Saint Paul, MN

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Minnesota Missed Connection Simply Wants To Buy Man His ‘Favorite Pack Of Beer’

I can't get enough of the missed connection page on Craigslist. I'm not sure if it's some weird part of my brain that wants to see what is going outside my little bubble, or if I am amused to think that these get responded to on a regular enough basis that people keep posting to the page. Either way, this week's most intriguing Craigslist Missed Connection involves driving in the snow we all got, and a helpful stranger.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

The Saint Paul RiverCentre has gone to the dogs

ST PAUL, Minn — More than 1,600 dogs are competing at the Land O'Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show in St. Paul this weekend. The dog show features 197 breeds and is happening at the RiverCentre. Ticket information:. $10.50 - Adults. $5 - Children ages 5-12 $8.50 - Seniors (62+)...
SAINT PAUL, MN
106.9 KROC

Minnesotans React to US Bank Stadium’s ‘Major’ Concert Announcement

The internet was buzzing yesterday and this morning. US Bank Stadium had announced they were going to make a 'major' concert announcement today (Friday, January 6th) and people were so curious about who it could be. I mean, Taylor Swift is a huge act and she didn't even get this kind of hype. Well, the announcement came and while many people are excited, to others it was a let-down.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Icy meditations in Minnesota: Cold water dippers tout benefits

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - This winter has already brought enough snow and cold weather to make some question their choice of living in Minnesota. But in the land of 10,000 lakes we are known for embracing the cold; and on Sunday, some Minnesotans took that passion to another level. They...
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

‘I Was Heartbroken’ Minnesota Business Owner After Customer ‘Challenged’ Staff

Most of the time people are great. I worked in the service industry for about 4 years. I met my wife working that job, I've made some great friends from that job, and I also learned more about myself and what people are capable of working in the service industry. But reading what one Minnesota business owner wrote about a recent exchange between an employee and a customer seems to have really hurt not only the employee but the business owner as well.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Winters: A Helpful and Funny Guide By Minnesotans On TikTok

This has been quite a winter for Minnesota and it has only just begun. We have had about 4 or so dangerous blizzards, and I don’t think mother nature is going to quit yet. Despite this being hard on our cars, our cities and schools, as well as our peace of mind, many Minnesotans have been making TikToks to document and poke fun at why we live here, as well as showing some classic Minnesota Nice during these terrifying times.
MINNESOTA STATE
B102.7

WOW! Minnesota Airline Offering Flights for Just $39

Go ahead, rub your eyes to make sure you read that right, I'll wait. This is no joke. One Minnesota Airline is offering the cheapest flights imaginable, but these prices won't be around forever. Sun Country Airlines offers flights to a number of hubs around the country, but its flight...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Vehicle goes through ice in Leech Lake, driver escapes without injury

(Cass County, MN) -- Authorities are issuing safety tips following a vehicle that broke through the ice on Leech Lake, Minnesota. Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk says authorities responded to a vehicle breaking through the ice at 10:11 a.m on Leech Lake near Horseshoe Bay Resort. The vehicle was on a plowed roadway on the lake when a crack formed, sending the truck into the water. The driver was able to escape the vehicle without injury.
CASS COUNTY, MN
WDIO-TV

Could the Northland become the next Hollywood?

The Northland of Minnesota is home to many dramatic and excellent landscapes, and many filmmakers have taken notice. With the Banff Mountain Film Festival happening today, the Northland has become again the place for all things film. The past couple years there has been quite a resurgence in all things movie making however, has the Northland’s film industry been one of its best kept secrets, until now?
DULUTH, MN
106.9 KROC

How Often Do I Need To Rake The Snow Off My Roof In Minnesota?

It's nice not to have snow in the forecast for the next few days, it should help with the clean-up and snow-removal efforts that homeowners and cities are dealing with. Since we received more than a foot of snow the last few days, and it blew around you might have noticed that your roof is FULL of snow, so how do you know when you should rake your roof off of all that excess snow?
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Sun Country Airlines is Now Offering $39 Flights From Minnesota

If you're already getting a case of cabin fever, Sun Country Airlines just made it pretty affordable to book a trip out of Minnesota. Early to mid-January in the North Star State can sometimes be a dreary time of the year. The holiday season is over, it's cold and snowy, and there are several months of winter staring us in the face. So if you've got the itch to book a vacation, Sun Country Airlines is offering flights out of the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow Covered) Lakes... for less than $40!
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Is This Minnesota Town Really The ‘Most Unusual’ In The Entire State?

I really hate being sucked into something online, wondering if the answer that I am thinking is right, only to be let down by what the answer is. That was kind of what happened when I came across an online list that states it has the 'most unusual' town in every state. So, of course, I had to see what town was listed in Minnesota. Having lived here pretty much my entire life there are plenty of options for towns that could be called 'most unusual'. Autoreviewhub.com listed Kensington Minnesota, up in Douglas County as the most unusual, really? So what made it the 'most unusual' in Minnesota?
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Have You Jumped on This Minnesota Craze Yet?

We were away from the St. Cloud area for about 10 years. Occupational hazard of the radio biz. When we came back, some of our friends introduced us to the game of Carbles. I had never heard of it before. But it kind of reminded me of the game Aggravation. That, mixed with the game Sorry and maybe a little Chinese Checkers (can you even say that anymore?)
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Minnetonka-Based ‘Nautical Bowls’ is Expanding to St. Cloud

Nautical Bowls is expanding to the St. Cloud area in 2023. The Minnetonka-based acai bowl dining establishment began in 2018 by husband and wife duo Bryant & Rachel Amundson. They knew they wanted to start a business together that made a positive impact on the lives of others. The duo value a very healthy and active lifestyle, so they knew the business had to line up with that.
SAINT CLOUD, MN

