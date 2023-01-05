Read full article on original website
Inflation won’t stop 2023 auto sales growth amid chip recovery
U.S. auto sales likely rose in December and will rebound in the new year as a recovery in vehicle production will more than offset the effects of inflation and rising interest rates. Two years of semiconductor shortages and supply problems have kept vehicle production low and inventories lean. With factories...
5 ways to avoid the post-holiday blues
Sure, the holidays are filled with love, tradition, family and fun. But for many, the nonstop activity and socializing can take a toll on their mental health. The post-holiday blues — a term coined for those who experience sadness during and after the festive season — are more common than you might realize. The American Psychology Association suggested that 68% of people felt fatigued during or after the season.
