ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Damar Hamlin 'Has Opened His Eyes'; 'Neurologically Intact,' Say Bills

By Mike Fisher
BillsDigest
BillsDigest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NMXj4_0k4cKtBT00

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has improved to “neurologically intact” and has "opened his eyes'' in the Cincinnati hospital.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has improved to the level of being “neurologically intact,” and additionally has "opened his eyes,'' NFL Network reported on Thursday morning.

"Neurologically intact'' means there is apparently no damage or injury to the nerves or nervous system - which doctors believe is a significant step forward for Hamlin's possible recovery from his on-field his collapse on Monday night in a game at Cincinnati.

“Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the Bills said in a statement. “While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and his making steady progress.”

Hamlin collided with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins after a completion with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter of the game on live TV on "Monday Night Football.'' He arose to his feet but then fell backward and lay motionless. A medical team administered CPR before he was moved by ambulence to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he remains .

The NFL has indefinitely suspended the Bills-Bengals game but the present plan is to carry on with Week 18, with the Bills and Bengals slated to play in the postseason after that .

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia!

Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Deadline

Damar Hamlin Tweets Again: “God Using Me In A Different Way Today”

Damar Hamlin is still hospitalized, but he’s with his Buffalo Bills teammates in spirit. Hamlin fired off a tweet this morning claiming “Nothing I want more than to be running out of that tunnel with my brothers. ” The team is preparing for its first game since Hamlin’s near-fatal injury last week against the Cincinnati Bengals.   Buffalo takes on the New England Patriots today. Hamlin last tweeted on Saturday night to thank fans for their support. NFL teams have a series of activations to keep Hamlin front and center this weekend, ranging from pregame t-shirt with his No. 3 on them...
BUFFALO, NY
Taste of Country

Luke Bryan Boosts Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Fundraiser

Luke Bryan is among the top donors to Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe. The fundraiser surpassed $8 million as good news came about his recovery. Bryan gave $5,000 to Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive. The GoFundMe was set up in 2020 with a modest goal of $2,500. After Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football broadcast, donations started to pour in.
FLORIDA STATE
extratv

Damar Hamlin Shares First Message Since Injury: 'The Love Has Been Overwhelming'

Damar Hamlin is showing remarkable progress since his on-field injury — and now, he has shared his first message since the emergency. From his verified IG account, the ailing football star wrote, "When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much.. 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this."
CBS Boston

Bills play video message from Damar Hamlin prior to kickoff of game vs. Patriots

BOSTON -- Damar Hamlin's health has improved steadily and rapidly this week, with the 24-year-old being able to address his teammates via FaceTime on Friday.On Sunday, Hamlin was able to address the rest of Buffalo and Bills Mafia prior to kickoff between the Bills and Patriots in Orchard Park.Though he didn't record a video message for the players and fans in attendance in Orchard Park, Hamlin did send a message out on social media prior to the start of the game. That message was quite simple, with Hamlin shaping his hands like a heart, while tweeting out, "GAMETIME!!!"Hamlin, of course,...
FanSided

Former Browns star Peyton Hillis in ICU after rescuing his kids from drowning

News reports indicate that former NFL star Peyton Hillis is in critical condition after a swimming accident in Florida, involving his children. Late Thursday evening, word began to spread that former NFL running back Peyton Hillis was in intensive care. A Facebook message from his uncle said, “He’s still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and lungs but the doctors say he is improving.”
PENSACOLA, FL
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Saturday's Damar Hamlin Update

As the NFL's Week 18 slate of games kicks off this Saturday afternoon, the entire football world continues to send their best wishes to Bills safety Damar Hamlin.  According to the most recent update by the Bills today, Hamlin remains in critical condition but is making continued progress in ...
BillsDigest

BillsDigest

Buffalo, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

BillsDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Buffalo Bills

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bills

Comments / 0

Community Policy