Cowboys to Lose Pollard, Sign 'Frankenstein' RB Replacement?
If the prophecy of one NFL guesser comes to fruition, Dallas Cowboys fans better enjoy the antics of Tony Pollard while they still can over the next few weeks. ... though another guesser offers a David Montgomery answer.
CeeDee Lamb Reveals Who Cowboys 'Must Convince' in Playoffs
“Them damn things stress me out,” CeeDee Lamb says of the Cowboys' multi-layered playoff picture. “I’m going to be honest I don’t pay too much (attention) about the scenarios."
Yardbarker
Rodney Harrison compares Steelers' George Pickens to Hall of Fame WR
Former safety Rodney Harrison faced some of the best receivers in NFL history during his career. And he sees similarities between Steelers rookie WR George Pickens and one of his former HOF teammates. "I think this guy is the steal of the draft. He reminds me of my former teammate...
Lovie Smith is one and done in Houston
Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair released a statement through the team saying he and general manager Nick Caserio informed Smith they were moving in a different direction on Sunday night. "We are grateful for his leadership and character, and we wish him the best moving forward," McNair said. "While...
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Mitch Trubisky Regrets Signing Quickly With Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Mitch Trubisky seem to be heading toward a close.
WATCH: Russell Wilson throws 20-yard TD to Courtland Sutton
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson connected with wide receiver Courtland Sutton on a 20-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Here’s video of the play, courtesy of the Broncos’ official Twitter page:. Denver now leads the Chargers 31-20 in...
Michael Strahan seemed to rip Skip Bayless during Fox's NFL pregame show
Fox Sports continues to employ Skip Bayless and the morning TV shouter continues to show why it’s embarrassment that they do. The latest example of this came last Monday night when Bayless fired off a soulless tweet about the Bills-Bengals game and the NFL playoffs while Damar Hamlin’s life was in jeopardy after suffering cardiac arrest in what was one the scariest scenes we’ve seen in professional sports.
Tri-City Herald
Realtor Tyler Lockett wanted to sell Russell Wilson’s home when QB left Seahawks. But...
Tyler Lockett has been enjoying his new real-estate license. Particularly when Russell Wilson left town last spring. Coach Pete Carroll was discussing Lockett’s many off-the-field interests Friday, two days before the team captain plays again through injuries in the Seahawks’ regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. Lockett, Seattle’s top wide receiver and eight-year veteran, passed his real-estate licensing examination and sold his first home last offseason.
Browns send star player home after negative comments
Jadeveon Clowney is set to become a free agent after the season, and it appears his time with the Cleveland Browns has come to an early conclusion. Clowney told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com on Thursday that he is “95 percent sure I won’t be back” with the Browns next season. The pass-rusher said he... The post Browns send star player home after negative comments appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Report Indicates Steelers Will Consult With QB1 Kenny Pickett Upon Off-Season Decision On OC Matt Canada
Amidst the Pittsburgh Steelers’ three-game winning streak, the offense has began to show signs of life. The running game has suddenly become very good since the Week 9 bye. As a result, it’s opened up the passing game for rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett. Pickett has taken a step forward, impressing many people around the league. His back-to-back game-winning drives have kept the black and gold’s playoff hopes alive.
Seahawks QB Geno Smith Passes Russell Wilson as Passing Leader
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has had a season to remember.
Cowboys at Commanders: Gallup vs. Hilton?
As recent Cowboys arrival T.Y. Hilton rapidly assimilates into the Cowboys’ offense, Michael Gallup may find himself with a reduced workload.
Yardbarker
Texans Legend Andre Johnson Honored To Be Hall Of Fame Finalist
Former Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson is one of 15 finalists for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame. To be enshrined, each nominee must receive at least an 80 percent approval vote from the Selection Committee at the annual meeting. Johnson was a finalist last year but fell...
Yardbarker
Rams' Sean McVay to make quick decision, will likely resign
Sean McVay just closed up shop on his sixth season as the Los Angeles Rams’ head coach. For the most part, it’s been a successful tenure for the head coach in Southern California. Most of the Rams’ struggles this season have had to do with injury. That includes...
Heisman Winners In The Pro Football Hall of Fame
This Sponsored article contains links to ChaChingQueen, a site owned by the author. The Heisman Trophy is one of the most prestigious awards in all sports, and it recognizes the best player in college football each year. Many great players have won this award over the years, and many of these players have gone on to become pro football legends. But what percentage of Heisman winners are inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
Yardbarker
Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Ponders Intriguing Scenario About Entering College Transfer Portal If It Existed in 2000’s
Roethlisberger, who played wide receiver until his senior year in high school, attended and played for Miami University (OH). He played his first game in 2001 and was drafted by the Steelers in 2004. During the time that he played, the college transfer portal did not exist and players did not typically sit out of bowl games.
Tales of Terror: Michael Irvin's Neck, Emmitt Smith's Numbness and Cowboys Snowman on Fire
Cowboys on verge of franchise history, Mavs' Luka vs. Wilt, Rangers' New Year's Resolution and the Grinch that stole my Christmas, all in this week's DFW sports notebook.
Yardbarker
Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson Talks Ricardo Lockette Injury as Damar Hamlin Recovers
The emotional and scary scenes during Monday night's game at Paycor Stadium between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals shook the sports world, including former Seattle Seahawks quarterback and current Denver Bronco Russell Wilson. And while the on-field cardiac arrest of Bills safety Damar Hamlin - who has showed remarkable...
Yardbarker
The Bears are on the clock and they have plenty of options
Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith did his former team a huge favor on Sunday. By deciding to go for a two-point conversion (and converting it) in the final minute, Smith's team was able to beat the Indianapolis Colts for their third win of the 2022 season. That win, combined...
