Moscow, ID

Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A knife sheath with male DNA found near a victim. A cell phone pinged a dozen times near the crime scene. A surviving roommate coming face-to-face with the suspect. These are some of the chilling new details that we learned from a newly unsealed...
MOSCOW, ID
Gov. Little publicly sworn in for second term as Idaho’s 33rd Governor

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little was publicly sworn in for his second term as Idaho’s 33rd Governor Friday and delivered his Second Inaugural Address, pledging to continue leading our state’s tremendous economic success and staying on course by focusing on meaningful investments in schools. The...
IDAHO STATE
Report: Coroner Updates Geisinger Shooting Suspect Info

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — WBRE is reporting… The Columbia County Coroner released updated information on Thursday regarding the sole suspect in a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy R. Reese, 48-year-old David Morgan, of Mount Carmel, was the ex-boyfriend and sole suspect in the shooting death of 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick. Officials say Wetzel finished her shift on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center Danville and was walking to her car just after 5:00 p.m. when she was shot several times, killing her instantly. Police say the person of interest in the Geisinger shooting fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV, believed to be a Ford Edge.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation grants for motorized trails

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Salmon-Challis National Forest is seeking public comment on two grant applications with the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) Recreational Grant Program to support a motorized trail crew that will maintain approximately 275 miles of motorized trails between Challis and Stanley. The trails...
IDAHO STATE
Wyoming state flags to fly at half staff Monday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Fremont County from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in honor and memory of Representative William (Bill) Budd Jr. Budd represented Fremont...
WYOMING STATE
Philly Duo Stole $125K From Pennsylvania Skill Machines: AG

A pair of Philadelphia men took a gamble by stealing dozens of Pennsylvania Skill game machines from stores and shops across the region, says Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Brandyn Warren, 22, and Antoine Laster, 28, were arrested following a six-month investigation into a string of thefts targeting gaming cabinets and ATMs at 7-Elevens and gas stations throughout greater Philly, Shapiro said in a statement Friday, Jan. 6.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PA Farm Show Crowns Apple Pie Champion

HARRISBURG, Pa. — For Elouise Caseman of Shunk, Pa., opening day of the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show represented a series of firsts. Caseman, 90, representing Sullivan County Agricultural Society, took fifth place at the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest (Lehigh County resident and 2022 Kempton Fair champion Lorrie Rauch took the blue), but it was the first-ever trip to the state competition for her county, where Caseman took first place for both her apple pie and her chili at the 2022 Sullivan County Fair.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Idaho Farm and Ranch Succession Planning Course

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State Department of Agriculture’s Idaho Farm and Ranch Center announced its new online Succession Planning Course. The 28-lesson course allows producers to work at their own pace to learn the process of succession planning, identify generational goals, start family conversations and create a transfer management plan.
IDAHO STATE
Watch Gov. Little Inauguration and 2023 State of the State Address

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little invites Idahoans to participate in Inaugural events and to watch his upcoming State of the State Address. Governor Little and his family will attend a prayer service at St. Michael’s Episcopal Cathedral, located at 518 N. 8th St. in Boise, at 10 a.m.
IDAHO STATE
Comments sought on IDPR grant proposals

JEROME, Idaho (KIFI) — The Sawtooth National Forest seeks public comments on several proposed projects for which the forest is seeking grant money from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation. Each year, the State of Idaho awards funds raised through the sale of a variety of boating, recreation,...
IDAHO STATE
Polio survivor, local author, adventurer featured at local bookstore

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Polio survivor, local author, adventurer; not exclusively in that order. Scott Hancock is many things, and his writing highlights the people of Eastern Idaho. His book “Tales from the High Lonesome” recently reached amazon’s bestseller list on downloads. “When I first got...
IDAHO STATE
COVID in Pa. weekly update, Jan. 5: Cases, hospitalizations rise

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2023, there were 15,177 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Dec. 28, through Tuesday, Jan. 3. The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as follows: The total […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

