Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
Murder of Four Students Rocks College Town, Suspect Pleads InnocenceMoscow, ID
Idaho college killings: How DNA led to the Kohberger arrest
Investigators used crime scene DNA and DNA from Bryan Kohberger's father to lead to an arrest.
kidnewsradio.com
Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A knife sheath with male DNA found near a victim. A cell phone pinged a dozen times near the crime scene. A surviving roommate coming face-to-face with the suspect. These are some of the chilling new details that we learned from a newly unsealed...
Pa. taxpayers to pick up tab for transporting Idaho slaying suspect on state police plane
The man who has captured worldwide attention as the accused killer of four University of Idaho students was transported to Idaho late Wednesday on a plane belonging to the Pennsylvania State Police. The fixed wing single-engine airplane is one of eight aircraft in the state police fleet that assist in...
What we learned about Pennsylvania man arraigned for four Idaho murders
The murders of four University of Idaho students in November was a mystery that transfixed the nation. The question many asked was who would stab to death four young people in their rental apartment located in a quiet college town?. Investigators believe the mystery may have been solved when 28-year-old...
kidnewsradio.com
Gov. Little publicly sworn in for second term as Idaho’s 33rd Governor
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little was publicly sworn in for his second term as Idaho’s 33rd Governor Friday and delivered his Second Inaugural Address, pledging to continue leading our state’s tremendous economic success and staying on course by focusing on meaningful investments in schools. The...
wkok.com
Report: Coroner Updates Geisinger Shooting Suspect Info
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — WBRE is reporting… The Columbia County Coroner released updated information on Thursday regarding the sole suspect in a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy R. Reese, 48-year-old David Morgan, of Mount Carmel, was the ex-boyfriend and sole suspect in the shooting death of 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick. Officials say Wetzel finished her shift on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center Danville and was walking to her car just after 5:00 p.m. when she was shot several times, killing her instantly. Police say the person of interest in the Geisinger shooting fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV, believed to be a Ford Edge.
kidnewsradio.com
DEQ awards nearly $1.4 million to 24 drinking water and wastewater systems across Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) announced the award of $1,322,843 to 24 drinking water and wastewater systems to help the facilities evaluate system deficiencies and determine necessary upgrades, as part of Governor Brad Little’s “Leading Idaho” plan. “Families, farmers, ranchers,...
Idaho murders: Everything you need to know about suspect Bryan Kohberger's arrest
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger was arrested nearly seven weeks after four students were brutally slain in their beds. DailyMail.com answers your questions about the arrest.
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation grants for motorized trails
SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Salmon-Challis National Forest is seeking public comment on two grant applications with the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) Recreational Grant Program to support a motorized trail crew that will maintain approximately 275 miles of motorized trails between Challis and Stanley. The trails...
kidnewsradio.com
Wyoming state flags to fly at half staff Monday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Fremont County from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in honor and memory of Representative William (Bill) Budd Jr. Budd represented Fremont...
Philly Duo Stole $125K From Pennsylvania Skill Machines: AG
A pair of Philadelphia men took a gamble by stealing dozens of Pennsylvania Skill game machines from stores and shops across the region, says Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Brandyn Warren, 22, and Antoine Laster, 28, were arrested following a six-month investigation into a string of thefts targeting gaming cabinets and ATMs at 7-Elevens and gas stations throughout greater Philly, Shapiro said in a statement Friday, Jan. 6.
Lancaster Farming
PA Farm Show Crowns Apple Pie Champion
HARRISBURG, Pa. — For Elouise Caseman of Shunk, Pa., opening day of the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show represented a series of firsts. Caseman, 90, representing Sullivan County Agricultural Society, took fifth place at the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest (Lehigh County resident and 2022 Kempton Fair champion Lorrie Rauch took the blue), but it was the first-ever trip to the state competition for her county, where Caseman took first place for both her apple pie and her chili at the 2022 Sullivan County Fair.
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho Farm and Ranch Succession Planning Course
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State Department of Agriculture’s Idaho Farm and Ranch Center announced its new online Succession Planning Course. The 28-lesson course allows producers to work at their own pace to learn the process of succession planning, identify generational goals, start family conversations and create a transfer management plan.
kidnewsradio.com
Watch Gov. Little Inauguration and 2023 State of the State Address
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little invites Idahoans to participate in Inaugural events and to watch his upcoming State of the State Address. Governor Little and his family will attend a prayer service at St. Michael’s Episcopal Cathedral, located at 518 N. 8th St. in Boise, at 10 a.m.
Pennsylvania police looking for suspect that ran off after traffic stop; Passenger jumped off cliff and was injured
Local police say they are looking for a suspect that ran off after a traffic stop. Pennsylvania state police say they observed traffic violations on a Black Dodge Durango in the area of Ohio River Blvd and California Ave in Pittsburgh. During the stop, police say the Dodge ran off and eventually crashed. Both the […]
kidnewsradio.com
Comments sought on IDPR grant proposals
JEROME, Idaho (KIFI) — The Sawtooth National Forest seeks public comments on several proposed projects for which the forest is seeking grant money from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation. Each year, the State of Idaho awards funds raised through the sale of a variety of boating, recreation,...
Hospitalizations, deaths and cases up as CDC puts 7 PA counties at high COVID level
The CDC reports 15.4% of Americans ages 5 and older have the updated COVID-19 booster shot. Check out latest data from Pennsylvania, plus the community level map.
kidnewsradio.com
Polio survivor, local author, adventurer featured at local bookstore
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Polio survivor, local author, adventurer; not exclusively in that order. Scott Hancock is many things, and his writing highlights the people of Eastern Idaho. His book “Tales from the High Lonesome” recently reached amazon’s bestseller list on downloads. “When I first got...
COVID in Pa. weekly update, Jan. 5: Cases, hospitalizations rise
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2023, there were 15,177 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Dec. 28, through Tuesday, Jan. 3. The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as follows: The total […]
See a flock of turkeys? The Pa. Game Commission wants you to report where and when
If you see a flock of turkeys, the Pennsylvania Game Commission wants to know where. The commission is asking people to report the flocks between now and March 15 by using a website to report the date, location and the type of land where the birds were seen - public, private or unknown.
