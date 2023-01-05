ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Lovie Smith is one and done in Houston

Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair released a statement through the team saying he and general manager Nick Caserio informed Smith they were moving in a different direction on Sunday night. "We are grateful for his leadership and character, and we wish him the best moving forward," McNair said. "While...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michael Strahan seemed to rip Skip Bayless during Fox's NFL pregame show

Fox Sports continues to employ Skip Bayless and the morning TV shouter continues to show why it’s embarrassment that they do. The latest example of this came last Monday night when Bayless fired off a soulless tweet about the Bills-Bengals game and the NFL playoffs while Damar Hamlin’s life was in jeopardy after suffering cardiac arrest in what was one the scariest scenes we’ve seen in professional sports.
Tri-City Herald

Realtor Tyler Lockett wanted to sell Russell Wilson’s home when QB left Seahawks. But...

Tyler Lockett has been enjoying his new real-estate license. Particularly when Russell Wilson left town last spring. Coach Pete Carroll was discussing Lockett’s many off-the-field interests Friday, two days before the team captain plays again through injuries in the Seahawks’ regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. Lockett, Seattle’s top wide receiver and eight-year veteran, passed his real-estate licensing examination and sold his first home last offseason.
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Browns send star player home after negative comments

Jadeveon Clowney is set to become a free agent after the season, and it appears his time with the Cleveland Browns has come to an early conclusion. Clowney told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com on Thursday that he is “95 percent sure I won’t be back” with the Browns next season. The pass-rusher said he... The post Browns send star player home after negative comments appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Report Indicates Steelers Will Consult With QB1 Kenny Pickett Upon Off-Season Decision On OC Matt Canada

Amidst the Pittsburgh Steelers’ three-game winning streak, the offense has began to show signs of life. The running game has suddenly become very good since the Week 9 bye. As a result, it’s opened up the passing game for rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett. Pickett has taken a step forward, impressing many people around the league. His back-to-back game-winning drives have kept the black and gold’s playoff hopes alive.
Yardbarker

Texans Legend Andre Johnson Honored To Be Hall Of Fame Finalist

Former Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson is one of 15 finalists for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame. To be enshrined, each nominee must receive at least an 80 percent approval vote from the Selection Committee at the annual meeting. Johnson was a finalist last year but fell...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Rams' Sean McVay to make quick decision, will likely resign

Sean McVay just closed up shop on his sixth season as the Los Angeles Rams’ head coach. For the most part, it’s been a successful tenure for the head coach in Southern California. Most of the Rams’ struggles this season have had to do with injury. That includes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Greg Wilson, CFA

Heisman Winners In The Pro Football Hall of Fame

This Sponsored article contains links to ChaChingQueen, a site owned by the author. The Heisman Trophy is one of the most prestigious awards in all sports, and it recognizes the best player in college football each year. Many great players have won this award over the years, and many of these players have gone on to become pro football legends. But what percentage of Heisman winners are inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
Yardbarker

Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson Talks Ricardo Lockette Injury as Damar Hamlin Recovers

The emotional and scary scenes during Monday night's game at Paycor Stadium between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals shook the sports world, including former Seattle Seahawks quarterback and current Denver Bronco Russell Wilson. And while the on-field cardiac arrest of Bills safety Damar Hamlin - who has showed remarkable...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

The Bears are on the clock and they have plenty of options

Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith did his former team a huge favor on Sunday. By deciding to go for a two-point conversion (and converting it) in the final minute, Smith's team was able to beat the Indianapolis Colts for their third win of the 2022 season. That win, combined...
CHICAGO, IL

