ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Is California still in a drought? New map shows impact of recent rain

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32KP4T_0k4cR2oo00

A new drought map released Thursday shows the impact of California’s wet start to winter. It’s not a miracle, but major improvements are visible when you compare this week’s drought conditions with the situation just two weeks ago.

As of Tuesday (the most recent data available), no part of California was classified in the worst drought category, “exceptional drought.” Two weeks ago, on Dec. 27, 7% of the state was in that most severe category.

The biggest improvements are in the Central Valley, where the maroon-shaded “exceptional drought” classification has disappeared entirely. The area of California in the next-worst category, also shrunk by about 8%.

Photos: ‘Bomb cyclone’ hits California

Compare the differences between this week’s map and two weeks ago in the slider photos below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fON2R_0k4cR2oo00
(Photos: U.S. Drought Monitor)

Even with weeks of rain, about 98% of the state is still considered to be in a “moderate drought” or worse.

January’s storms won’t be enough to officially end the state’s ongoing drought, now entering its fourth year, officials say.

“This is really going to help a lot with the short-term drought in Northern California, perhaps even erase short-term drought conditions, but it’s going to take a lot more to completely obviate the longer term, multi-year drought impacts,” Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA, told CNN .

1.9M California inflation relief checks to be sent in 2023, state estimates: Are you eligible?

The storm drenching California this week is the latest of three atmospheric rivers in the last week to reach the drought-stricken state . At least two people have died in connection with the latest storm.

Atmospheric rivers, named by researchers in the 1990s, occur globally but are especially significant on the U.S. West Coast, where they create 30% to 50% of annual precipitation, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The U.S. Drought Monitor updates its maps every Thursday. Parts of the state are expected to see rain every day between now and then, so we may see even more improvement in drought conditions next week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

‘Bomb cyclone’ begins forming off California coast (photos)

“As we prepare for the incoming weather, let’s take a moment to pause and look at the visible imagery and marvel at what Mother Nature is sending our way,” the National Weather Service Bay Area wrote Tuesday afternoon. KTLA’s sister station KRON reports. The image shows the beginnings of a “bomb cyclone” formation over the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California

The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Long Range Weather Warning Issued for Southern California with Secondary Storm Pattern Developing for the Week of Jan 8

Southern California Weather Force has issued a Long-Range Weather Warning effective now, starting the end of this weekend and going through this week, and into the following weekend as multiple storm systems will be expected to return, stronger than the current pattern we are temporarily leaving after today. This is an upgrade from the Long-Range Weather Advisory issued for this same period back on January 2nd so let me take you into my time machine and read on for details …
CALIFORNIA STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar

Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Poorest Town in California

The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the five years ending in 2021. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Talk KIT

The Cheapest Place to Live in California

With as many people are moving out of California, there may be reason to move there just as much. Whether it's just looking for a new life somewhere else or maybe just trying to move to a place with less snow and wind, California may not be such a bad option. But you always hear how expensive it is to live there. Well, if you shop around you're sure to find a place to settle. With so many options in such a long state, where would be a good place to start? Well, if you're looking for the cheapest place to live that still provides everything you might need there's one spot that is deemed exactly that.
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Deadly Yellowstone supervolcano could cause a 'nuclear winter' and kill 90,000

Slide 1 of 16: One of the magma reservoirs underneath the Yellowstone Caldera, a huge crater and supervolcano, holds a lot more liquid molten rock than scientists previously estimated, suggests new research published in Science. Photo: Dan Meyers/Unsplash. A lot more liquid molten rock. One of the magma reservoirs underneath...
outsidemagazine

Huge Waves Are Demolishing California’s Coastline

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. As multiple atmospheric rivers pummel the Pacific Coast, Californians have been watching their coastline change shape—and surfers have been hunting down sheltered spots to take advantage of the swell. While the biggest waves came Thursday, the National Weather Service (NWS) extended a high-surf warning, which was originally set to expire at 9 A.M. Friday, to 9 P.M. this evening (though it was downgraded to an advisory).
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
natureworldnews.com

Could Recent Cascadia Earthquakes in California Herald "The Big One," Long Overdue Catastrophic Seismic Activity?

Recent Cascadia Earthquakes felt in California have sparked discussions and speculation that they may be the precursor to the long-overdue catastrophic seismic activity known as "the Big One." Some claim that the recent earthquakes that shook Northern California are stark warnings of even stronger ones to come. Experts from different...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

KTLA

96K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy