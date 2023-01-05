ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NBC Sports

Justin Turner's jersey number might not sit well with Red Sox fans

The Boston Red Sox officially announced the signing of veteran slugger Justin Turner on Friday. That announcement came with his addition to the team website, where the number next to his name may have some fans scratching their heads. If RedSox.com is accurate, Turner will wear the No. 2 on...
BOSTON, MA
PennLive.com

Former Phillies pitcher, MLB all-star has died

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Bill Campbell has died after a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. Campbell had reportedly been in hospice care in the Chicago area. Campbell spent the 1984 season with the Philadelphia Phillies, posting a 6-5 record with a 3.43 era and one save. Campbell...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

‘Undignified’ ex-Yankees ace takes huge pay cut for 2023

Masahiro Tanaka isn’t going anywhere. The Japan Times reports the former New York Yankees ace is remaining with the Rakuten Golden Eagles of Nippon Professional Baseball, signing “for a reported 2023 salary of ¥475 million ($3.6 million) plus incentives on Saturday, taking a huge cut from the ¥900 million he is said to have earned in each of the past two years.”
NEW YORK STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Cubs release former starter from 2022 roster

The Chicago Cubs are continuing their offseason moves with the release of a former starter from last season. This player was someone who the team found a replacement for in the free-agency market. With their addition of a better player, the Cubs felt it was best to release this former...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Padres land former top prospect to join stacked staff

The San Diego Padres have added another piece to their already stacked staff for 2023 that could end up being a low-risk, high-reward signing. Former Tampa Bay Rays top prospect Brent Honeywell, who spent last season with the Oakland Athletics organization, is joining the Padres on a split contract depending on if he pitches in the Majors or Minors. More information from Jeff Passan is below:
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees still have time to clear $35 million off the books by trading 2 players

The New York Yankees are desperately trying to stay below the third luxury tax threshold, otherwise known as the “Steve Cohen tax.” With the next threshold settling in at $293 million, the Yankees currently have a projected $290 million in allocated salary after arbitration. With that being the case, offloading a few big contracts would be advisable, but it is easier said than done.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

The Importance Of Josh Donaldson To The Yankees

When the New York Yankees traded for Josh Donaldson last offseason, many fans expected to get the former MVP level of play. However, they got far from that. Donaldson struggled throughout his first year in the Bronx, hitting just .222 with 15 home runs. While he played solid defense, this...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees have to fend off 4 competitors looking to trade for OF Bryan Reynolds

If the New York Yankees want to take a significant step forward and mortgage their future to reach the World Series in 2023, trading for Pittsburgh Pirates star outfielder Bryan Reynolds is an easy choice. The Pirates are looking for star pitching prospects in return, but the Yankees don’t have...
ClutchPoints

Craig Kimbrel reveals why he chose Phillies in MLB free agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers exchanged AJ Pollock for Craig Kimbrel prior to the 2022 season to bolster their bullpen depth. Alas, Kimbrel fell short of expectations in Dodger blue, as he lost the closer job late in the season following a string of poor performances. Nevertheless, Kimbrel remains elite in missing bats, and the Philadelphia Phillies came calling this offseason as a result in an attempt to buy low on the formerly elite closer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Yankees Drawing Interest From Munetaka Murakami

The New York Yankees have commonly been a potential destination for Japanese baseball players, and now it appears that Munetaka Murakami is also interested. Murakami, a 22-year-old third and first baseman, is the premium bat in Japan. Last season, he hit .318 with a staggering 56 home runs and 134...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

The Yankees might’ve made a big mistake in free agency

Most are aware that the New York Yankees have a vacant left field position heading into spring training next month. Management has already indicated they are confident in the options already on the roster, notably Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks, but a significant upgrade isn’t out of the question. It is possible that Cashman finally executes a deal to acquire Bryan Reynolds from the Pittsburgh Pirates, but that won’t be happening unless the Pirates reduce their asking price, which is currently egregious.
BRONX, NY

