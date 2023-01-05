'High-Ranking' Longhorns Officials 'Uncomfortable' With Bringing Back Chris Beard

According to reports, the road for Chris Beard to return as Texas Longhorns head coach is becoming murkier

AUSTIN - Texas Longhorns head men's basketball coach Chris Beard has been suspended without pay since mid-December due to pending felony assault charges stemming from a domestic violence incident with his fiancé.

Since his suspension, the Longhorns have named assistant Rodney Terry as interim head coach, and the Longhorns have amassed a 5-1 record, with the one loss coming on Tuesday night to Kansas State in Austin.

And according to a report from Chip Brown of Horns247 , the idea of bringing Beard back into the fold as the head coach does not sit well with high-ranking Texas Longhorns decision-makers.

However, according to Brown, there are also officials who are willing to let the legal process play out.

That process, however, is still in flux, with the Travis County Sherriff's Office releasing an update on the situation on Wednesday.

“The matter is still under review, and our prosecutors are evaluating all of the evidence, including recent statements and all evidence collected by law enforcement,” the statement said. "Our office takes all allegations of domestic violence seriously; in each case, we are committed to working through the unique challenges presented.”

Whether police decide to proceed with the charges or not, school officials are well within their rights to terminate Beard as head coach with no financial ramifications.

Either way, it appears as if this saga with Beard could be near a resolution at this point.

The Longhorns will hit the floor for their fourth Big 12 outing on Saturday in Stillwater against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, with Terry at the helm.

