraud attempts to flee Hawaii by boat
Curtiss E. Jackson, of Honolulu, was arrested last year on suspicion that he and business partner Jamey Denise Jackson, defrauded investors of Semisub, Inc. of nearly $30 million.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Early morning clash involving over 20 people ends with gunshots in Maili
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have launched a second-degree attempted murder case after a large fight and subsequent shooting in Maili. According to police and EMS, over 20 people were involved in the fight along Mailona and Kulaaupuni Street, near Maili Community Park. Authorities were called our around 3:30 a.m....
KITV.com
73rd Narcissus Queen appears on Good Morning Hawaii
HONOLULU - HI (KITV4) The Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii announces Laura Ho as the 73rd Narcissus Queen. She was among 9 contestants in the Narcissus Queen pageant held at New Hope Oahu on January 6, 2023. The newly crowned Narcissus Queen appeared on Good Morning Hawaii - Saturday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii music industry mourns death of award-winning engineer Milan Bertosa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawai’i music industry is mourning the shocking death of icon Milan Bertosa. He died on New Years Day of a heart attack. He was 61. Bertosa was a four-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner in Engineering and contributed to the recordings of many famous local artists.
KITV.com
WorkHawaii hosting major hiring event with dozens of employers on Jan. 10 in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- If you're looking for a new job or career on Oahu, the City and County of Honolulu is holding its first WorkHawaii hiring event of the year next week. It's happening on Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dole Cannery located at 735 B Iwilei Road in Honolulu.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Cheap and Free Parking Waikiki Turmoil
First, the good news. Yes, free parking Waikiki is still possible, and at least for now, it can even come with the exquisite view pictured here. Tracking where to find it, along with cheap parking Waikiki, has been a passion at Beat of Hawaii for years. Last week we scoured...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Federal authorities: Ex-defense contractor who stole COVID funds lied to purchase $4.5M mansion
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Hawaii businessman who stole pandemic aid funds and made illegal campaign contributions is facing even more trouble. Another grand jury indictment has been filed against Martin Kao, the former head of Martin Defense Group, once known as Navatek. In it, federal authorities accuse Kao of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Transmitter issue impacting HNN reception on some islands
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A power outage at Hawaii News Now’s transmitter site is impacting reception for viewers on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii Island. HNN’s Engineering team said the generator is up and running at the Oahu site, but KGMB failed to come back on. This affects antenna viewers...
hawaiinewsnow.com
FBI’s special agent in charge for Honolulu: Rooting out public corruption is priority no. 1 in the new year
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii has more than its fair share of dirty politicians. The FBI made 13 high-profile arrests last year in connection with public corruption scandals. And for the year ahead, FBI Honolulu Special Agent in Charge Steven Merrill says public corruption will be the “no. 1 criminal investigative...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii retailers say shoplifters are a growing threat to their bottom lines
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A spike in thefts is just the latest headache for many local retailers already struggling from inflation and the impacts of the pandemic. James Gieschen, owner of Sugar Sugar Hawaii, said shoplifting is one of the top things eating into her bottom line. Across all four of...
