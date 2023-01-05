Read full article on original website
Driver Injured In East Windsor Shooting After Leaving Hartford Night Club
Police asked the public for information after a victim was shot multiple times while driving in Connecticut. Troopers in Hartford County received a report of shots fired on I-91 northbound in East Windsor near Exit 44 at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, Connecticut State Police reported. The victim...
Eyewitness News
Police find missing East Hartford man with dementia
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - UPDATE: Police say Robert Abrom has been found. Police say they are looking for a 72-year-old man who left his East Hartford home on Saturday. Robert Abrom left his home around 1:00 pm to go for a walk, police say. His family reported him missing...
NBC Connecticut
1 Dead After Shooting at New Haven Inn
West Haven Man Shot Dead On Pond Lily
Eyewitness News
Police: West Haven man shot and killed near New Haven Inn
NBC Connecticut
72-Year-Old Man With Dementia Missing From East Hartford Found in Newington
A 72-year-old man with dementia who was missing from East Hartford has been found in Newington. Police said Robert Abrom was reported missing by his family on Saturday. His family said he left his home to go for a walk around 1 p.m. Later that evening, officers said they were notified by the family that he had not returned home.
Second Person Dies After 4 Found Shot In Car In Hamden
A second person has died after Connecticut State Police found four people shot in a vehicle. The incident took place in New Haven County around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 on Route 15 in Hamden. According to Connecticut State Police, troopers responded to a report of several people in...
NBC Connecticut
Person in Critical Condition After Shooting at New Haven Inn
CT Man, Age 30, Fighting For Life Following Shooting
A 30-year-old Connecticut man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot on a city street.The incident took place in New Haven around 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4, on Chapel Street, between Beers Street and Orchard Street. Responding officers located a 30-year-old New Haven man who ha…
New Britain Herald
New Britain teen set to face sentencing next month in connection with fatal crash
NEW BRITAIN -- A young city man is expected to face sentencing early next month in connection with a fatal crash in New Britain. Luis Pagan-Gonzalez, 18, remains held on $600,000 bond while he awaits sentencing. He is scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court on Feb. 2, following an appearance on Thursday.
Eyewitness News
New Haven officers charged with mans paralysis put blame on responding EMT’s
New Haven officers charged with mans paralysis put blame on responding EMT’s. The New Haven officers accused in the case of a man who was paralyzed in police custody over the summer have filed a complaint against the EMT’s who responded. Updated: 17 hours ago. Williams was killed...
Eyewitness News
Guilford police warn of police impersonator scam
GUILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Guilford Police say they have received numerous calls regarding a scam targeting residents and businesses. The scammers are using a “spoofed” number which changes the information transmitted to you caller ID to appear to be the main police line. The caller has identified themselves...
1 seriously hurt in West Hartford head-on collision
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was seriously injured after a head-on collision on Garfield Road & Boulevard in West Hartford Friday night, according to police. West Hartford police said at least one person suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital. Police said the roadway is closed from Ridgewood Road to Fairlee […]
fox61.com
Raw Body Cam: East Haven police arrest suspect after chase
The Office of the Inspector General released body camera footage showing an officer-involved shooting arrest in Milford. The incident is under investigation.
Eyewitness News
Overnight fire rips through historic building in Enfield
State Police identify Wallingford accident victim
A second vehicle, driven by Sharoya Hall , 39, of New York, New York, in the left lane, left the roadway into the grass center median. Hall was ejected from her vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene
Eyewitness News
Police release body cam footage of Edgar Ismalej-Gomez's arrest
Body camera footage shows East Haven police officers chase and apprehend a suspect on I-95 in Milford. Norm Pattis can not practice law for six months. Meteorologist Scot Haney said once Friday's disturbance moves out, the state is in for a pretty good stretch of weather. Here's his mid-morning forecast.
Eyewitness News
Police made an arrest for the spree of robberies across the state
MIDDLETOWN, CT. (WFSB) - Between August 2021 to December 2021, police investigated a number of armed robberies, car jackings, and stolen motor vehicles. Police arrested 25-year old Christian Velez from New Britain on December 14. He was responsible for the armed robbery of the Sunoco gas station on October 27...
News 12
'It's just not OK.' Family of second New Year's Day shooting victim grieves loss
A second Bridgeport man has died following a New Year's Day shooting on Route 15 in Hamden. Investigators say Qualon Wilkes, 22, was pronounced dead on Jan. 5 at the hospital. Wilkes was among three men involved in a shooting on Route 15 on New Year's Day in Hamden. Adrian Lopez, 23, of Bridgeport was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering a gunshot wound. One other man inside the car at the time of the shooting, Mark Dunbar, 26, of Bridgeport, suffered injuries not considered to be life-threatening.
darientimes.com
Thief filmed stealing package from East Haven home, police say
EAST HAVEN — Police are asking for help identifying a person who was caught on camera allegedly stealing a package delivered to a local home. In a 26-second video of the incident shared on Facebook Friday afternoon, the thief is depicted as a passenger in a white Toyota Corolla, police said. The car pulls into the driveway of a tan house with blue shutters and solar panels on the roof.
