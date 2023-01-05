ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Regional supermarket chain Lowes Foods coming to Aiken

Jan. 7—Aiken will soon be getting a Lowes Foods. Information provided to the Aiken City Council ahead of Monday's meeting indicates that Lowes Foods will be the tenant of a 50,000-square-foot building to be constructed at a new shopping center on the Southside. Lowes Foods is a regional supermarket...
AIKEN, SC

