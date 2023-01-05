ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Police find missing East Hartford man with dementia

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - UPDATE: Police say Robert Abrom has been found. Police say they are looking for a 72-year-old man who left his East Hartford home on Saturday. Robert Abrom left his home around 1:00 pm to go for a walk, police say. His family reported him missing...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

1 Dead After Shooting at New Haven Inn

One person has died after a shooting at the New Haven Inn on Friday night. Officers received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and a call about someone shot at the motel on Pond Lily Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. According to police, officers at the scene found 41-year-old Charles Miller,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

West Haven Man Shot Dead On Pond Lily

A 41-year-old West Haven man named Charles Miller was shot and killed on Pond Lily Avenue on the far west side of town Friday night, becoming the city’s second homicide victim of the year — and the third in the past week. New Haven Police Department spokesperson Officer...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: West Haven man shot and killed near New Haven Inn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a West Haven man was shot and killed near the New Haven Inn Friday night. The shooting happened just before 8:00 pm on Pond Lily Ave. in New Haven. Police say they received a call reporting a person shot between Valley Street and...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

72-Year-Old Man With Dementia Missing From East Hartford Found in Newington

A 72-year-old man with dementia who was missing from East Hartford has been found in Newington. Police said Robert Abrom was reported missing by his family on Saturday. His family said he left his home to go for a walk around 1 p.m. Later that evening, officers said they were notified by the family that he had not returned home.
NEWINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

Second Person Dies After 4 Found Shot In Car In Hamden

A second person has died after Connecticut State Police found four people shot in a vehicle. The incident took place in New Haven County around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 on Route 15 in Hamden. According to Connecticut State Police, troopers responded to a report of several people in...
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person in Critical Condition After Shooting at New Haven Inn

A person is in "extremely critical" condition after a shooting at the New Haven Inn Friday night, according to officials. City officials said the shooting happened at the motel on Pond Lily Avenue. A person was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. No additional information...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

CT Man, Age 30, Fighting For Life Following Shooting

A 30-year-old Connecticut man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot on a city street.The incident took place in New Haven around 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4, on Chapel Street, between Beers Street and Orchard Street. Responding officers located a 30-year-old New Haven man who ha…
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Guilford police warn of police impersonator scam

GUILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Guilford Police say they have received numerous calls regarding a scam targeting residents and businesses. The scammers are using a “spoofed” number which changes the information transmitted to you caller ID to appear to be the main police line. The caller has identified themselves...
GUILFORD, CT
WTNH

1 seriously hurt in West Hartford head-on collision

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was seriously injured after a head-on collision on Garfield Road & Boulevard in West Hartford Friday night, according to police. West Hartford police said at least one person suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital. Police said the roadway is closed from Ridgewood Road to Fairlee […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Overnight fire rips through historic building in Enfield

New Haven officers charged with mans paralysis put blame on responding EMT’s. The New Haven officers accused in the case of a man who was paralyzed in police custody over the summer have filed a complaint against the EMT’s who responded. New Haven officers charged with mans paralysis...
ENFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police release body cam footage of Edgar Ismalej-Gomez's arrest

Body camera footage shows East Haven police officers chase and apprehend a suspect on I-95 in Milford. Norm Pattis can not practice law for six months. Meteorologist Scot Haney said once Friday's disturbance moves out, the state is in for a pretty good stretch of weather. Here's his mid-morning forecast.
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police made an arrest for the spree of robberies across the state

MIDDLETOWN, CT. (WFSB) - Between August 2021 to December 2021, police investigated a number of armed robberies, car jackings, and stolen motor vehicles. Police arrested 25-year old Christian Velez from New Britain on December 14. He was responsible for the armed robbery of the Sunoco gas station on October 27...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
News 12

'It's just not OK.' Family of second New Year's Day shooting victim grieves loss

A second Bridgeport man has died following a New Year's Day shooting on Route 15 in Hamden. Investigators say Qualon Wilkes, 22, was pronounced dead on Jan. 5 at the hospital. Wilkes was among three men involved in a shooting on Route 15 on New Year's Day in Hamden. Adrian Lopez, 23, of Bridgeport was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering a gunshot wound. One other man inside the car at the time of the shooting, Mark Dunbar, 26, of Bridgeport, suffered injuries not considered to be life-threatening.
HAMDEN, CT
darientimes.com

Thief filmed stealing package from East Haven home, police say

EAST HAVEN — Police are asking for help identifying a person who was caught on camera allegedly stealing a package delivered to a local home. In a 26-second video of the incident shared on Facebook Friday afternoon, the thief is depicted as a passenger in a white Toyota Corolla, police said. The car pulls into the driveway of a tan house with blue shutters and solar panels on the roof.
EAST HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy