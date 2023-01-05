Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’ShamsCleveland, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
From Cleveland Chili to Cincinnati Kielbasa: A Tour of Ohio's Tasty TreatsOhio State
NBC Sports
Justin Turner's jersey number might not sit well with Red Sox fans
The Boston Red Sox officially announced the signing of veteran slugger Justin Turner on Friday. That announcement came with his addition to the team website, where the number next to his name may have some fans scratching their heads. If RedSox.com is accurate, Turner will wear the No. 2 on...
Surprising update on DJ LeMahieu’s status changes Yankees’ 2023 outlook
So much has happened with the New York Yankees over the last month that we’ve perhaps forgotten about DJ LeMahieu’s injury situation heading into 2023. In fact, the last we wrote about it was Nov. 29! That’s a long time. There’s been a whole lot of nothing...
Report: Nelson Cruz has received offers for 2023 season
Veteran slugger Nelson Cruz had a down year with the Nationals in 2022 and turned 42 over the summer, but the seven-time All-Star doesn’t appear to be considering retirement. Cruz said in a radio appearance on "Grandes en los Deportes" in his native Dominican Republic that he’s already received...
Former Phillies pitcher, MLB all-star has died
Former Major League Baseball pitcher Bill Campbell has died after a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. Campbell had reportedly been in hospice care in the Chicago area. Campbell spent the 1984 season with the Philadelphia Phillies, posting a 6-5 record with a 3.43 era and one save. Campbell...
‘Undignified’ ex-Yankees ace takes huge pay cut for 2023
Masahiro Tanaka isn’t going anywhere. The Japan Times reports the former New York Yankees ace is remaining with the Rakuten Golden Eagles of Nippon Professional Baseball, signing “for a reported 2023 salary of ¥475 million ($3.6 million) plus incentives on Saturday, taking a huge cut from the ¥900 million he is said to have earned in each of the past two years.”
Red Sox Make Surprise Cut After Officially Announcing Justin Turner Signing
The Boston Red Sox's corresponding move for signing corner infielder Justin Turner creates another hole on the roster.
Dodgers News: Chris Taylor Sad But Excited After Seeing Long Time Teammates Leave This Winter
The huge roster turnover also has it's effects on the clubhouse
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Yardbarker
Cubs release former starter from 2022 roster
The Chicago Cubs are continuing their offseason moves with the release of a former starter from last season. This player was someone who the team found a replacement for in the free-agency market. With their addition of a better player, the Cubs felt it was best to release this former...
Padres land former top prospect to join stacked staff
The San Diego Padres have added another piece to their already stacked staff for 2023 that could end up being a low-risk, high-reward signing. Former Tampa Bay Rays top prospect Brent Honeywell, who spent last season with the Oakland Athletics organization, is joining the Padres on a split contract depending on if he pitches in the Majors or Minors. More information from Jeff Passan is below:
KSDK
Are the Cardinals about to make a trade? What free agents are left to help them in 2023 | Locked On Cardinals
Jim Bowden of The Athletic released a new article and mentioned the St. Louis Cardinals making a trade. What Free Agents are available that could help the Cardinals?
Yardbarker
Yankees still have time to clear $35 million off the books by trading 2 players
The New York Yankees are desperately trying to stay below the third luxury tax threshold, otherwise known as the “Steve Cohen tax.” With the next threshold settling in at $293 million, the Yankees currently have a projected $290 million in allocated salary after arbitration. With that being the case, offloading a few big contracts would be advisable, but it is easier said than done.
Despite release, Trevor Bauer says Dodgers wanted him to return
Less than 24 hours after Major League Baseball reinstated pitcher Trevor Bauer, the Los Angeles Dodgers officially cut ties with the former Cy Young winner, designating him for assignment on Friday. While the move by the Dodgers to part ways with Bauer comes as no surprise, the 31-year-old is telling...
Former Dodgers Playoff Hero Reacts to Justin Turner's Statement on Him
Kike Hernandez credits major league impact to the former Dodger
Yardbarker
The Importance Of Josh Donaldson To The Yankees
When the New York Yankees traded for Josh Donaldson last offseason, many fans expected to get the former MVP level of play. However, they got far from that. Donaldson struggled throughout his first year in the Bronx, hitting just .222 with 15 home runs. While he played solid defense, this...
CBS Sports
Carlos Correa signing: Why his free agency has been saga of incomplete deals, unsure owners and old injuries
Although more than two weeks have passed since star infielder Carlos Correa reached an agreement with the New York Mets on a 12-year deal worth $315 million, the two sides have yet to finalize the arrangement. The hold-up is suspected to stem from concerns the Mets have about Correa's lower right leg.
Yardbarker
Yankees have to fend off 4 competitors looking to trade for OF Bryan Reynolds
If the New York Yankees want to take a significant step forward and mortgage their future to reach the World Series in 2023, trading for Pittsburgh Pirates star outfielder Bryan Reynolds is an easy choice. The Pirates are looking for star pitching prospects in return, but the Yankees don’t have...
Craig Kimbrel reveals why he chose Phillies in MLB free agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers exchanged AJ Pollock for Craig Kimbrel prior to the 2022 season to bolster their bullpen depth. Alas, Kimbrel fell short of expectations in Dodger blue, as he lost the closer job late in the season following a string of poor performances. Nevertheless, Kimbrel remains elite in missing bats, and the Philadelphia Phillies came calling this offseason as a result in an attempt to buy low on the formerly elite closer.
Yardbarker
Yankees Drawing Interest From Munetaka Murakami
The New York Yankees have commonly been a potential destination for Japanese baseball players, and now it appears that Munetaka Murakami is also interested. Murakami, a 22-year-old third and first baseman, is the premium bat in Japan. Last season, he hit .318 with a staggering 56 home runs and 134...
Yardbarker
The Yankees might’ve made a big mistake in free agency
Most are aware that the New York Yankees have a vacant left field position heading into spring training next month. Management has already indicated they are confident in the options already on the roster, notably Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks, but a significant upgrade isn’t out of the question. It is possible that Cashman finally executes a deal to acquire Bryan Reynolds from the Pittsburgh Pirates, but that won’t be happening unless the Pirates reduce their asking price, which is currently egregious.
