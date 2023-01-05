Read full article on original website
Related
7 Reasons While Living in Idaho and the Magic Valley Sucks
The state of Idaho is a beautiful place to live, with amazing lakes, mountains, hot springs, and some of the best hiking and camping you will find in the country. The state isn't too populated and the natural beauty is unrivaled. Most people that call Idaho home enjoy it and think it is a great place to live, but some things make living in the Gem State not so enjoyable. While there are many pros, there are a few things that make living in Idaho, specifically, the Magic Valley, suck.
Idaho Driving Habits Make January One Of Deadliest Travel Months
Anyone who has a driver's license in southern Idaho knows how tricky it can be navigating icy area roadways. January is among the deadliest months in the Gem State for work commuting and road trips due to the fact that many Idaho drivers don't follow the one safety rule that is preached by law enforcement on television, radio, and social media.
Why you Want to Avoid or Visit the Weirdest Town Idaho Has
Traveling is one of the true joys in life. Getting to see other cultures, and climates, and seeing the world is something that many of us thrive to do. Sometimes the places we visit live up to the hype, while other times a destination may disappoint. They can disappoint for different reasons, such as being too crowded, boring, not what your expectations were, or perhaps the place is weird. That term can mean different things, but we have all been to places that were a little odd and different than we are used to and expected. Each state has a few weird towns, and Idaho is not excluded, but which town in the Gem State is the weirdest?
Flashback: Remember When Big Cats Escaped Ligertown In Southern Idaho?
This could easily be the craziest Southern Idaho story I’ve ever heard. And that is saying something because we have had insane things happen here in recent decades. Flashback: When Dozens Of Big Cats Escaped Ligertown In Southern Idaho. I ran across this story as part of a photo...
Watch As Confused Idaho Mountain Lion Realizes Lunch Is A Fake Deer
Add this to the list of things I never really thought about. What do wild cats think of our man-made hunting decoys?. Watch This Idaho Mountain Lion Get Confused By A Mediocre Deer Decoy. I'm not a hunter so this isn't something I've ever concerned myself with. I do know...
Don’t Tread On Me Appears at Idaho Governor’s Ball
I had someone text me and ask if I could share a picture I referenced from the Governor’s Ball, which took place Saturday at the Capitol in Boise. This was Monday morning, and I had been talking about the case of Sara Walton Brady. She was the mom arrested in Meridian for taking her kids to a public park during the infamous COVID lockdown of 2020.
Idaho Raffle Winners Announced
NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)— A Nampa couple plan to use their winnings from the Idaho $1,000,000 Dollar raffle for retirement after they discovered they had the winning ticket Tuesday. The Idaho Lottery announced Steve and Kim Mitchel won the popular $1,000,000 prize. Kim said she checked their tickets after watching the news— one was close, but not a winner—then the second ticket was the top prize. She then called her husband who didn’t believe her at first, “I thought she was messing with me,” Steve added. “Once she convinced me, I told her I’d be home in a few minutes.” The couple claimed their ticket when the Idaho Lottery first opened their door the next day; the last Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle winner waited a little more than a week before the deadline was up to claim the prize. Two $10,000 tickets have yet to be claimed, they were sold in Bannock and Bonneville counties. The Nampa Maverik that sold the winning ticket will also get $20,000.
2023 Southern Idaho Home and Garden Show
This year the Southern Idaho Home and Garden Show will take place from February 10 to 12 at the CSI Expo Center. Friday and Saturday the show will be open from 10 am to 7 pm and Sunday the show runs from 10 am to 3 pm (so you can go to the show and get home in time for the Superbowl). Admission is $5 for ages over 12 and free for those under 12.
Extended Period Of Snow Predicted For Magic Valley By Week’s End
January began with snowfall throughout southern Idaho beginning shortly after the Christmas holiday, and current satellite data for the region indicates another storm will likely bring several inches of snow by Sunday night. Idaho fans of the snow are getting their wish in this new year of 2023. Southern Idaho...
Is The Latest Idaho In-N-Out Burger Location Information For 2023 True?
In-N-Out Burger coming to Idaho is not new news. The idea has been thrown around for a few years about possible dates, plans, and locations but it wasn’t until recently that things started coming together. Now there’s a new social media post being shared that appears to give a concrete timeline for the first In-N-Out restaurant in Idaho, but it may be fake.
Man Charged in University Student Killings Arrives in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The suspect in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has arrived in Idaho, where he is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University, was flown by Pennsylvania State Police...
The 8 Weirdest Things that Happened in Idaho in 2022
A new year has officially begun and many of us are excited to say goodbye to 2022. While the year was not great for many of us, that doesn't mean that we won't have some fond memories of the year. There was some odd behavior that took place last year, and many of us will shake our heads, laugh, or ask the question, 'why?' Why did some of these things happen and what were people thinking of? Here are some of the most bizarre and odd things that took place in Twin Falls, the Magic Valley, and the state of Idaho in 2022.
Check Out These 3 Fantastic Hobbit Inspired Homes Around Idaho
Normally when I look through Zillow or Airbnb listings, I focus on the homes available in Idaho. I’m not in the market to buy anything and after the recent holiday season, I have no desire to travel to a vacation rental. I just love looking at the architecture in the Gem State. But one house I just found that I love isn’t in Idaho, but it’s close.
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 3
An Idaho teenager has been featured in a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Lane Cooper Smith?. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse is an effort by state police to assist with locating missing and endangered juveniles and adults. There are currently more than 70 active cases on the website featuring individuals throughout the state of Idaho.
Meridian Man Hit by SUV and Truck On I-84
MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-A pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 84 on Saturday afternoon near Meridian. According to Idaho State Police, the 32-year-old man had been seen running on the interstate a little after 12 p.m. when he was first struck by an SUV then by a semi-truck near Eagle Road. Neither the driver of the truck or SUV were reported to have injuries from the crash. The incident blocked traffic for more than two hours causing a significant backup. The incident remains under investigation.
Idaho’s Favorite Soda Pop is a Familiar Brand
Idaho’s favorite soft drink is nothing unusual. Earlier this week we looked at what people here call soft drinks. Pop is still the most common reference, but soda is making inroads. I grew up saying pop, but then lived most of my adult life in soda country. I now usually say the latter and it makes me feel like a turncoat. Soft drinks would actually be the name used in some parts of the country. In parts of Massachusetts, they say tonic, though. Soda is gaining on the tonic.
Why is Ron DeSantis on the Radio in Idaho?
You may be hearing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Idaho radio. He’s appearing in a commercial promoting something called an Article V Convention. A Convention of the States is another name. Article V of the Constitution of the United States allows the states to call a convention to amend the current document. The Republican DeSantis wants the states to convene and approve term limits for members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.
What Does Idaho Say? Pop or Soda?
Idahoans still favor pop. Soda is gaining. Check out this link from Business Insider. The map is great. It shows most of the northern tier, west of Syracuse, New York, says pop. Much of the deep south still call it Coke. That’s a bit like tissues being called Kleenex, where the brand becomes so well known that it becomes the definition of the product. The northeast and the southwest are soda territories.
Is Idaho Student Loan Debt A Valid Reason For GoFundMe?
Although it has its dark side, the Internet is an amazing tool. People use it to access information, date, manage businesses, perform occupational duties, purchase goods, book travel, teach, and raise money. GoFundMe has been the most popular platform for people to raise money for various causes for over a decade now, but there are some questionable fundraising efforts playing out on the website.
Idahoans Suck at Obeying this Road Rule that Could Lead to Death
Everybody seems to have some sort of road rage. It may be something small like being annoyed by someone leaving their blinker on or being cut off, or it may be that you naturally drive angry all the time. Unless drivers are driving exactly the way we do and prefer for them to, odds are you will end up irritated one way or another. There is one rule of the road that the residents of Idaho seem to be particularly bad at in the Magic Valley, and it could cost other drivers their lives if people don't fix it soon.
News Radio 1310 KLIX
Twin Falls, ID
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0